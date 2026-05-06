Culture to Do May 6, 2026

Steal This Story, Please!

Amherst Cinema

Showing now – Thursday, May 14

Undeterred by armed soldiers, smooth-talking politicians, and riot police, journalist Amy Goodman has reported some of the most consequential stories of our time. “Steal This Story, Please!” is a gripping portrait of the trailblazer whose unwavering commitment to truth-telling spans three decades of turbulent history. From the frontlines of global conflicts to the organized chaos of her daily Democracy Now! news show, Goodman broadcasts stories and voices routinely silenced by commercial media.

A Wider Lens: An Intergenerational Arts Partnership

Amherst History Center

Thursday, May 7 – Saturday, May 16

Community Reception Thursday, May 14 from 6 – 7 p.m.

This project brought students at Amherst Regional High School together with Amherst-area elders for a series of collaborative sessions. Students welcomed elders to the ARHS library for oral history interviews and conversation as well as film portrait sessions. This partnership facilitated inter-generational connections among participants and challenged art students to create work based on authentic content.

Thursday Night Jazz: Jay Sachs and Marty Kounitz

Amherst Coffee

Thursday, May 7 from 7 – 8:30 p.m.

Jay Sachs and Marty Kounitz will be performing jazz standards — tunes such as “Autumn Leaves,” “Satin Doll,” and other favorites. Jay is a master at improvisation on the keyboard and has played at jazz venues in New York. Marty, on string bass, also has experience at New York-area nightclubs and brings his jazz training to accompany Jay. There's no cover and the atmosphere is warm and welcoming.

Plants-and-Answers Plant Sale

Berkshire Botanical Garden, Stockbridge

Friday, May 8 – Sunday, May 10 (Plus, Springfest on Saturday, May 9)

On Mother’s Day weekend, Berkshire Botanical Garden will welcome spring with two beloved events happening side-by-side for the very first time. The three-day plant sale fills the grounds with buying opportunities and gardening know-how. On Saturday, SpringFest adds a layer of festivity with free admission, food trucks and a variety of children’s activities.

From Fables to Felting: A Creative Night Out at SCMA

Smith College Museum of Art, Northampton

Friday, May 8 from 4 – 8 p.m.

Here’s a fun after-hours program featuring hands-on art making, a gallery talk, and refreshments. Join artist Paige Quinn-Vasic to explore a unique wet-felting technique and create colorful, swirly soft sculptures inspired by sushi. Explore Katia Kameli’s installation, Stream of Stories (Chapter 2). Explore four floors of art during extended evening hours. Admission is free and open to the public.

Pioneer Valley Cappella: The Fruit of Silence

Friday, May 8 at 7:30 p.m. at All Saints’ Church, South Hadley

Saturday, May 9, 7:30pm at Edwards Church, Northampton

Pioneer Valley Cappella, an auditioned chamber chorus based in Northampton, has been performing locally for more than 40 years, and for nearly half that time under the musical direction of local composer and conductor, Geoffrey Hudson. The eclectic program includes three spirituals by Undine Smith Moore, Psalm 84 by Louis Lewandowski, Peteris Vasks’s setting of a prayer by Mother Teresa, the premiere of Four Sacred Pieces by Geoff Hudson, and more. This will be Hudson’s last concert as director of the group.

Under the Cork Tree: The Story of Ferdinand

The Eric Carle Museum, Amherst

Opens Saturday, May 9

Among the greatest of American picture books, The Story of Ferdinand turns ninety in 2026. In a single sitting in 1935, Munro Leaf dashed out a story for his friend Robert Lawson, choosing an exotic setting, Spain, and an unlikely hero — a bull who didn’t want to fight. The two friends produced a gem, a marriage of word and image that still enchants children and adults alike. The exhibition includes Lawson’s finished drawings, his book dummy, Leaf’s manuscript, and more.

Easthampton Clay Spring Pottery Sale

Millside Park, 2 Ferry St., Easthampton

Saturday, May 9 from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

It’s like a big farmer’s market for locally fired pottery. Every year thousands of visitors come out to celebrate spring and shop for a large variety of handmade ceramics. With 40 local clay artists, guest artists, live music, florals and delicious eats from local food trucks, you can soak in the creative energy of Easthampton’s vibrant art scene. Free and open to the public.

Future Planet Fiesta

Longmeadow Town Green

Saturday May 9 from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Future Planet Fiesta is a collaborative event organized by Youth Fighting for a Sustainable Future, the First Church Environmental Justice Committee, with support from the Longmeadow High School Climate Change Club and the Center Elementary School Green Club. You’ll find workshops on composting, recycling, and lowering energy use, information on alternative energy options such as solar power, vegetarian and vegan food options and more. Plus, food, live music, games, and vendors. Free and open to the public. Learn more! Tune in to Thursday’s Fabulous 413.

Pioneer Valley Ballet: Cinderella…With A Twist

Academy of Music, Northampton

Saturday, May 9 at 1 p.m. and 4:30 p.m.

Performed by professional dancers alongside hundreds of Pioneer Valley Ballet students and community performers from across western Mass., "Cinderella… With A Twist" offers a playful new interpretation of the familiar story. Set to Sergei Prokofiev’s score, the production features whimsical costumes, beautiful scenery, and intricate choreography.

Rosencrantz and Guildenstern are Dead

The Little Garden Theater, Worthington

Saturday, May 9 and Sunday, May 10 at 3 p.m.

The Little Garden Theater is a home-grown outdoor theater in the Berkshire Foothills. Located on the grounds of the Goldenrod Country Inn, it offers a full schedule of plays, musicals, and theatrical events. This weekend, they present Tom Stoppard's classic play, bringing humor and wit through the characters of Shakespeare's Hamlet.

Glimmerglass Presents Happy End

The Clark, Williamstown

Saturday, May 9 at 3 p.m.

Banned after just two performances in 1929 Berlin, "Happy End" is a satire of big business and big religion set in a smoky speakeasy where gangsters do deals and the Salvation Army saves souls. With an unforgettable score, "Happy End" blazes with wit, grit, and dark glamour. It's presented as part of a new collaborative partnership between The Glimmerglass Festival and Opera Saratoga.

Singing Creation, Speaking Truth: Women’s Voices, Earth’s Gospel

Grace Episcopal Church, Amherst

Saturday, May 9 at 4 p.m.

What would it be like to listen to a conversation between Hildegard of Bingen and Dorothy Day on a topic they both care about? Or between primatologist Jane Goodall and Palestinian-American poet Naomi Shihab Nye? This multimedia immersive experience of music, images, and words will arc from wonder and awe over nature’s beauty, to distress over the harm done our planet and environment, to a renewal of hope and commitment grounded in love and community. Indigenous women, women from many spiritual traditions, as well as women scientists and composers will lend their voices to create an inspiring tapestry of ideas. Noah Horn, Arianne Abela, and the Grace Church Choir will sing. Free and open to the public, reception to follow.

Tiny Glass Tavern: Where shall I fly?

Asbury Hall at Trinity United Methodist Church, Springfield

Saturday, May 9 at 7:30 p.m.

Tiny Glass Tavern is a joyful celebration of musical variety, texture, and experimentation. This program features Sophie Michaux joined by a string quartet, harpsichord, and bass. The program includes Barbara Strozzi’s breathtaking madrigal Lagrime Mie arranged for mezzo, string quintet, and continuo by Adam Simon; a Connie Converse set, a virtuosic Vivaldi aria that pushes the limits of what is possible for the human voice; a Baroque-Folk sonata by Rebecca Nelson; a Moondog string quartet; and more.

Mother's Day at the Vineyard

Black Birch Vineyard, Hatfield

Sunday, May 10 from 12 – 5 p.m.

Head to Hatfield for a lovely afternoon celebration at Black Birch Vineyard, with mom's tasting on the house. Relish delicious treats from Riff’s Food Truck, The Vintner’s Slice Pizza Truck, and CremeBru.LA. You can arrange your very own bouquet of flowers from the Blooming Table Events flower bar and enjoy live music by Tony Bernardo from 1 – 4 p.m. Reservations aren't mandatory, but recommended.

Cello & Chocolate with Special Guest Richie Barshay

Bombyx, Florence

Sunday, May 10 at 7 p.m.

Cello and Chocolate? To me this sounds like a very nice combo for Mother’s Day — a lovely multi-sensory experience that will feature the (mostly) soothing sounds of the Harman/Haughey Cello Duo paired with the delicious flavors of Ana Bandeira Chocolates of Northampton. Dave Haughey is both the owner of Ana Bandeira Chocolates as well as a stellar multi-genre cellist who has performed internationally with the Paul Winter Consort Jeremy Harman, is the Artistic Director of the New Directions Cello Festival and professor of cello at the Berklee College of Music. Special guest Richie Barshay is an exciting and accomplished percussionist.

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Summer at the ’62 Center

Williams College’s ’62 Center for Theatre and Dance, Williamstown

Monday, June 15 – Saturday, Aug. 29

Summer at the ’62 Center is a summer performance series featuring more than 30 days of theatre, dance, music, film, and community events at Williams College. The season brings together leading arts organizations from across the Berkshires and beyond — including Barrington Stage Company, Berkshire Theatre Group, Chester Theatre Company, Hilltown Theatre Anonymous, Hubbard Hall, Images Cinema, The Adams Theater, WAM Theatre, and others — in a shared summer of performances, residencies, screenings, and special events.

A Stake in the Ground

Historic Deerfield

Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, July 10 – Aug 16

In the summer of 1774, seeds of revolution begin to germinate in Deerfield when a Liberty Pole is brought to town. The characters in three new one-act plays explore the political divisions, tangled family relations, and the complexities of enslavement from all sides. The plays will be performed outdoors at the locations near where the characters lived in the past, including outside the Ashley House, the Allen House, and the Stebbins House.

COMING SOON

Poetry Walk 2026

Emily Dickinson Museum, Amherst

Saturday, May 16 from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Mark the 140th anniversary of Emily Dickinson’ death with a walk through downtown Amherst, the town she called “paradise.” This year’s walk explores Amherst’s cultural landscape and its significance to the poet herself. Take the walk at your own pace, but be sure to head to Dickinson’s grave in West Cemetery in time for the final poems and a lemonade toast to the beloved poet. Free and open to the public, registration is required.

Valley Jazz Voices

Bombyx, Florence

Saturday, May 16 at 3 p.m.

Valley Jazz Voices, now 40-singers strong, is directed by Jeff Olmsted and accompanied by a jazz trio led by pianist Dylan Walter, with Wes Brown on bass and Miguel Gomba on drums. Their spring concert will feature selections from the Great American Songbook, swing, Latin, and pop-influenced arrangements, sung in the group’s signature four‑part jazz harmony.

Elephant's Eye Experience

CitySpace Blue Room, Easthampton

Saturday, May 16 from 6 – 9 p.m.

Elephant's Eye Band is not an elephant, nor is it an eye. It is a well-oiled professional band with human eyes, big hearts, and catchy melodies that will linger long after the show concludes. The band's sound is the Beatles meets Velvet Underground meets Bob Dylan. They’re this very interesting celebration of local art, multimedia, ideas, and live music.

Eric Sawyer “Civil Disobedience” Album Release Event

The Drake, Amherst

Wednesday, May 20 at 5 p.m.

Eric Sawyer is the composer of an extensive catalog ranging from opera and orchestral music to chamber music and songs. His musical vocabulary integrates a variety of traditions in American music, with an emphasis on rich and expressive harmonies. Civil Disobedience is his new album of music for orchestra and soloists. The party will include performances by Kristen Watson, Krista River, Ann Moss, Liam Shannon, and Eric Sawyer. Free and open to the public.