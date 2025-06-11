SSO Juneteenth Celebration, Silverthorne Theater Company, Ray's Family Farm

Today we herald poignant performances.

Including an upcoming series of summer performances at Hampshire College. Silverthorne Theater Company is opening the first of its two productions for the summer in Amherst, after a major shift in the structure of their season. We speak with company members Ezekiel Baskin, Gina Kaufman and Mayte Sarmiento about their two upcoming shows, "The Amateurs" and "The Comeuppance," their ongoing mission and "Theater Thursdays."

We also get ready for next week’s holiday with the Springfield Symphony Orchestra (SSO), who for the 3rd year have prepared a dynamic Juneteenth Freedom Day Concert celebration. We meet the three creative forces behind the program, Conductor Kevin Scott, Extended Family Choir Director Kevin Sharp, Springfield Symphony Chorus Director Nikki Stoia and SSO President Paul Lambert about the pieces and community the concert will bring together this coming June 19.

And, one of a handful of remaining farms in Southwick is growing with a gaggle of greenhouses and 5 acres of land. Helmed by a mighty trio, Ray’s Family Farm has been bringing fresh produce to the region, and we speak with Heidi Brzoska and Sabrina Kannera, the base of this solid farming triangle, about this season’s growing, their unexpected crops and the future of farms like theirs.

