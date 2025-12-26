Culture to Do: Dec. 24, 2025

Bach at New Year’s—The Six Brandenburg Concertos

The Academy of Music, Northampton on Tuesday, Dec. 30, at 7 p.m.

The Mahaiwe Performing Arts Center, Great Barrington on Wednesday, Dec. 31 at 6 p.m.

This Berkshire Bach favorite returns with Artistic Director Eugene Drucker leading the Berkshire Bach Ensemble in performances of all six iconic Brandenburg Concertos.

First Night Junior

Holyoke Heritage State Park

Wednesday, Dec. 31 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

A parents dream! Kids can go round and round on the Holyoke Merry-Go-Round ad infinititum because tickets are good for unlimited rides. When (if) your child is ready for something else you can head to the Children’s Museum where there will be live entertainment, a best-dressed contest and the famous kid-friendly ball drop at 12:50 p.m. a special craft project and live entertainment.

First Night Northampton

Wednesday, December 31

Northampton will once again come alive with performances, fireworks, and celebrations in every corner of our city. For 40+ years, First Night Northampton has been New England’s premier New Year’s Eve arts festival — bringing together 10,000+ attendees, 100+ performances, and a spirit of joy that carries us into the new year. Fireworks at 6:15 p.m.

New Years Eve Bowling Party

Spare Time, Northampton

Wednesday, Dec 31 at 5, 7:30 and 10 p.m.

Reserve a lane for New Year’s Eve. Your reservation comes with bowling and shoe rental for up to six people, a pizza, a pitcher of soda and more. Plus! music, lights, games, and prizes.

Starry Starry Night

Downtown Orange

Wednesday, Dec. 31 from 6 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.

This New Year’s Eve celebration is held in the town of Orange. Enjoy performances in several venues throughout the town. Check out ice sculptures in Memorial Park, warm yourself at the bonfire by the Fire Station, walk down Main Street for the Parade of Stars, and watch the Fireworks over Millers River. It’s free!

Roar Comedy Club New Year’s Eve Showcase

MGM Springfield

Wednesday, Dec. 31 at 6 p.m.

Cue the punchlines! Roar Comedy Club’s New Year’s Eve Show will give you a night of nonstop laughs, and a hilarious countdown to 2026. Featuring Brian Plumb, Ryan Ellington, Kathe Farris and Jessica Casciano.

New Year’s Eve with Max Creek

Colonial Theatre, Pittsfield

Wednesday, Dec. 31 at 8:30 p.m.

Back by popular demand for a third year, Max Creek returns to The Colonial Theatre this New Year’s Eve. Max Creek defies categorization — fusing rock, country, reggae, soul, jazz and calypso into a sound that’s entirely their own. Bring in 2026 with a band that’s been bringing the party for more than 50 years.

New Year’s Eve Latin Dance Party

New City Brewery, Easthampton

Wednesday, Dec. 31 at 8 p.m.

Dance your way into 2026! Head to Eastworks for a lively New Year’s Eve Latin Dance Party featuring Salsa, Bachata, Kizomba, Merengue, Reggaeton, Hip-Hop, and Afrobeats — the ultimate fusion of rhythm, connection, and celebration. Plus Party swag, noise makers, and a photo booth.

Mind Left Body

A Grateful Dead Themed Historical First Nights Celebration Spectacular

The Drake, Amherst

Wednesday, Dec. 31 at 9 p.m.

The Grateful Dead made New Year's Eve one of their most iconic traditions The Drake will host local psychedelic rockers Mind Left Body and their mind-bending partner Morph Lighting Collective as part of a special first night event celebrating the best of famous Grateful Dead New Years shows through the years. This event will feature surprises, special guests, theatrics, and a celebratory atmosphere to match the often wild improvisational nature of the Dead’s music.

Whiskey Treaty Roadshow

Iron Horse, Northampton

Wednesday, Dec. 31 at 9:30 p.m.

For over 10 years, Whiskey Treaty Roadshow has thrilled regional and national audiences with its electric live shows, earning them slots at acclaimed festivals including Green River Fest, Fresh Grass, The Kate Wolf Memorial Music Festival, The Rock Boat, Strange Creek, Wormtown, and more. And they’re from western Mass.

First Day Hikes on Thursday, Jan. 1

Mount Tom Reservation, Holyoke

Chester-Blandford State Forest, Chester

Great Falls Discovery Center, Turners Falls

Mount Greylock, Lanesborough

Kenneth Dubuque Memorial State Forest, Plainfield

Massachusetts is where the American Revolution began, and it is also where the First Day Hikes started. On New Years Day in 1992, 380 people gathered at Blue Hill Reservation to welcome the new year with a walk in the woods. That simple idea grew into something big. Today, all 50 states offer First Day Hikes on January 1. Find the hikes that are happening here in western Mass. Scroll down to the WEST section.

Get-out-of-the-House Ideas

The days between Christmas and New Years are perfect for gathering friends and family for excursions. Here are some suggestions (please double-check the dates carefully):

Nightwood

The Mount, Lenox

Friday Dec. 26 – Wed. Dec. 31

Friday, Jan. 2 and Saturday, Jan. 3

Inspired by the natural world, NightWood combines cinematic music, theatrical lighting, and scenic elements to create encounters that evoke wonder, delight, and mystery throughout the forest and gardens of Edith Wharton’s Home. Plus! The NightWood Café will be serving drinks and seasonal treats in the Mansion courtyard and the bookstore will be open.

Springfield Museums: Jurassic Jingle Bells

Saturday Dec. 27 – Tuesday, Dec. 30

There are tons of things to do at Springfield Museums this week. Jurassic Jingle Bells is a special collection of daily activities built for school vacation including Jurassic Gingerbread, Dino Build, Animal Explorations, and more.

Christmas by Candlelight

Old Sturbridge Village

Open through Dec. 30

Christmas by Candlelight transforms the 250-acre Village into a glowing 19th-century Christmas scene — with lanterns, live music, carriage rides, crackling fires, and the scent of fresh gingerbread in the air. What makes this even more special? Costumed historians who reenact the spirit of the season through craft demonstrations and storytelling.

Winterlights

Naumkeag, Stockbridge

Open multiple dates through Saturday, Jan. 3

Naumkeag is a public garden and historic home in Stockbridge. It was the summer retreat of Joseph Choate, a prominent New York attorney and U.S. Ambassador to Great Britain. It was bequeathed to The Trustees in 1958. Every winter, the grounds of Naumkeag offer a magical outdoor experience at Naumkeag as it sparkles with thousands of shimmering and artfully designed holiday lights.

Bright Nights

Forest Park, Springfield

Open through Sunday, Jan. 4

Travel through a dazzling wonderland of thousands and thousands of lights at Bright Nights at Forest Park. This three-mile drive-thru spectacular features festive scenes, iconic characters, and peaceful gardens, all illuminated for a joyous holiday experience.

Norman Rockwell: Home for the Holidays

Norman Rockwell Museum

On view through Feb. 22

This heartwarming collection of holiday themed works by Norman Rockwell—from Thanksgiving and Christmas to New Year’s—are showcased in a lively installation of enduring seasonal favorites. Renowned for his ability to capture the spirit of American life, Rockwell’s paintings reflect the joy and nostalgia of the season as inspired by classic tales, holiday festivities and greetings, and the artist’s unique brand of gentle humor. Note the NRM is closed on Dec. 25 and Jan. 1.