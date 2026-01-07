Culture to Do: Jan. 7, 2026

James Taylor at Tanglewood

Friday, July 3 and Saturday, July 4 at 8 p.m.

Tickets go on sale Friday Jan. 16 at 10 a.m.

It’s not too soon to start thinking about how you want to celebrate America’s 250th anniversary. How about with James Taylor and his All-Star Band? It’s also not too soon to plan to get your tickets when they go on sale to the general public on Friday!

The Hound of the Baskervilles

Majestic Theater, West Springfield

Thursday, Jan. 8 – Sunday, Feb. 16

This theatrical take on "The Hound of the Baskervilles" is a fast-paced, hilarious parody of Arthur Conan Doyle’s classic mystery. Sherlock Holmes and Dr. Watson investigate the mysterious death of Sir Charles Baskerville, who is believed to have been killed by a supernatural hound. With just three actors playing multiple roles, plus plenty of physical comedy, slapstick, and quick costume changes, the suspenseful plot is brought to life.

Local History Talk: Keeping It Cool — Ice Harvesting

Great Falls Discovery Center, Turners Falls

Friday, Jan. 9 from 4 – 5 p.m.

How much is a block of ice worth? It depends on the weather! Learn about the ice harvesting empire that started in Massachusetts. See the tools used by local ice harvesters, making it easier to preserve staples like milk, meat and fish. Stick around for Downtown Turners Falls’ monthly First Friday event which is being held this month only on the second Friday.

Take Me to the River

A New Orleans All-Star benefit for the Springfield Jazz & Roots Festival

HOPE Center for the Arts, Springfield

Friday, Jan. 9 at 7 p.m.

Blues to Green brings the heartbeat of New Orleans to Springfield with a rare all-star ensemble. Inspired by the award-winning documentary and album, this live concert unites some of the NOLA’s most celebrated musicians—including Cyril Neville, Omari Neville, Ian Neville, Big Chief Bo Dollis Jr., Jelly Joseph, Robert Mercurio, Joe Ashlar, Brian Richburg Jr., and project director Martin Shore. Together, they will create an experience that blends funk, R&B, brass-band fire, soul, and Mardi Gras Indian tradition into a single electrifying night.

Boar’s Head Festival

Trinity United Methodist Church, Springfield

Friday, Jan. 9 – Sunday, Jan. 11

An extravaganza of epic proportions! For many, the holiday season is not over until they get their annual Boar’s Head Festival fix. This pageant follows the ancient origins of the journey of epiphany with music, dancing, live animals, and storytelling. Even before the pageant begins, you will be entertained by magicians and townsfolk strolling and tussling through the Gothic-style sanctuary.

Urban Sketching: Principles & Techniques

Make-It Springfield

Saturday, Jan. 10 from 11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.

Here’s a hands-on, inspiring workshop where you’ll learn the art of urban sketching for curious beginners or experienced artists. Jaime Bohorquez and Catalina Rojas will cover the essentials of composition, perspective, and quick sketching techniques, so you can capture the beauty of Western Mass in your sketchbook. And, if you like the class, you can return on the second Saturday of every month to further develop your skills and creativity.

Free Fest

Provisions Mill District Saturday, Jan. 10 from 1 – 4 p.m.

Provisions Longmeadow Saturday, Jan. 17 from 2 – 5 p.m.

This is an annual Provisions festival that's fun for everyone. Discover a variety of non-alcoholic drinks at Free Fest (alcohol-free and free to attend). They will be pouring a variety of non-alcoholic beer, wine, spirits, seltzer, mocktails, and more.

Valley Jazz Voices Winter Concert

Bombyx, Florence

Saturday, Jan. 10 at 3 p.m.

Directed by Jeff Olmsted, Valley Jazz Voices is the Pioneer Valley’s longest-running community jazz vocal ensemble. They perform swing, bebop, cool, Brazilian and pop‑inspired jazz arrangements while highlighting local vocal talent and community musicianship. The program features selections organized around themes of the sun, the moon, the weather and love, all arranged and sung in the group’s signature four‑part jazz harmonies.

Pioneer Valley Jazz Shares: Vinny Golia Trio

The Parlor Room, Northampton

Saturday, Jan. 10 at 7:30 p.m.

Vinny Golia is a composer who fuses the rich heritage of jazz, contemporary classical and world music into his own unique compositions. As a bandleader, Golia has presented his music to concert audiences in Europe, Canada, Mexico, Japan and the United States in ensembles varying dramatically in size and instrumentation. The trio is Golia (reeds) Cooper-Moore (diddly-bow), and Michael TA Thompson (drums).

Albert Lee

Iron Horse, Northampton

Wednesday, Jan. 14 at 7 p.m.

Known as "Mr. Telecaster," Albert Lee has played with everyone from Jerry Lee Lewis to Eric Clapton, to Emmylou Harris. He was a member of The Crickets in the post-Buddy Holly era and forged an impressive solo career along the way. He’s currently on the road performing tracks from his newest album, "Lay It Down" which was recorded at the legendary Konk Studios in London.

Amherst Community Theater: The Wizard of Oz

Bowker Auditorium, UMass

Thursdays through Sundays Jan. 15 – 25

Follow the Yellow Brick Road to UMass for Amherst Community Theater’s production of The Wizard of Oz. Join the Scarecrow, Tin Man, Cowardly Lion, and Dorothy on their musical journey to the Emerald City. With dazzling costumes, stunning effects, and a full orchestra, this heartwarming story of friendship and courage will remind everyone that there truly is no place like home.

MLK DAY PREVIEW

MLK Day 2026!

MassMutual Center, Springfield

Monday, Jan. 19

Art and Wellness Expo at 12:30 p.m.

MLK Day Program at 2 p.m.

This annual gathering honors the life and enduring legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. This year’s theme is “Restoring Justice. Reclaiming the Dream.” More than 800 youth and supporting adult participants will manifest the theme through inspiring spoken word, dance, and music.

Martin Luther King, Jr. Day Celebration

Greenfield Community College Dining Commons

Monday, Jan. 19 at 10 a.m.

For over two decades, Greenfield Community College has been celebrating the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. This year’s 27th annual event features a program appropriate for all ages with dance, arts and crafts, education, music, food and a keynote presentation by Dr. Angela Campbell, VP of Institutional Mission, Culture and Climate.

Berkshire Community College

Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day of Service 2026

Price Memorial A.M.E. Zion Church, Pittsfield

Monday, Jan. 19 from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Residents can give back to the community through volunteer activities with local service sites, including Habitat for Humanity, crafting Valentine’s Day Cards for residents of Hillcrest, organizing clothes with Gladys Allen Brigham Community Center, and more. BCC will begin the event with breakfast and a poetic keynote by Alÿcia Bacon, the Community Engagement Officer, Equity and Inclusion at Berkshire Taconic Community Foundation.

MLK Day Service Fair

Bombyx, Florence

Monday, Jan. 19 starting at 10 a.m.

Here’s a chance to honor MLK Day and find new ways to engage in your community. This event is for individuals eager to connect with impactful organizations and initiatives and organizations looking to share their mission, recruit volunteers, and inspire action.

National Day of Racial Healing Community Conversation

Bangs Community Center, Amherst

Tuesday, January 20 from 5 – 7 p.m.

Join the Town of Amherst Department of Diversity, Equity, & Inclusion for a community conversation recognizing the 10th annual National Day of Racial Healing. Held on the Tuesday after Martin Luther King, Jr. Day, it focuses on racial healing and collective action for a more equitable world.

COMING SOON

Young Shakespeare Players East presents Julius Caesar

Shea Theater, Turners Falls

Friday, Jan. 16 at 7 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 17 at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 18 at 1 p.m.

The Young Shakespeare Players East ensemble will re-create one of the most important moments in world history by performing one of Shakespeare's most famous plays, Julius Caesar. There are two YSP casts performing Julius Caesar with performers as young as 8 and as old as 18. Each cast will perform twice and be the tech crew for the other cast twice. Admission is free and open to the public, no reservations needed.

Little Kid Flicks Age 5+ and Big Kid Flicks Age 8+

Eric Carle Museum, Amherst

Little Kid Flicks Age 5+ Saturday, Jan. 17 at 10:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.

Big Kid Flicks Age 8+ Saturday, Jan. 17 at 12 p.m. and 3 p.m.

Enjoy award-winning films from the latest edition of New York International Children’s Film Festival. These age-appropriate collections of shorts are sure to enchant.

Henry Knox Noble Train of Artillery

Springfield Armory National Historic Site

Saturday, Jan. 17 from 12 – 3 p.m.

Celebrate the 250th anniversary of Henry Knox’s daring “Noble Train of Artillery.” Learn about the 300-mile winter expedition that brought captured artillery from Fort Ticonderoga to Boston, an achievement that helped secure one of the Continental Army’s earliest strategic victories. Special recognition will be given to the Knox Trail communities of Westfield, West Springfield, Springfield, Wilbraham, Palmer, and Warren — towns that continue to preserve and share the history of Knox’s route.

Tanglewood Learning Institute Presents: Joshua Brown

Linde Center for Music and Learning, Lenox

Friday, Jan. 30 at 7 p.m.

Winner of a 2025 Avery Fisher Career Grant, violinist Joshua Brown gained international attention after winning the 2nd Prize and both Audience Awards at the 2024 Queen Elisabeth Competition in Brussels. Other international competition successes include the 1st Prize at the inaugural 2023 Global Music Education International Violin Competition in Beijing, China, as well as the 1st Prize and Audience Award at the 2019 International Violin Competition of Leopold Mozart in Augsburg, Germany. He’s 25.

Valley Classical: Isidore String Quartet

Sweeney Concert Hall, Smith College

Sunday, Feb. 1 at 3 p.m.

Winners of a 2023 Avery Fisher Career Grant, and the 14th Banff International String Quartet Competition in 2022, the New York City-based Isidore String Quartet was formed in 2019 with a vision to revisit, rediscover, and reinvigorate the repertory.

Blue Heron: In Praise of Laura Peverara: Madrigals for the Concerto delle donne

Edwards Church, Northampton

Friday, Feb. 20 at 7:30 p.m.

Usually, you have to drive to Cambridge to experience the exquisite musicianship of Blue Heron, but every once in while, they perform in our neck of the woods. In the 1580s, Ferrara boasted one of the most famous vocal ensembles in Europe: a trio of women known as the Concerto delle donne. One member, Laura Peverara, was so admired and beloved that she inspired two madrigal anthologies. Blue Heron will present a selection of this repertoire.