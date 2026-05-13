Culture to Do: May 13, 2026

Fiona Cook in Person

Odyssey Bookshop, South Hadley

Thursday, May 14 at 7 p.m.

From the New York Times bestselling author of "The Wheel of the Year" comes "The Dream Atlas," a gorgeously illustrated guide, complete with thirteen months of progressive exercises to aid in deeper, more meaningful dreaming. Fiona Cook is a mother, home health care worker, community gardener, and writer living in Chicago, born and raised in Northampton.

Cruda Amarilli

Edwards Church, Northampton

Friday, May 15 at 7 p.m.

Last fall, the Tiny Glass Tavern created a new local choir and called it the “Tiny Glass Camerata.” For their second concert, the Camerata will perform a selection of joyful madrigals, songs, and chansons by Dowland, Strozzi, Monteverdi, Purcell, and others. Plus, mezzo-soprano and artistic director Sophie Michaux will join Dani Zanuttini-Frank for a selection of lute songs by John Dowland.

A related concert: Sophie Michaux and Adam Simon also direct the Conway-based South River Singers. Their concert, which promises an eclectic mix of world choral music spanning many continents and centuries, is happening on Tuesday, May 19 at 7 p.m., also at Edwards Church.

Music in the Manton: Cole Pulice

The Clark, Williamstown

Friday, May 15 at 7 p.m.

Saxophonist, composer, and improviser Cole Pulice traffics in shimmering, otherworldly beauty. On Land’s End Eternal, their first album for Leaving Records (2025), the Oakland-based artist expands their compositional palette beyond signal-processed saxophone to include layers of electric guitar and lush choral arrangements. The result is a prismatic collection of pastoral chamber jazz in six parts.

World’s Largest Pancake Breakfast

Downtown Springfield

Saturday, May 16 from 8 a.m. – 11 a.m.

The World’s Largest Pancake Breakfast is a beloved annual community event in Springfield, Massachusetts, celebrating the city’s founding on May 14, 1636. Residents and visitors gather downtown to enjoy a classic breakfast of pancakes, bacon, coffee, juice, and milk while connecting with neighbors and friends.

Greenfield Bee Fest 2026

Saturday, May 16 from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

It’s the sweet sixteenth year for the Greenfield Bee Fest, and things will be buzzing with artsy educational fun, demos, food, vendors and more. It starts at 9 a.m. with activities for children at Second Congregational Church. At 11:30 a.m., the Pollinator Parade marches from Court Square to Energy Park. MISTER & MISSUS G perform at noon. The festival celebrates bees with a special nod to Lorenzo Langstroth, who served as pastor of the Second Congregational Church in Greenfield from 1843 to 1848 and has been called the father of American beekeeping.

Poetry Walk 2026

Emily Dickinson Museum, Amherst

Saturday, May 16 from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Mark the 140th anniversary of Emily Dickinson’ death with a walk through downtown Amherst, the town she called “paradise.” This year’s Walk explores Amherst’s cultural landscape and its significance to the poet herself. Take the walk at your own pace, but be sure to head to Dickinson’s grave in West Cemetery in time for the final poems and a lemonade toast to our favorite poet! Free and open to the public, registration is required.

R.I.S.E. Fest

Northampton High School Auditorium and Band Room

Saturday, May 16 from 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

The Northampton Arts Council and risefest413 present a community celebration dedicated to honoring the creative voices of our youth. R.I.S.E. (which stands for Resilience in Self Expression) is built on the belief that art is a powerful tool for wellness. By providing a platform for young people to express themselves through various mediums, it fosters self-esteem and create lasting community connections. The schedule is packed with music, dance, workshops, a maker’s market, and features presentations by Jeff Kinney, Jarrett J. Krosoczka, and Fiona Cook.

Family Day at Herman Melville’s Arrowhead

780 Holmes Rd, Pittsfield

Saturday, May 16 from 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Herman Melville first came to the Berkshires as a young boy and was so inspired by the surroundings that he returned to live here for thirteen years. He finished his masterpiece, Moby-Dick at Arrowhead, seated in his study with a view of Mount Greylock. Family Day activities will include horse-drawn wagon rides, silk screen demos, a children’s story hour, and a book launch talk at 4 p.m. with John Dickson, author of “Herman Melville in the Berkshires." Free and open to the public.

DeVries Fine Art Gallery and Sculpture Trail

36 East River Road, Middlefield

Friday, May 15 – Sunday Oct. 18

Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

A hidden gem! See forty sculptures installed along the Sculpture Trail paired with poetry by various writers. The path traverses through meadows and wooded groves along the middle branch of the Westfield River. On Saturday, May 16, DeVries Fine Art will host an open studio, during which you can observe the bronze casting process and view works in progress. The gallery and sculpture trail are free and open to the public. Donations are welcomed.

Valley Jazz Voices

Bombyx, Florence

Saturday, May 16 at 3 p.m.

Valley Jazz Voices, now 40-singers strong, is directed by Jeff Olmsted and accompanied by a jazz trio led by pianist Dylan Walter, with Wes Brown on bass and Miguel Gomba on drums. Their spring concert will feature selections from the Great American Songbook, swing, Latin, and pop, sung in the group’s signature four‑part jazz harmony.

Elephant's Eye Experience

CitySpace Blue Room, Easthampton

Saturday, May 16 from 6 – 9 p.m.

Elephant's Eye Band is not an elephant, nor is it an eye. It is a well-oiled professional band with human eyes, big hearts, and catchy melodies that will linger long after the show concludes. Its sound is the Beatles meets Velvet Underground, meets Bob Dylan. They’re hosting a very interesting celebration of local art, multimedia, ideas, and live music.

Springfield Symphony Youth Orchestra

Springfield Symphony Hall

Sunday, May 17 at 3 p.m.

Celebrate the next generation of musicians at the Springfield Symphony Youth Orchestra (SSYO) Season Finale. This performance will showcase the talent, dedication, and growth of the young artists as they take the stage for a powerful ending to their season.

Springfield Chamber Players: Mozart and More

52 Sumner, Springfield

Sunday, May 17 at 3 p.m.

This is the last concert of the Springfield Chamber Players 2025-2026 Season. Marsha Harbison will lead the SCP Oboe Quartet with a program of Mozart, Telemann, Beethoven, Gershwin and more.

Ulysses String Quartet

The Drake, Amherst

Sunday, May 17 at 4 p.m.

Founded in the summer of 2015, the Ulysses Quartet won the grand prize and gold medal in the senior string division of the 2016 Fischoff National Chamber Music Competition and first prize in the 2018 Schoenfeld International String Competition. They have been praised by The Strad for their “textural versatility,” “grave beauty” and “the kind of chemistry many quartets long for but rarely achieve.”

Illumine Vocal Arts Ensemble: Sergei Rachmaninoff’s All-Night Vigil

St. Brigid's Parish, Amherst

Sunday, May 17 at 4 p.m.

Sometimes referred to as the Rachmaninoff Vespers, this work is a compilation of texts from three canonical hours of the Eastern Orthodox church service: Vespers, Matins, and the First Hour. It does not last all night. A challenging aspect to presenting this composition is its requirement for a basso profundo — a singer capable of singing notes an octave below the range of most male voices. Illumine will be joined by celebrated soloist Glenn Miller, who possesses the necessary low notes. His voice is other-worldly and astounding!

Eric Sawyer “Civil Disobedience” Album Release Event

The Drake, Amherst

Wednesday, May 20 at 5 p.m.

Amherst College Music Professor Eric Sawyer is the composer of an extensive catalog ranging from opera and orchestral music to chamber music and songs. His musical vocabulary integrates a variety of traditions in American music, with an emphasis on rich and expressive harmonies. Civil Disobedience is his new album of music for orchestra and soloists. The party will include performances by Kristen Watson, Krista River, Ann Moss, Liam Shannon, and Eric Sawyer. Free and open to the public.