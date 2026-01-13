Culture to Do: Jan. 14, 2026

Soul Magnets

Iron Horse, Northampton

Friday, Jan. 16 at 7 p.m.

Soul Magnets is a horn-heavy 9-piece ensemble, playing a mix of old-school, funk and neo-soul originals, deep covers, and dance floor favorites. They’ve performed at the Green River Festival, Treehouse Brewery Summer Stage, The Drake, and many other places throughout the region. And! Kaliis Smith, co host of The Fabulous 413, is the lead vocalist!

Young Shakespeare Players East presents Julius Caesar

Shea Theater, Turners Falls

Friday, Jan. 16 at 7 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 17 at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 18 at 1 p.m.

The Young Shakespeare Players East ensemble will re-create one of the most important moments in world history by performing one of Shakespeare's most famous plays, Julius Caesar. There are two YSP casts performing Julius Caesar with performers as young as 8 and as old as 18. Each cast will perform twice and be the tech crew for the other cast twice. Admission is free and open to the public, no reservations needed.

AfroBeat Concert with ARMO

Barrington Hall, Great Barrington

Friday, Jan. 16 at 7:30 p.m.

Here’s a new (to me) venue! Barrington Hall (formerly Crissey Farm) is a place for retreats and private events, and open-to-the public performances. ARMO is a New York Afrobeat band that creates spontaneous arrangements of the music of Fela Anikulapo Kuti, Tony Allen, Ebo Taylor, William Onyeabor, The Art Ensemble of Chicago, Amayo, and original rhythm-based compositions. Plus! There’s a related ARMO performance for kids on Saturday at 3 p.m.

The Monkee Men — Greatest Monkees Tribute

Academy of Music, Northampton

Saturday, Jan. 17 at 8 p.m.

Before streaming, before DVR’ing, and before VHS recording, you sometimes had to make some tough TV choices, like what to watch on Monday nights. The Monkees on NBC or Gilligan’s Island on CBS? Having a huge schoolgirl crush on Davy, I usually went for The Monkees. The Monkee Men is a new and exciting tribute show comprised of multi-talented musicians, actors, and singers that have been selected from the best-of-the-best from all around the country.

CLICK! Photographers Make Picture Books

Eric Carle Museum of Picture Book Art, Amherst

On view Saturday, Jan. 17 – Sunday June 7

Visionary photographer-illustrators from Edward Steichen and William Wegman to Dare Wright, Mo Willems, Tana Hoban, Charles R. Smith Jr, and Walter Wick have long trained their camera eye with young people in mind. Their work reveals the hidden beauty of our everyday surroundings, makes the fantastic seem real, and documents the amazing diversity of life on our planet. This exhibit puts an under-explored strand of children’s book art into sharp focus.

Springfield Symphony Orchestra: Let’s Groove Tonight: Motown & The Philly Sound

Springfield Symphony Hall

Saturday, Jan. 17 at 7:30 p.m.

Magic melodies come to life as the pop, soul and R&B sounds of Motown and the famous hits from the Philly Sound combine in an exciting concert experience. Led by three extraordinary vocalists, this incredible evening is full of classic hit songs made famous by The Spinners, The Stylistics, The Temptations, Marvin Gaye, Lou Rawls, Diana Ross, Gamble & Huff and Percy Sledge.

MARTIN LUTHER KING, JR. DAY

MLK Day 2026!

MassMutual Center, Springfield

Monday, Jan. 19

Art and Wellness Expo at 12:30 p.m.

MLK Day Program at 2 p.m.

This annual gathering honors the life and enduring legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. This year’s theme is “Restoring Justice. Reclaiming the Dream.” The Art and Wellness Expo features artistic expressions, exhibitions, and vendors in the lobby entrance opens. The awe-inspiring program starts at 2 p.m. More than 800 youth and supporting adult participants will manifest the theme through inspiring spoken word, dance, and music presentations featuring the MLK Charter School of Excellence, Martin Luther King Jr. Family Services’ Youth & Clemente Program, Community Music School of Springfield’s Sonido Musica, String City Festival Orchestra, Springfield CommUnity Chorale, the Children’s Chorus of Springfield, Springfield Public Schools students, and more.

Martin Luther King, Jr. Day Celebration

Greenfield Community College Dining Commons

Monday, Jan. 19 from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

GCC’s 27th annual event celebrates the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. with dance, arts and crafts, education, music, food and a keynote presentation by Dr. Angela Campbell, VP of Institutional Mission, Culture and Climate. Highlights include the Legacy Story Hour for younger children (free books for the first 20!), Freedom Dance from Senegal with Abdou Sarr, Celebrating King’s Legacy Through Art, Eyes on the Prize (documentary) screening, a Resilience and Radical Self-Care workshop, Twice as Smart youth dance troupe and GCC Community Chorus.

Berkshire Community College

Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day of Service 2026

Price Memorial A.M.E. Zion Church, 27 East St, Pittsfield

Monday, Jan. 19 from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Residents can give back to the community through volunteer activities with local service sites, including Habitat for Humanity, crafting Valentine’s Day Cards for residents of Hillcrest, organizing clothes with Gladys Allen Brigham Community Center, and more. BCC will begin the event with breakfast and a poetic keynote by Alÿcia Bacon, the Community Engagement Officer, Equity and Inclusion at Berkshire Taconic Community Foundation.

MLK Day Service Fair

Bombyx, Florence

Monday, Jan. 19 starting at 10 a.m.

Here’s a chance to honor MLK Day and find new ways to engage in your community. This event is for individuals eager to connect with impactful organizations and initiatives and organizations looking to share their mission, recruit volunteers, and inspire action. And you can expect a warm, welcoming space with snacks and beverages to keep the energy flowing! Wake the Dead Donuts will serve their signature hot mini-donuts and coffee, tea, and cider for washing them down.

National Day of Racial Healing Community Conversation

Bangs Community Center, Amherst

Tuesday, January 20 from 5 – 7 p.m.

Join the Town of Amherst Department of Diversity, Equity, & Inclusion for a community conversation recognizing the 10th annual National Day of Racial Healing! This is the next installment in our ongoing Becoming Beloved Community series.

Kombucha Basics with Katalyst Kombucha

Forbes Library, Northampton

Tuesday, Jan. 20 from 6 – 7:30 p.m.

Join Dave Keramaty (Production Manager) and Jason Hunter (Brand Manager) from Katalyst Kombucha as they guide you through the ingredients, materials and mindset you need to make your own kombucha at home. From the mysterious SCOBY to sanitation and troubleshooting, the crew from Katalyst will share 20 years of professional kombucha brewing knowledge. Registration is appreciated but not required.

Listen to My Photographs

Northampton Center for the Arts at 33 Hawley Street, Northampton

On view Wednesday, Jan. 21 – Saturday, Feb. 28

Artist reception Friday, Feb. 13 from 5 – 8 p.m.

Presented by A.P.E., this exhibit celebrates the powerful and expressive work of artists from The Care Center, a transformative educational program for women in Holyoke. Last July, students in The Care Center's high school equivalency program for young mothers explored the art of storytelling in a series of photography workshops organized and facilitated by Ani Rivera, Mari Champagne, and Madeline Keating. The work featured in this exhibition emerged from those workshops.

On A Winter's Night 2025 Reunion Tour

HOPE Center for the Arts, Springfield

Thursday, Jan. 22 at 7 p.m.

Now in its 2025 edition, On A Winter’s Night gathers some of the brightest stars of contemporary folk for a special reunion tour that celebrates the season through song. First launched in the 1990s and beloved ever since, this tour has become a touchstone for fans of acoustic music, bringing together extraordinary singer-songwriters in a single, one-of-a-kind evening.

Making Light

Artspace, Greenfield

On view through Friday February 20

Gallery open Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Fridays from 4 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Making Light is Artspace's 2nd annual community group exhibition. It showcases the work of 30 local artists, exploring illumination in all forms: emotional, literal, and metaphorical. From quilted textiles, to photography, ceramics, to book arts, there is something for everyone to enjoy.

COMING SOON

PanOpera: Cinderella

Northampton Center for the Arts at 33 Hawley

Saturday, Jan. 24 at 6 p.m. and Sunday, Jan. 25 at 4 p.m.

PanOpera is a professional ensemble committed to the equitable development of high-quality, diverse, and innovative operatic performances meant to enrich the cultural tapestry of the Pioneer Valley. They are presenting Pauline Viardot's 1904 chamber opera adaptation of the classic fairytale, Cinderella. Performed in English with piano accompaniment, it promises to warm your heart.

Venice Baroque Orchestra

Vivaldi, Tartini, Veracini, Locatelli: A Bows Duel in Venice

Tillis Performance Hall, UMass

Wednesday, Feb. 4 at 7:30 p.m.

Chouchane Siranossian, who ranks among the world’s greatest violin virtuosos, takes the stage with one of Europe’s premier early music ensembles for a program of compositions by four acclaimed Italian violinist-composers of the Baroque era.

Dinner and the Show: Shadow Visionaries

The Clark, Williamstown

Saturday, Feb. 14 at 5:30 p.m.

Here’s a lovely option for celebrating Valentine’s Day. Join Curator Anne Leonard for a special introduction to the Clark’s Shadow Visionaries exhibit, followed by a three-course meal with wine pairings inspired by nineteenth-century France. Constellation Culinary’s Chef Chris Gouty brings his creative spin to classical French cooking and the themes of memory, fantasy, and longing that anchor the exhibition. This event will perfectly combine art history, food, and fun.

Jordan Klepper: Suffering Fools

MASS MoCA

Saturday, Feb. 14 at 8 p.m.

Jordan Klepper dishes out some of the shrewdest and funniest cultural commentary going — skewering the hypocrisy of our surreal political moment with a rare mix of bemused incredulity and genuine empathy. Klepper will share personal stories about his time on the road, including interactions with politicians, entertainment industry experiences, and encounters with colorful characters.

Back Porch Festival

Northampton

Friday, March 27 – Sunday March 29

The Back Porch Festival is returning for its 12th year. The “Ramble Pass” gets you access to 50+ artists performing in venues all over downtown Northampton over three days. And, every night there’s a ticketed show at the Academy of Music: Bertha: Grateful Drag on Friday, the Bluegrass Spectacular on Saturday, and I’m with Her on Sunday.

James Taylor at Tanglewood

Friday, July 3 and Saturday, July 4 at 8 p.m.

Tickets go on sale Friday Jan. 16 at 10 a.m.

It’s not too soon to start thinking about how you want to celebrate America’s 250th anniversary. How about with James Taylor and his All-Star Band? Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday!