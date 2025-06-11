© 2025 New England Public Media

FCC public inspection files:
WGBYWFCRWNNZWNNUWNNZ-FMWNNI

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@nepm.org or call 413-781-2801.
PBS, NPR and local perspective for western Mass.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Fabulous 413 on 88.5 NEPM.
The Fabulous 413

SSO Juneteenth Celebration, Silverthorne Theater Company, Ray's Family Farm

By Monte Belmonte,
Kaliis Smith
Published June 11, 2025 at 11:11 AM EDT
Ways To Subscribe
The Fabulous 413 visits Ray's Family Farm in Southwick for the latest CISA Local Hero Spotlight.
1 of 2  — IMG_4436.JPG
The Fabulous 413 visits Ray's Family Farm in Southwick for the latest CISA Local Hero Spotlight.
Ayu Suryawan / NEPM
The Springfield Symphony Orchestra is celebrating Juneteenth with its 3rd annual Juneteenth Freedom Day Concert.
2 of 2  — grove.png
The Springfield Symphony Orchestra is celebrating Juneteenth with its 3rd annual Juneteenth Freedom Day Concert.
Courtesy / SSO

Today we herald poignant performances.

Including an upcoming series of summer performances at Hampshire College. Silverthorne Theater Company is opening the first of its two productions for the summer in Amherst, after a major shift in the structure of their season. We speak with company members Ezekiel Baskin, Gina Kaufman and Mayte Sarmiento about their two upcoming shows, "The Amateurs" and "The Comeuppance," their ongoing mission and "Theater Thursdays."

We also get ready for next week’s holiday with the Springfield Symphony Orchestra (SSO), who for the 3rd year have prepared a dynamic Juneteenth Freedom Day Concert celebration. We meet the three creative forces behind the program, Conductor Kevin Scott, Extended Family Choir Director Kevin Sharp, Springfield Symphony Chorus Director Nikki Stoia and SSO President Paul Lambert about the pieces and community the concert will bring together this coming June 19.

And, one of a handful of remaining farms in Southwick is growing with a gaggle of greenhouses and 5 acres of land. Helmed by a mighty trio, Ray’s Family Farm has been bringing fresh produce to the region, and we speak with Heidi Brzoska and Sabrina Kannera, the base of this solid farming triangle, about this season’s growing, their unexpected crops and the future of farms like theirs.

Silverthorne Theater Company
Juneteenth Freedom Day Concert
Ray's Family Farm

Tags
The Fabulous 413 WESTERN MASSACHUSETTSARTS & CULTURECISA Local Hero SpotlightAGRICULTURERACEHISTORYEVENTSMUSICCOMMUNITY ACTIONTHEATER
Monte Belmonte
Christopher “Monte'' Belmonte is host and executive producer of NEPM's The Fabulous 413. He was born and raised in Massachusetts and has been a radio host in western Massachusetts for the last 20 years — the last 17 of them as host of Mornings with Monte on The River 93.9/WRSI.
See stories by Monte Belmonte
Kaliis Smith
Kaliis Smith is a radio host and producer for NEPM's The Fabulous 413. She was most recently host and producer at The River 93.9/WRSI where she appeared on Mornings with Monte for the Nerdwatch segment and hosted weekday evenings.
See stories by Kaliis Smith