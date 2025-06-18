Culture to Do: June 18, 2025

Clark Art Institute Celebrates Juneteenth

The Clark, Williamstown

Thursday, June 19 from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Learn more about the Clark's recent acquisitions and reinterpretation work as they celebrate art, change, and expanding narratives this Juneteenth. From 11 am–1 pm, view photographs showing Black perseverance and dignity in the United States during the mid-nineteenth and early twentieth centuries in the Manton Study Center for Works on Paper. Plus, educator-led tours at 10:15 a.m. and 1 p.m., and a self-portrait activity from 1 – 3 p.m.

Celebrate Freedom: Juneteenth

Wistariahurst Museum, Holyoke

Thursday, June 19 from 12 – 3 p.m.

Join Wistariahurst Museum and Genuine Culture to commemorate the country’s second independence day through community and celebration. Enjoy activities throughout Wistariahurst’s grounds — music from the Young@Heart Chorus, song and spoken word from the Bethlehem Baptists, tunes for dancing provided by DJ Pzo Pete, food, drink, crafts, face painting and more.

Springfield Symphony Orchestra Juneteenth Celebration

Springfield Symphony Hall

Thursday, June 19 at 3 p.m.

Conductor Kevin Scott returns to lead the Springfield Symphony Orchestra for its third annual Juneteenth Freedom Day concert with the SSO, the Extended Family Choir and the Springfield Symphony Chorus performing a program of classical and spiritual music. I’ve been to the first two celebrations and have had a thrilling and meaningful experience both times. It’s a free concert; when you reserve your ticket you can choose to make a donation. Learn more about the event by checking out a recent Fabulous 413 interview.

Buzzing Baroque!

United Congregational Church of Holyoke

Thursday, June 19 at 7 p.m.

Boston-based early music group Le Note Diverse presents Buzzing Baroque!, featuring music by the greatest and best-known composers of the Baroque era: Bach, Handel, Scarlatti, and Vivaldi. It will be a rare opportunity to hear the music of the masters performed on unusual historical instruments by Juan A. Mesa (keyed lyre) and Hideki Yamaya (lute and Baroque mandolin) in the lovely, historic and acoustically refined Skinner Chapel.

Magdalene

Chester Theatre Company

Thursday, June 19 – Sunday, June 29

Chester Theatre Company opens it’s 2025 summer season with Mark St. Germain’s newest play. Eighteen years after the death of Jesus, Peter seeks out Mary Magdalene, whom he banished after the crucifixion. Peter needs an ally against a self-proclaimed Apostle angling for power in the growing church. In Magdalene, the author of Freud’s Last Session and Becoming Dr. Ruth offers a startling new look at two historical figures and the clash that impacts the course of Christianity.

World Premiere: The Victim

Shakespeare & Company, Lenox

Thursday, June 19 – Sunday, July 20

The Victim, by Lawrence Goodman, is about identity, our blindness to others, and the human capacity for cruelty and compassion. We meet a successful New York doctor whose racial diversity training has gone horribly wrong; a health aide grappling with racism during the COVID-19 pandemic; and a Holocaust survivor facing her own horror and finding her way back to love and healing. Who gets to call herself a victim? Who is the perpetrator?

Lightning Bug Light Show

Hancock Shaker Village

Thursday, June 19 at 8 p.m.

The evening is aglow at Hancock Shaker Village! Join Mass Audubon naturalist Nicaela Haig along the Farm and Forest Trail to look for fireflies — the poster child of summer insects. You’ll learn about their fascinating life cycle and what makes them shine. Appropriate for all ages. Pre-registration required.

Green River Festival

Franklin County Fairgrounds

Friday, June 20 – Sunday, June 22

The Green River festival is a huge celebration of world class music spanning many genres. Plus you’ll find great local food, beer and wine; an expanded arts, crafts and maker’s market in a vintage cattle barn; lots of family performances, games and activities; and a festival parade. If you love live music and community, this is a perfect place to be for the Summer Solstice. Plus! The Fabulous 413 will be broadcasting live from the Round House Stage Friday from 3 – 4 p.m.

Greenfield Juneteenth Celebration 2025

Court Square, Greenfield

Saturday, June 21 from 12 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Dance Party at Moose Lodge on School Street from 6 – 10 p.m.

The celebration at Court Square will include special guest speaker Dr. Amilcar Shabazz, Professor in the W.E.B. Dubois Department of Afro-American Studies at UMass, live performances from NBS Malay and Thunderballs, family activities, small business sidewalk sales and more. Then we’re off to the Moose Lodge for an evening dance party!

Pride Day on the River

Deerfield River, Charlemont

Community Paddle Saturday, June 21

Affinity Paddle Sunday, June 22

Pride Day on the River is a volunteer-led whitewater paddlesports community dedicated to LGBTQIA2S+ participation and visibility on the river. They hosted the nation's first whitewater queer pride event, which is now held annually on the Deerfield River in Charlemont. The Saturday Community Paddle is the cornerstone event — a fabulous flotilla of kayaks, canoes, and stand-up paddleboards, followed by a big party at Zoar Outdoor from 4:30 – 7 p.m. Sunday’s Affinity Paddle is for more advanced paddlers.

CowParade

Old Sturbridge Village

Saturday, June 21 through Sunday, Sept. 28

People who go to Old Sturbridge Village love seeing the heritage breed cattle at the Freeman Farm. This summer, visitors will also find a terrific collection artistically decorated cow sculptures throughout the Village. And, since any visit to OSV is educational, you’ll have the opportunity to learn about the importance of cattle in early 19th-century New England, meet heritage breed cows and oxen, and learn about the dairying process.

2nd Annual Dwight Day

Dwight Chapel, Belchertown

Saturday, June 21 from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Dwight is an unincorporated historical village in North Belchertown that was a well-known railroad destination during the nineteenth century. Dwight Day, in its second year, will feature a series of talks focused on a broad range of land conservation and wildlife topics, from pollinators to bears to birds of prey. The free community gathering also will host a portrayal of poet Emily Dickinson in conversation with Dwight’s once-famous 19th century editor, J.G. Holland. Plus, children’s activities, food, trivia, live music, antique autos and more.

Family Pride Day 2025

Springfield Museums

Saturday, June 21

This annual celebration of diversity, equality, and family features a rainbow of activities for all ages and is free with museum admission. Carrie Ferguson & the Grumpytime Club Band perform at 1 p.m. Head to the planatraium at 4 p.m., for the “Loud and Proud” show with a kaleidoscope light effects accompanied by popular music from LGBTQ+ artists from the last 50 years. Plus, families will find plenty of other funs things to do throughout the day.

West Stockbridge Historical Society Jazz Series: Felipe Salles Quartet

Old Town Hall, West Stockbridge

Saturday, June 21 at 7 p.m.

Acclaimed saxophonist Felipe Salles, a native of São Paulo, Brazil, has been an active musician in the US since 1995. He has worked and recorded with many prominent jazz artists, and his arrangements and compositions have been performed by some of the top groups in the world. He’s also a professor of Jazz Studies at UMass Amherst. He appeared on The Fabulous 413 yesterday.

Tarot 101

Ventfort Hall, Lenox

Sunday, June 22 from 11 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.

Have you ever been curious about the divine and mysterious art of reading Tarot cards? With roots dating back to the early 15th century, Tarot evolved and debuted in mainstream American and European culture in the New Age and Spiritualism movement of the Victorian Era and the early 20th century. Chelsea Gaia, a student of Tarot for 25 years, will offer her unique and personal insights into the art.

Lerner & Loewe’s Camelot

Barrington Stage Company

Boyd-Quinson Theater, Pittsfield

Wednesday, June 25 – Saturday, July 19

Journey into the captivating realm of noble knights, mystical lands, and the legend of King Arthur who searches for the courage and strength to bring his new kingdom to its fullest potential. During his quest, he discovers what it truly means to lead and how to choose hope in the darkest of times. This crown jewel of Broadway’s Golden Age shines again under the direction of BSC’s Alan Paul. And, this is BSC’s first staging of a Lerner and Loewe show!