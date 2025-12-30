Culture to Do: Dec. 31, 2025

The Clark, Williamstown

Free Admission January – March

This is the fourth year of the Clark’s “Free for Three.” And, hopefully, 2026 will be my first year to take advantage of it! I look forward to exploring the permanent collection galleries and two special exhibitions — Raffaella della Olga: Typescripts (open through May 31, 2026); and Shadow Visionaries: French Artists Against the Current, 1840-70 (open through March 8, 2026).

NRQB and The Whole Wheat Horns

Iron Horse, Northampton

Friday, Jan. 2 and Saturday, Jan. 3 at 7 p.m.

NRBQ—short for New Rhythm and Blues Quartet—is a legendary American band formed in the late 1960s, known for blending rock, R&B, jazz, and pop with playful wit. Their performances showcase virtuosic musicianship paired with humor and warmth. The Whole Wheat Horns is the horn section that has backed up NRBQ at various times throughout the band's existence.

Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards

Springfield Museums

On view through Jan. 4

Quirky, cheeky, charming, and cute! The annual Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards attracts submissions from across the world that highlight the hidden lives of animals in unexpected ways. This exhibition of 60 light-hearted photographs showcases the comedic sides of lemurs, bears, lions, and more, including winners and finalists from the international competition. The photographs not only provide comedic relief, but also anthropomorphize various animals with relatable grins, poses, and expressions.

Take Me to the River

A New Orleans All-Star benefit for the Springfield Jazz & Roots Festival

HOPE Center for the Arts, Springfield

Friday, Jan. 9 at 7 p.m.

Blues to Green brings the heartbeat of New Orleans to Springfield with a rare all-star ensemble. Inspired by the award-winning documentary and album, this live concert unites some of the NOLA’s most celebrated musicians—including Cyril Neville, Omari Neville, Ian Neville, Big Chief Bo Dollis Jr., Jelly Joseph, Robert Mercurio, Joe Ashlar, Brian Richburg Jr., and project director Martin Shore. Together, they will create an experience that blends funk, R&B, brass-band fire, soul, and Mardi Gras Indian tradition into a single electrifying night.

Hoosac Valley School District Art Exhibit

Adam’s Theater, Adams

On view through Feb. 2026

This exhibit features the work of more than 160 Hoosac Valley School District elementary, middle school and high school students. Led by Hoosac Valley Elementary School art teacher Elizabeth Kick, students drew a series of layered and echoed lines on 9-inch by 9-inch canvases. The pieces began with sharp lines in black tempera paint. The addition of colors, textures and line styles reflect each unique student. Connected, they create a metaphor for how our networks and futures are never a straightforward line.

Wilco’s Solid Sound 2026: Lineup Announced

MASS MoCA, North Adams

Friday, June 26 – Sunday, June 28

Spanning three days and four stages, Solid Sound features music by Wilco and its members’ side projects alongside a diverse lineup of enduring favorites and emerging voices. It also features a full comedy lineup, family fun for all ages, local food, craft beer, camping, naturalist activities, and more. Concerts held rain or shine.

BEST OF 2025

NPR Music: Best Songs of 2025

This list of the best 125 songs of the year was curated by more than 60 writers and DJs across the NPR Music Network, and runs the gamut of sounds, scenes and styles. If the playlist feels chaotic at times, that's somewhat by design. NPR Music's mission is to broaden the scope of your fandom and introduce you to an array of musicians that algorithms wouldn't know what to do with.

NPR Music’s Tom Huizenga: The 10 Best Classical Albums of 2025

In this review, NPR Music Producer Tom Huizenga reveals 10 of his favorite 2025 albums. They include the immersive acoustic-electronic sound world of experimental cellist Clarice Jensen; the hip-shaking rhythms of Mexican composer Gabriela Ortiz; the Vox Clamantis choir singing the sacred music of Arvo Pärt; and a few new and re-discoveries from the Belcea Quartet, the late Sofia Gubaidulina and the effervescent Freiburg Baroque Orchestra.

NPR: Books We Love

NPR’s annual book recommendation engine returns with hundreds of titles from 2025 handpicked by NPR staff and trusted critics. Find 13 years of recommendations all in one place with lots of ingenious filters to play with.

Fresh Air: 10 Terrific Movies . . .

According to Fresh Air’s Justin Chang, “Box office is down. The threat of AI looms. Billionaires and tech giants are laying waste to what remains of the major Hollywood studios. I'm not entirely sure how to square all this bad news with my own good news, which is that I saw more terrific new movies this year than I have any year since before the pandemic.”