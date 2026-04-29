Culture to Do April 29, 2026

Mishoon Camp

Belding Memorial Park, Ashfield

Friday, May 1 – Sunday May 3 from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Lighting of the Mishoon: Friday, May 1 at 9:30 a.m.

A mishoon is a dugout canoe shaped from a single tree trunk through a careful, controlled process using fire, water, and hand tools. Visitors are welcome to observe and learn about this traditional practice with No Loose Braids, a local Nipmuc-led organization dedicated to continuing and reviving Eastern Woodlands traditions. The project is a collaboration between the Town of Ashfield and No Loose Braids, with support from the Massachusetts Cultural Council.

inDANCE: ROWDIES IN LOVE

Jacob’s Pillow, Becket

Friday, May 1 – Sunday, May 3

Hari Krishnan and his company inDANCE return to Jacob’s Pillow to present ROWDIES IN LOVE, a vibrant, sensual work for eight male contemporary dancers that was developed in part during a 2024 Pillow Lab residency. Featuring an inventive, rigorous movement vocabulary that unites the Indian classical dance form Bharatanatyam with contemporary dance from queer, global perspectives, the evening-length exploration of love is set to an innovative modern soundscape by award-winning composer Niraj Chag. Performed in the Doris Duke Theater.

WAM: Rooted

Elayne P. Bernstein Theater, Shakespeare & Company, Lenox

Friday, May 1 – Saturday, May 16

WAM Theatre is a Berkshires-based professional theatre company that operates at the intersection of arts and activism. (WAM stands for “Where Arts and Activism Meet.”) They are opening their 2026 season with Rooted — a quirky, warm-hearted, and profound comedy about a plant lover who unexpectedly becomes an internet messiah.

A Gathering of Primroses

Berkshire Botanical Garden, Stockbridge

Saturday, May 2 from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

You may never tire of indoor bulb shows or sweeping outdoor drifts of daffodils and tulips, but it’s nice to get to celebrate and learn about another beautiful flower — the primrose. On Saturday, BBG is hosting the New England Chapter of the American Primrose Society and the Berkshire Chapter of the North American Rock Garden Society for their joint meeting and judged primrose show. The program includes two free presentations by Jodie Mitchell, owner of the world-renowned Barnhaven Primroses in France. Since taking over the nursery from her parents in 2019, Jodie has continued Barnhaven’s 90-year, six-generation history. The event is open to the public with garden admission.

Wooly Wonders Heritage Breed Sheep Weekend

Historic Deerfield

Saturday, May 2 and Sunday, May 3 from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Get to know rare and historic heritage breed sheep with two days of hands-on fun and fascinating demonstrations. Meet sheep and lambs up close, watch skilled sheepdogs at work, and see shearing, spinning, weaving, and more. Visitors of all ages can get involved by washing, carding, dyeing, and weaving wool—or enjoy games, crafts, and a family-friendly scavenger hunt. Wooly Wonders is included with general admission.

Hampshire Pride

Parade and Festival in Downtown Northampton

Saturday, May 2 from 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Every year, Hampshire Pride creates a space where people of all genders, gender expressions, sexual orientations, races, and ages can come together in a day of joy. The iconic parade will start at 11 a.m. in Sheldon Field and make its way down Route 9 & Main Street’s downtown area to disperse at the end of Crafts Ave. The festival will be held in the Armory Street lot behind Thornes Marketplace where dozens of vendors will provide information and offer merchandise. Enjoy family-friendly drag shows and music performed by local queer and diverse performers, and more.

Arcadia Players: Making Overtures

Wesley United Methodist Church, Hadley

Saturday, May 2 at 2:30 p.m.

In 1723, when Hamburg, Germany’s officials wanted music for a celebration of the city’s maritime heritage, they turned to their famous local composer, Georg Philipp Telemann. The overture he gave them captured the motion and character of Hamburg’s main waterway, the River Elbe, from musical portraits of mythological water spirits to the stomping dances of local boatmen. This and overtures by two of Telemann’s contemporaries, Johann Caspar Fischer and Johann Bernhard Bach (J.S. Bach’s cousin) will be presented by Andrus Madsen and the Arcadia Players ensemble.

Pioneer Valley Symphony: Destiny and Will

Greenfield High School Auditorium

Saturday, May 2 at 7 p.m.

Cesar Franck’s Symphony in D, a monumental musical essay on triumph over adversity anchors a powerful program of hope. The concert opens with Verdi’s iconic overture to the opera La Forza del Destino (The Force of Destiny). Then, the orchestra and chorus join forces for a rare performance of Brahms’s convulsively turbulent Gesang der Parzen (Song of the Fates).

2026 Valley A Capella Cup

Springfield Conservatory of the Arts, 339 State Street

Saturday, May 2 at 7 p.m.

A new high school a cappella event! Revolution, from the Springfield Conservatory of the Arts, the Hamptones from Northampton High School, and the BHS Madrigals from Brattleboro Union High School will spend the afternoon workshopping and rehearsing together under the direction of college choral directors. This inaugural event will be emceed by film and television actor Naheem Garcia, plus a special performance by Javier Colon, the Season 1 winner of NBC’s hit show, The Voice.

Springfield Symphony Orchestra: Brahms & A Modern Voice

Springfield Symphony Hall

Saturday, May 2 at 7:30 p.m.

Courtney Lewis conducts a program that begins with Respighi’s irresistible first set of Ancient Airs and Dances. Violinist Charles Yang makes his Springfield debut with Kris Bowers’ iconoclastic concerto “For a Younger Self,” commissioned by Yang himself. The concert closes with Johannes Brahms’ radiant Symphony No. 2.

Broken Open: Circus Springboard

HOPE Center for the Arts, Springfield

Saturday, May 2 at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, May 3 at 1 p.m.

The New England Center for Circus Arts (NECCA) presents its annual Circus Springboard show, featuring America’s next generation of circus artists. The performers are soon-to-be graduates of NECCA’s 3-year professional training program. Broken Open tells the story of a community navigating the trials and tribulations of growing up, growing together, and being torn apart. What does it take to reconcile and build back together again?

Pioneer Valley Jazz Shares: Ralph Alessi Quartet

Community Music School of Springfield

Saturday, May 2 at 7:30 p.m.

Ralph Alessi is an ECM recording artist and acclaimed American jazz trumpeter, composer, and educator. A native of San Rafael, California, he studied at the California Institute of the Arts, where he pursued both classical and jazz music. He moved to New York City in 1991, and since then has collaborated with many prominent musicians, including Steve Coleman, Ravi Coltrane, Jason Moran, Don Byron, Fred Hersch and Uri Caine. Alessi’s versatility in different musical traditions has contributed to his unique sound, blending classical precision with avant-garde jazz.

Antenna Cloud Farm presents Emily Wells & Friends

Shea Theater, Turners Falls

Saturday, May 2 at 7:30 p.m.

Antenna Cloud Farm presents a special evening of live performance with renowned vocalist, composer, and video artist Emily Wells (vocals, violin, keys, synths, drums), along with special guest artists Hannah Berube (clarinet), Kirin McElwain (cello, composition), Che Ali (violin, composition, Ei alumni), Philip McGinty (viola, composition, Ei alumni), and Michi Wiancko (violin, composition, ACF director). This show will be the culmination of a week-long residency at Antenna Cloud Farm. Tune in to the Fabulous 413 on Friday to learn more.

Mass Kid’s Lit Fest

Sunday, May 3 – Saturday, May 9

Back for its 3rd year, this week-long celebration of children’s literature is happening across Berkshire, Franklin, Hampden, and Hampshire counties. The festival will showcase Massachusetts-based children’s authors and feature different types of events, including story time readings, school visits, library events, community workshops, and more.

The Holyoke Civic Symphony: An American Story

Leslie Phillips Theater, Holyoke Community College

Sunday, May 3 at 3 p.m.

Did you know that the Holyoke Civic Symphony hosts a biennial composition competition open to United States-based composers? This year there were 153 entries — a fivefold increase over previous competitions. The winning composition “Soaring Over the White Mountains” by David Vess will be performed at this concert, along with Aaron Copland’s Lincoln Portrait, Florence Price’s The Oak, Gwyneth Walker’s America 250! and more. Free and open to the public.

NAB TICKETS NOW

Mr. Finn’s Cabaret Summer 2026

Opening Show: An Evening with Judy Kuhn

Barrington Stage Company, Pittsfield

Sunday, May 31 and Monday, June 1 at 8 p.m.

Tickets go on sale Thursday, April 30 at 12 p.m.

For the first time, Tony Award nominee Judy Kuhn will perform in Pittsfield—headlining the 2026 season of Mr. Finn’s Cabaret. Kuhn leads a standout lineup that also includes performances from the BSC Musical Theatre Conservatory and guest artists throughout the summer. Each performance offers a rare opportunity to experience exceptional artistry just feet away.

Watermelon Wednesdays

Shows at West Whately Chapel and Whately Town Hall

The brain-child of Paul Newlin and Rani Arbo, Watermelon Wednesdays got its start in 2000 with the idea that it would be easier to book touring musicians for Wednesday evenings, between weekend gigs in New York and Boston. They have recently posted a bunch of events for this season. It’s smart to get your tickets now because they book super interesting and accomplished acts and the Whately venues are intimate, that is to say, not too many seats! The supremely talented accordion player Cory Pesaturo is coming back on June 3.

COMING SOON

Future Planet Fiesta

Longmeadow Town Green

Saturday May 9 from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Future Planet Fiesta is a collaborative event organized by Youth Fighting for a Sustainable Future, the First Church Environmental Justice Committee, with support from the Longmeadow High School Climate Change Club and the Center Elementary School Green Club. You’ll find workshops on composting, recycling, and lowering energy use, information on alternative energy options such as solar power, vegetarian/vegan food options and more. Plus, food, live music, games, and vendors. Free and open to the public.

Glimmerglass Presents Happy End

The Clark, Williamstown

Saturday, May 9 at 3 p.m.

Banned after just two performances in 1929 Berlin, Happy End is a satire of big business and big religion set in a smoky speakeasy where gangsters do deals and the Salvation Army saves souls. With an unforgettable score that includes "Bilbao Song," "Mandalay Song,” and "Surabaya Johnny,” Happy End blazes with wit, grit, and dark glamour. Happy End is presented as part of a new collaborative partnership between The Glimmerglass Festival and Opera Saratoga.

Fiona Cook in Person

Odyssey Bookshop, South Hadley

Thursday, May 14 at 7 p.m.

From the New York Times bestselling author of The Wheel of the Year comes The Dream Atlas, a gorgeously illustrated guide, complete with thirteen months of progressive exercises to aid in deeper, more meaningful dreaming. Fiona Cook is a mother, home health care worker, community gardener, and writer living in Chicago, born and raised in Northampton.

World’s Largest Pancake Breakfast

Downtown Springfield

Saturday, May 16 from 8 a.m. – 11 a.m.

The World’s Largest Pancake Breakfast is a cherished and delicious annual community event in Springfield, celebrating the city’s founding on May 14, 1636. Residents and visitors gather downtown to enjoy a classic breakfast of pancakes, bacon, coffee, juice, and milk while connecting with neighbors and friends.

Poetry Walk 2026

Emily Dickinson Museum, Amherst

Saturday, May 16 from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Mark the 140th anniversary of Emily Dickinson’ death with a walk through downtown Amherst, the town she called “paradise.” This year’s Walk explores Amherst’s cultural landscape and its significance to the poet herself. Take the walk at your own pace, but be sure to head to Dickinson’s grave in West Cemetery in time for the final poems and a lemonade toast to our favorite poet! Free and open to the public, registration is required.

Illumine Vocal Arts Ensemble: Sergei Rachmaninoff’s All-Night Vigil

St. Brigid's Parish, Amherst

Sunday, May 17 at 4 p.m.

Sometimes referred to as the Rachmaninoff Vespers, this work is a compilation of texts from three canonical hours of the Eastern Orthodox church service: Vespers, Matins, and the First Hour. It does not last all night. Illumine will be joined by Grammy-award-winning basso profundo Glenn Miller, who has performed and recorded the "All-Night Vigil" with leading professional choral ensembles throughout the United States and Europe.