Culture to Do: March 11, 2026

Contemporary Nature: Tending the Garden Symposium

MASS MoCA, North Adams

Friday, March 13 – Saturday, March 14

Contemporary Nature: Tending the Garden is a public symposium that poses questions for our ecological future: How do we tend the garden into co-becoming with the earth and all that it embodies? How can artists help us understand the interdependence between nature and humanity? Artists, scholars, and students convene to share their experiences on what co-becoming means to them in their art, gardening, and land stewardship practices.

Just Add Water

The Foundry, West Stockbridge

Friday, March 13 at 7:30 p.m.

Just Add Water blends the spirit of improvisation with the artistry of seasoned performers, resulting in a one-of-a-kind evening that’s equal parts play, poetry, and human connection. Guided by Tom Truss the evening invites the audience to toss in their ideas, prompts, and inspiration, transforming them into moments of wacky, heart-centered, and unpredictable live art.

Easthampton Theater Company: Enchanted April

Williston Theater, Easthampton

Saturday, March 14 – Sunday, March 22

In this heartwarming and witty play based on the beloved novel by Elizabeth von Arnim, four very different women rediscover laughter, hope and their own voices during an impulsive seaside getaway. Directed by Gilana Chelimsky, this production is packed with regional talent on and behind the stage. Plus! Members of the cast visited The Fabulous 413 yesterday (Tuesday).

Grow Food Northampton Seed Share

Winter Farmers Market at the Northampton Senior Center

Saturday, March 14 from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

This is a wonderful and practical event that will help you shrug off your winter blues. You can pick up free seeds donated by local farms, businesses, and individuals, as well as many grown on the Grow Food Northampton Community Farm, to plant in your garden. There will be workshops and story time courtesy of Forbes Library. Check out Monday’s Fabulous 413 for more info.

Eggshell Mosaic Workshop

Bombyx, Florence

Saturday, March 14 at 10 a.m.

Just in time for the rebirth of spring! Eggs have been used by artists for centuries, whether painted, decorated, or intricately carved. Since eggshells are curved and naturally seamless, with a structurally sound outer layer to protect the inside, they make the perfect canvas for art. And as mosaic pieces, too! In this three-hour workshop, you will learn how to make a mosaic out of eggshells painted with handmade, non-toxic watercolors. And you’ll leave with an intricately crafted 4x4 mosaic.

Springfield Symphony Orchestra

Mendelssohn, Gershwin, & A Woman’s Voice

Springfield Symphony Hall

Saturday, March 14 at 7:30 p.m.

Mei-Ann Chen will be at the podium for a concert that lifts up women as conductors, performers and composers during Women’s History Month. Fanny Mendelssohn-Hensel‘s Overture in C Major is her only surviving orchestral work. Fanny’s younger brother, Felix Mendelssohn, was inspired to create his Scottish Symphony after visiting the ruins of Palace of Holyroodhouse, where Mary Stuart, Queen of Scots, lived and loved. Pianist Claire Huangci returns to dazzle the audience with Gershwin’s great Piano Concerto in F. Plus! The ceremony for the SSO 2026 Fearless Women Awards will precede the concert.

Beyond The Wall Performs Dark Side of the Moon

Colonial Theatre, Pittsfield

Saturday, March 14 at 7:30 p.m.

Fresh off the acclaimed theatrical stagings of The Wall in 2024 and 2025, Beyond The Wall returns to The Colonial Theatre for a special “one night only” concert event. This time, the region’s premier Pink Floyd tribute band will perform Dark Side of the Moon live, along with a selection of classic Floyd hits pulled from the band’s legendary catalog.

¡Guitarra! Kevin Loh

Bezanson Recital Hall, UMass

Saturday, March 14 at 7:30 p.m.

Kevin Loh is one of the leading classical guitarists of his generation. He began to show signs of his uncommon talent shortly after he began playing guitar at age five. By the time Loh was twelve, videos of his performances had caught the eye of the prestigious Yehudi Menuhin School in England, and he was recruited to move to the United Kingdom from his home in Singapore. Over the ensuing fifteen years, Loh has toured the globe, playing with internationally celebrated orchestras and taking part in the world’s leading classical guitar festivals and competitions.

Ronald Barron: American Music for Trombone

The Richmond Sanctuary, 1515 State Road-Route 41, Richmond

Sunday, March 15 at 3 p.m.

Ronald Barron, retired principal trombonist of the Boston Symphony Orchestra, will present his tenth annual recital of American music for trombone. He will be accompanied by Larry Wallach on piano, and joined by trombonists Andrea Neumann and Alan Burns. Composer Larry Wallach will share thoughts about his Pastorale, and composer by Eric Ewazen will talk about his Sonata for Trombone and Piano. Plus works by Scott Joplin, Megumi Kanda, and many others. Donations will go to the Richmond Emergency Fuel Assistance Fund.

Sangat

The Parlor Room, Northampton

Monday, March 16 at 7:30 p.m.

Afghan American rabab virtuoso Qais Essar has joined forces with Sikh American trumpet player and singer Sonny Singh and tabla player and percussionist Sukhmani in a new project that obliterates musical, political, and religious boundaries. Weaving together the ancient sound and haunting melodies of the rabab, a 2,500 year-old instrument from Afghanistan, with bold trumpet lines and anthemic Punjabi vocals, Sangat grounds their music in ancestral wisdom and usher us into the future with their uplifting new sound. Plus! Sonny Singh will be on The Fabulous 413 Thursday.

Majestic Céilí

Majestic Theater, West Springfield

Tuesday, March 17 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.

A céilí (kay-lee, also spelled cèilidh) is a traditional Irish/Scottish social gathering of friends and family to share songs, dance, and stories. The Majestic opened their first production of the 2025-26 season, Once, with a lively preshow of Irish music that proved to be one of the most popular parts of the performance. The cast returns with a full show of folk songs and fun in honor of St. Patrick’s Day. Tickets are going fast!

Pioneer Valley Jazz Shares: John Hollenbeck’s GEORGE

Institute for the Musical Arts, Goshen

Tuesday, March 17 at 7:30 p.m.

Genre-crossing composer/percussionist John Hollenbeck, renowned in both the jazz and new-music worlds formed GEORGE during the Covid pandemic. He brought together three great musicians/people whom he loved and admired. Even though most of the members had never met each other, John was confident that this group would work. Their sound is firmly planted outside any categories or labels.

Celtic Music with Jeff Snow

East Forest Park Branch Library, Springfield

Wednesday, March 18 at 6 p.m.

Head to the library for a festive evening of music and storytelling. Traditional and original Celtic songs performed by the talented multi-instrumentalist Jeff Snow will have you singing and clapping along. Jeff brings the heart of English, Irish, and Scottish folksongs to life. His concerts have been described as "quiet and relaxing " and much of it is, but sometimes he'll break out and the foot stomping begins.

Valley Voices Story Slam: Homecoming

Shea Theater, Turners Falls

Thursday, March 19 at 7:30 p.m.

The next iteration of Valley Voices Season 11 will showcase stories on the topic of “homecoming.” You’ll hear true stories told live without notes by your friends and neighbors. The audience picks the winner, and a storytelling star is born! Grab a beverage and get ready for a night of great entertainment.

PANCAKE BREAKFAST

The Griddle at Steve’s Sugar Shack in Westhampton

Here’s a partial list of western Mass. sugar shacks that serve breakfast. Be ready to wait for seating. Before you go be sure to double-check dates and times of service.

Davenport Maple Farm Restaurant, Shelburne

Saturdays and Sundays from 8 a.m. – 3 p.m. through March 29

A small family farm that has been in the Davenport family since 1913.

High Hope Farm, Worthington

Saturdays and Sundays through April 5 from 8 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Home of the Sugarhouse buffet, owned and operated by the Rowe family since 1991.

Ioka Valley Farm, Hancock

Weekends through April 4 from 8 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Closed Easter Sunday

Near the Jiminy Peak Resort. The “Calf-A” serves homemade pancake, waffle and French toast meals.

North Hadley Sugar Shack, Hadley

Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays from 7 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Sugarin’ Breakfasts with lots of options and a big store. Open on Easter Sunday from 7 a.m. – noon.

Steve’s Sugar Shack, Westhampton

Saturdays and Sundays through April 12 from 7 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Closed on Easter Sunday.

Owner Steve Holt began making maple syrup at the age of 12. Maple products are available for purchase during breakfast hours.

Williams FarmSugar House, Deerfield

Fridays from 8 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Saturdays and Sundays from 7:30 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Near Historic Deerfield and Yankee Candle. “Sugar on Snow” is available on Saturdays and Sundays.

COMING SOON

Back Porch Festival

Northampton

Friday, March 27 – Sunday March 29

The Back Porch Festival is returning for its 12th year. The “Ramble Pass” gets you access to 50+ artists performing in venues all over downtown Northampton over three days. And, every night there’s a ticketed show at the Academy of Music: Bertha: Grateful Drag on Friday and the Bluegrass Spectacular on Saturday. (I’m with Her on Sunday is sold out.)

Very Hungry Caterpillar Day

Eric Carle Museum, Amherst

Saturday, March 29 from 12 – 4:30 p.m.

Head to the Carle for a joyful museum-wide celebration inspired by Eric Carle’s timeless classic, that has delighted generations of young readers with its vibrant collage art, playful storytelling, and message of growth and transformation. Meet the Very Hungry Caterpillar and enjoy fun activities. Museum members make reservations come early for the pancake breakfast.

Tiny Glass Tavern: On and Ever Onward: Chapter 2

Northampton Center for the Arts at 33 Hawley

Sunday April 12 at 4 p.m.

Tiny Glass Tavern covers Mount Wittenberg Orca, the Dirty Projectors and Björk EP, as well as offering an eclectic selection of vocal music for high voices including works by Bach, Björk, Rosa Tu, Bulgarian and American Folk, early music and more. With Sophie Michaux, Erin Hogan, Kimaya Diggs, Fiona Gillespie, Lexi Ugelow, Maisie Dolan, Rosa Tu, Emma Pauline, Mia Bertelli, Sarah Gibson, Nathalie Michaux, Hannah Levy, Sadie Levy, Sam Arthen-Long, and Isobel Arthen-Long.

Baby Animals

Hancock Shaker Village, Pittsfield

Saturday, April 18 – Sunday, May 10

Welcome the arrival of Spring with the adorable Baby Animals Festival. Meet lambs, piglets, calves, chicks and kids (goats, that is), and enjoy events and activities throughout the Village, from daily talks about the farm and the Shakers to craft demonstrations to walks along the Farm & Forest Trail.

Madeleine Peyroux

HOPE Center for the Arts, Springfield

Wednesday, April 29 at 7 p.m.

Madeleine Peyroux’s stop on her “We are America” tour will be a deeply personal and powerfully resonant concert experience celebrating the diverse voices that form our collective musical heritage. Marking the 10th anniversary of her acclaimed Secular Hymns and the 30th anniversary of her breakthrough album Dreamland, this tour brings Peyroux back to the roots of what first made her one of the most distinctive and arresting vocalists of her generation: intimacy, storytelling, and an uncanny ability to make every song feel like it was written just for you.