Culture to Do: Dec. 10, 2025

A Very 413 Christmas Carol

There have been 181 Christmases celebrated since Charles Dickens published what would become the second most popular Christmas story ever told. Hundreds of adaptations have been made since then — but this is the first produced as a radio play set right here in western Mass. Starring Elizabeth Perkins as Ebeneeza Scrooge, and featuring a cast of NEPM hosts, reporters, and special guests, it was recorded at Tree House Brewing Company in South Deerfield on Dec. 4, 2024.

Pioneer Valley Ballet: The Nutcracker

Academy of Music, Northampton

Friday, Dec. 12 – Sunday, Dec. 14

Pioneer Valley Ballet’s beloved holiday tradition, filled with enchanting characters, stunning choreography, and Tchaikovsky’s iconic score, is a lovely way to celebrate the season with family and friends. Join Clara on her magical journey as she battles the Rat King to save the Nutcracker Prince, then travel to meet delightful characters in the enchanted Snow Forest and beautiful Kingdom of Sweets. In addition to dancers and performers from across western Mass, PVB welcomes guest artists from Carolina Ballet.

It's a Wonderful Night in Turners Falls

Along Avenue A and Third Street, Turners Falls

Friday, Dec. 12, starting at 4 p.m.

Turners Falls will be a winter wonderland with all sorts of fun things to do. For instance, you can create a winter bird feeder at the Great Falls Discovery Center, go to the family dance party at 5:15 at the Brick House Resource Center, then process to Spinner Park to see Santa at 6:30 p.m. For total holiday perfection, get tickets to Welcome Yule at the Shea!

Welcome Yule: A Midwinter Celebration

Shea Theater, Turners Falls

Friday, Dec. 12 – Sunday, Dec. 14

Welcome Yule returns to present their 41st annual performance including music, dance, songs, and stories to drive the dark away. This family-friendly show welcomes all ages, and each show is a magical journey centered on community, where the performance weaves connections between the cast and audience as rituals are shared across generations.

Appalachian Still

Iron Horse, Northampton

Friday, Dec. 12 at 7 p.m.

Appalachian Still is an acoustic string band from Northampton that plays high energy Americana that combines old-time mountain music with bluegrass, rock, and folk. Over the years, they’ve created a unique sound that is distinctly their own yet remains rooted in the heart of Appalachia. Drawing from a repertoire of traditional tunes, original material, and covers, this band combines traditional music of Appalachians with various modern influences. And this is their 20th anniversary celebration.

Holiday Shindy

Masonic Temple, Pittsfield

Saturday, Dec. 13 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

For 18 years the Holiday Shindy has been a lovely shopping destination that offers the chance to shop directly from local farms and makers. You’ll find handmade crafts from soaps and tinctures to cookies and calendars — tip of the iceberg. It offers a great opportunity to “shop small.” There’s a $15 early bird option that opens at 9 a.m. After that, starting at 10 a.m, $3 gets you in the door.

Holiday Sing-Along with Ukuleles

Forbes Library, Northampton

Saturday, Dec. 13 from 10:30 a.m. – 12 p.m.

So, I didn’t know that the Forbes Library hosts a ukulele strum group! They’re going to play and sing in the holiday season, and you can be part of the music-making when you bring your voice, and optional musical instruments. Lyrics and chords to popular seasonal songs will be projected on a screen for easy reading. This event is free, open to all, and family friendly (ages 5+). Donations will be gratefully accepted to benefit the Northampton Survival Center.

Yet Another Queer Pop Up Market

Eastworks, Easthampton

Saturday, Dec. 13 from 12 – 6 p.m.

The 3rd Annual Winter Yet Another Queer Pop-Up Market will feature 70+ artists and creative makers, food vendors, and community partners. The first floor will be filled with handmade goods, delicious food, and natural treats — just in time for thoughtful gift-giving. The market will focus on fundraising efforts for Translate Gender whose work with youth programming, caregiver support, mentorship, inclusion initiatives and community resources are vital to the region and our communities. Learn more: tune in to Thursday’s Fabulous 413.

Springfield Symphony Orchestra Holiday Pops

Springfield Symphony Hall

Saturday, Dec 13 at 4 p.m.

Celebrate the holiday season with the Springfield Symphony Orchestra and Chorus in a program that blends holiday classics with the rich and vibrant spirit of Latin music. William Waldrop returns as guest conductor to lead the orchestra in Latin-inspired versions of classics, such as Caribbean Sleigh Ride and Jingle Bells. Guest vocalist Florencia Cuenca will take center stage to perform favorites such as Feliz Navidad and Las Cantares de Navidad.

Pioneer Valley Symphony Holiday Pops

Greenfield High School Auditorium

Saturday, Dec 13 at 4 p.m.

Ring in the holiday season with family-friendly singalong favorites and a new arrangement by Anthony Ferreira, before venturing into some Grinch-inspired shenanigans! Featuring the PVS Orchestra, Chorus, Youth Orchestra, and Strings for Kids.

Myrtle Street Klezmer Chanukah Carnival

Iron Horse, Northampton

Sunday, Dec. 14 from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

This event includes music, dancing, activities, a bagel brunch and other holiday delights for the whole family. Myrtle Street Klezmer is a western Mass band that works in the tradition of the old-world klezmer musicians, singing in Yiddish, Hebrew, and Ladino, and teaching audiences about the background and meaning of Klezmer music and culture.

Stars & Skulls Crafty Craft Fair

Northampton Center for the Arts at 33 Hawley Street

Sunday, December 14 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

As the name implies, Stars & Skulls is a craft fair for “freaks and geeks,” with 35 vendors offering their unique and quirky wares. You will find a wide selection of fun and affordable holiday gifts. Admission is free. While you’re there, you can enjoy ongoing art exhibits in the NCFA galleries.

Novi Cantori: The Road Home

First Congregational Church, Westfield on Sunday, Dec. 14 at 2 p.m.

Saint Stanislaus Basilica, Chicopee on Sunday, Dec. 21 at 2 p.m.

Novi Cantori is a professional chamber choir based in Northampton. Their winter concert presents an eclectic mix of classical, world, and contemporary works that reflect on what it means to find or create a sense of home. The program includes pieces by Kodály, DuFay, Whitacre, Moira Smiley, Arianne Abela, and B.E. Boykin. Plus, unusual carol settings by Betinis and Gjeilo.

Latke Factory

Bombyx, Florence

Sunday, Dec. 14 at 3 p.m.

Bring your menorahs and join in for candle-lighting with Rabbah Riqi, Chanukah songs led by Lüx Onigman, crafts, dreidel games and the delicious Latke Factory with fresh latkes for all. After the Latke Factory, you can stick around for the “We Celebrate the Light” event at 4:30 p.m.

LaughCrafters Holiday Show

Unity House Players, UU of Greater Springfield

Thursday, Dec. 18 at 7:30 p.m.

Western Mass's longest running professional comedy troupe “Phantom Sheep” returns with a free performance to celebrate and satirize the season with sketch comedy and plenty of live unscripted scenes created on the spot, each with a custom holiday twist and the unique LaughCrafters brand of parody and silliness. This free event has been an annual tradition of the troupe for decades.

Festival of Trees: Barn to be Wild!

Hancock Shaker Village, Pittsfield

Fridays, Saturdays, Sundays through Sunday, Dec. 28 (closed Friday Dec. 26)

This year,Berkshire Museum’s popular winter exhibition is at Hancock Shaker Village. Gaze upon beautifully decorated trees, each ornamented by a different Berkshires-based organization or business designed around the Barn to be Wild theme which celebrates this year’s unique partnership between Berkshire Museum and host site Hancock Shaker Village. Pre-purchasing tickets is not required and tickets are available for purchase on the day of your visit.

COMING SOON

Blind Boys of Alabama Christmas Show

HOPE Center for the Arts, Springfield

Saturday, Dec. 20 at 7 p.m.

For more than seven decades, the Blind Boys of Alabama have lifted spirits around the world with their timeless harmonies and soul-stirring gospel sound. Their celebrated Christmas program is a joyful blend of traditional holiday classics and soul-infused gospel songs, delivered with the Blind Boys’ trademark vocal power and heartfelt conviction.

Opera On Tap – Drunk Opera History Messiah Sing

Iron Horse, Northampton

Sunday, Dec. 21 at 1 p.m.

It’s a Messiah sing unlike any you’ve attended before. Dust off your score, head to the Iron Horse for Opera on Taps' annual holiday celebration, where they’ll dish the dirt on Handel and his famous oratorio. Get into the holiday spirit with all your Messiah favorites, including a rousing barroom Hallelujah chorus.

CELEBRATING THE NEW YEAR

Bach at New Year’s—The Six Brandenburg Concertos

The Academy of Music, Northampton on Tuesday, Dec. 30, at 7 p.m.

The Mahaiwe Performing Arts Center, Great Barrington on Wednesday, Dec. 31 at 6 p.m.

This Berkshire Bach favorite returns with Artistic Director Eugene Drucker leading the Berkshire Bach Ensemble in performances of all six iconic Brandenburg Concertos.

First Night Northampton

Wednesday, December 31

Northampton will once again come alive with performances, fireworks, and celebrations in every corner of our city. For 40+ years, First Night Northampton has been New England’s premier New Year’s Eve arts festival — bringing together 10,000+ attendees, 100+ performances, and a spirit of joy that carries us into the new year. Fireworks at 6:15 p.m.

Starry Starry Night

Downtown Orange

Wednesday, Dec. 31 from 6 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.

This free New Year’s Eve celebration is held in the town of Orange. Enjoy performances in several venues throughout the town. Check out ice sculptures in Memorial Park, warm yourself at the bonfire by the Fire Station, walk down Main Street for the Parade of Stars, and watch the Fireworks over Millers River. It’s free!

Roar Comedy Club New Year’s Eve Showcase

MGM Springfield

Wednesday, Dec. 31 at 6 p.m.

Cue the punchlines! Roar Comedy Club’s New Year’s Eve Show will give you a night of nonstop laughs, local legends, and a hilarious countdown to 2026. Featuring Brian Plumb, Ryan Ellington, Kathe Farris and Jessica Casciano.

New Year’s Eve Gala

Franklin County YMCA, Greenfield

Wednesday, Dec. 31 from 7 p.m. to 12:30 a.m.

Hors d’oeuvres by BASH Catering, cash bar provided by Hitchcock Brewing, music and dancing by DJ Bobby C.

New Year’s Eve Latin Dance Party

New City Brewery, Easthampton

Wednesday, Dec. 31 at 8 p.m.

New Year’s Eve with Max Creek

Colonial Theatre, Pittsfield

Wednesday, Dec. 31 at 8:30 p.m.

Back by popular demand for a third unforgettable year, Max Creek returns to The Colonial Theatre this New Year’s Eve. Max Creek defies categorization—fusing rock, country, reggae, soul, jazz and calypso into a sound that’s entirely their own. Bring in 2026 with a band that’s been bringing the party for more than 50 years.

Mind Left Body

A Grateful Dead Themed Celebration

The Drake, Amherst

Wednesday, Dec. 31 at 9 p.m.

The Drake hosts local psychedelic rockers Mind Left Body and their mind-bending, live lighting and visualization partner Morph Lighting Collective. The Grateful Dead made New Year's Eve one of their most iconic traditions, especially during their prime years in the 1970s. In honor of their famous NYE shows, this event will feature surprises, special guests, theatrics, and a celebratory atmosphere to match the often wild improvisational nature of their music.

Whiskey Treaty Roadshow

Iron Horse, Northampton

Wednesday, Dec. 31 at 9:30 p.m.

For over 10 years, Whiskey Treaty Roadshow has thrilled regional and national audiences with its electric live shows, earning them slots at acclaimed festivals including Green River Fest, Fresh Grass, The Kate Wolf Memorial Music Festival, The Rock Boat, Strange Creek, Wormtown, and more. And they’re from western Mass.

First Day Hikes on Thursday, Jan. 1

Mount Tom Reservation, Holyoke

Chester-Blandford State Forest, Chester

Great Falls Discovery Center, Turners Falls

Mount Greylock, Lanesborough

Kenneth Dubuque Memorial State Forest, Plainfield

Massachusetts is where the American Revolution began, and it is also where the First Day Hikes started. On New Years Day in 1992, 380 people gathered at Blue Hill Reservation to welcome the new year with a walk in the woods. That simple idea grew into something big. Today, all 50 states offer First Day Hikes on January 1. Find the hikes that are happening here in western Mass. Scroll down to the WEST section.