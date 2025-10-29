Culture to Do: Oct. 29, 2025

Franklin County CiderDays 2025

Friday, Oct. 31 – Sunday, Nov. 2

CiderDays is a super popular annual (31 years and counting) Franklin County community celebration. Enjoy tours of the region's premier cideries and orchards with cidermaking demos and tastings, workshops and exhibitions throughout the county. You can make stops in Greenfield, Deerfield, Turners Falls, the beautiful hills of Buckland, Shelburne Falls, Colrain, and all the towns in between. Most CiderDays activities are free, but some scheduled programming requires registration and a ticket.

A Happening V: The Bestiary

Shea Theater, Turners Falls

Friday, Oct. 31 and Saturday, Nov. 1 at 7 p.m.

Utilizing source material from Aesop’s Fables, George Orwell’s Animal Farm, The Nutcracker, newly imagined cautionary tales, and creature myths of all origins, The Bestiary brings together over fifty artists from across the Connecticut River Valley to create a participatory, interdisciplinary theatrical experience. It’s presented on four different stages hosting performances ranging from shadow puppet shows to fully choreographed musical numbers to DJ sets.

Max Creek Halloween “Creekend”

The Iron Horse, Northampton

Friday, Oct. 31 and Saturday, Nov. 1 at 8 p.m.

In those rare instances that a band reaches its fifth decade, it’s usually a result of stardom. It’s easy enough to keep things together when each member has a jet and techs on retainer and the world tour rolls around every few years. But that’s not how Max Creek has done it. In 40+ years Max Creek has been small, big, regionally-huge, medium, and any other size one can think of. They’ve never appeared on the cover of Rolling Stone, but you’d be hard pressed to find a music fan in the Northeast that hadn’t heard of them.

Eastworks Open Studios

116 Pleasant Street, Easthampton

Saturday, Nov. 1 and Sunday. Nov. 2 from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Hugely popular with Culture to Do subscribers, this weekend event features local artists, makers, performers, nonprofits and entrepreneurs who open their doors to the public, offering a unique opportunity to experience the vibrant Eastworks scene. For instance, the Serious Play Ensemble is offering two demos, each on both days — “Stage Combat with Poles” at 11 a.m. and “Introduction to Basic Tadashi Suzuki Physical Actor Training Exercises” at 1 p.m.

Celebrate the Cranberry Workshop

Hancock Shaker Village, Pittsfield

Saturday, Nov. 1 from 10 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Hancock Shakers gathered cranberries in a bog near the North Family and kept them for use all winter long. With Thanksgiving on the horizon, it’s time to celebrate the cranberry. This workshop will examine several Shaker cranberry recipes and cook up several modern takes on these offerings just in time for you to plan your Thanksgiving menu. You’ll work in the Brick Dwelling Kitchen. This is suitable for ages 14 and up.

Día de los Muertos

MASS MoCA, North Adams

Saturday, Nov. 1 from 4 – 7 p.m.

Celebrate Día de los Muertos — the Mexican holiday of remembrance for those who have passed away — MASS MoCA-style. Bring your friends and family to the museum for free admission to Vincent Valdez’s exhibition, Just a Dream… . The party continues in Kidspace, where you can contribute to an altar with your own ofrenda (offering), including photos or tokens of past loved ones, and dance to local Berkshire County musicians. Kidspace is open all evening for art-making in the spirit of life and death, and a special-edition Family Storytime starts at 5:15 p.m.

Judy Collins

HOPE Center for the Arts, Springfield

Saturday, Nov. 1 at 7 p.m.

For more than six decades, Judy Collins has captivated audiences with her crystalline soprano, poetic storytelling, and a repertoire that bridges folk, pop, and Broadway. The HOPE Center for the Arts offers you the chance to experience a living legend in a setting that highlights her warmth and artistry.

I Was Glad: An American Guild of Organists Celebration

First Churches of Northampton

Sunday, Nov. 2 at 2 p.m.

A collaborative choral celebration featuring singers from Illumine Vocal Arts Ensemble, Da Camera Singers and Novi Cantori; organist Brett Maguire performing on First Churches' newly refurbished Skinner organ; with soloists Sophie Michaux and Liam Shannon. This performance is sponsored by the western Massachusetts chapter of the American Guild of Organists. The program: the Duruflé Requiem, “I Was Glad When They Said Unto Me” by Parry, and “Seek Him that maketh the seven stars” by Jonathan Dove. The concert is free and open to the public with a $20 suggested donation that will benefit NEPM and the renovation fund for First Churches’ Skinner organ.

Pioneer Valley Jazz Shares: Ned Rothenberg

Wistariahurst Museum, Holyoke

Sunday, Nov. 2 at 5 p.m.

Over the course of four and a half decades of investigatory musicianship, multi-instrumentalist Ned Rothenberg has evolved a singular and deeply personal language on an array of woodwinds — alto saxophone, clarinet, bass clarinet, and shakuhachi flute. “Looms & Legends” is his first solo recording since 2012.

An Evening with the Bill Charlap Trio

Bombyx, Florence

Sunday, Nov. 2 at 7 p.m.

Grammy award winning pianist Bill Charlap is acclaimed for his interpretations of the American Popular Songbook and has recorded albums featuring the music of Hoagy Carmichael, Leonard Bernstein, George Gershwin, Irving Berlin, Cole Porter, Richard Rodgers and Duke Ellington. Since 1997, he has led the Bill Charlap Trio. They tour all over the world. In New York, they frequently perform at Jazz at Lincoln Center, Birdland and the Village Vanguard.

Witch Panic! Massachusetts Before Salem

Springfield Museums

Closes Sunday, Nov. 2

Here’s your last chance to see an exhibit at the Wood Museum of Springfield History looks back at a time when accused witches walked among us right here in western Mass. Forty years before the infamous trials in Salem, fear gripped the small settlement of Springfield. Neighbors whispered about Mary and Hugh Parsons as rumors simmered for years, exploding into hysteria that eventually consumed the town.

Opus One Chamber Orchestra

Bezanson Hall, UMass

Wednesday, Nov. 5 at 7:30 p.m.

Opus One is a conductorless chamber orchestra collaboration between UMass Amherst faculty and the Music Department’s most advanced string players. Their program includes Mendelssohn's Octet, Op. 20 (my marooned on a desert island chamber music piece of choice), Schubert's Quintet in C Major, and the string orchestra arrangement of Beethoven's String Quartet No. 11 in F minor Op. 95 "Serioso." The concert is free and open to the public.

COMING SOON

The Carle After Dark

The Eric Carle Museum

Thursday, Nov. 6 from 4–8 p.m.

Starting in November, the Eric Carle Museum will transform into an after-dark playground of wonder on the first Thursday of every month. First up on Nov. 6: a hoedown with Gloria Vivier and the Quabbin Valley Twirlers. Between dances, enjoy free homemade pie from the Florence Pie Bar, refreshing drinks, and plenty of fun in a welcoming atmosphere.

Berkshire Potters Collective Holiday Sale

Lenox Community Center

Saturday, Nov. 8 from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 9 from 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

This sale will offer a delightful array of handcrafted pottery created by talented local artisans. You’ll find functional household pieces like mugs, bowls, and plates as well as decorative accents, sculptures, and ornaments.

The Nolumbeka Project Presents: Full Beaver Moon Gathering

Great Falls Discovery Center, Turners Falls

Saturday, Nov. 8 from 1 – 3 p.m.

The Nolumbeka Project presents the annual Full Beaver Moon Gathering with guest speaker Willow Greene, Abenaki elder and award-winning storyteller. There will be a raffle of beautiful items donated by artists at last summer’s Pocumtuck Homelands Festival. Free admission and all ages are welcome.

Music @ Amherst: New England Jazz Collaborative

The Drake, Amherst

Saturday, Nov. 15 at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets go on sale Saturday, Nov. 1

Pay attention to the details on this one: It’s part of Amherst College’s Music @ Amherst series. Tickets go on sale Saturday, Nov. 1. The concert is at the Drake. Featuring a who’s who of the region’s top players, New England Jazz Collaborative’s 17-piece flagship ensemble makes its Amherst debut with a high-energy night of bold, big-hearted music by some of today’s most exciting jazz composers, including Amherst faculty Darryl Harper and Jason Robinson.

Valley Voices Season 11 Premiere

Bombyx, Florence

Thursday, Nov. 20 at 7:30 pm

The Academy of Music Theatre presents Season 11 of our Valley Voices Story Slam series! True stories told live without notes by your friends and neighbors. The audience picks the winner, and a storytelling star is born! Grab a beverage and get ready for a night of great entertainment.

Northampton Antiquarian Book, Ephemera, and Book Arts Fair

Northampton Center for the Arts at 33 Hawley

Friday, Nov. 21 from 5 – 8 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 22 from 10 a.m. — 4 p.m.

Dozens of booksellers and literary publishers from New England and the mid-Atlantic states are headed our way. You'll find a variety of books and ephemera including rare travel books, literary first editions, historic account books and manuscripts, fine letter press printing bindings, small press poetry books, signed books, illustrated books, first editions and more. A portion of the proceeds will benefit Forbes Library in Northampton.

March for the Food Bank with Monte Belmonte

Monday, Nov. 24: Springfield – Northampton

Tuesday, Nov. 25: Northampton – Greenfield

Every year the Food Bank and Monte Belmonte lead a 43-mile-long march against hunger from Springfield to Greenfield. Monte, Congressman Jim McGovern, Food Bank Executive Director Andrew Morehouse, and marchers fundraise to support the mission of the Food Bank and spread awareness about how hunger affects people throughout the region. This year’s goal is $650,000 — the equivalent of 1,300,000 meals! Checkout the parade route here to see where you might like to jump in.

Berkshire Mini March

Starts and ends at Hot Plate Brewing Co., Pittsfield

Saturday, Nov. 22 from 9:30 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

New this year! Join Monte Belmonte and Food Bank supporters in downtown Pittsfield for the Berkshire Mini-March, a 3-mile walk beginning and ending at Hot Plate Brewing. Stay at Hot Plate from 12 - 2 p.m. for an after-party with beverages, lunch, and live music.