Culture to Do: June 10, 2026

Alison Larkin’s Grief… A Comedy

The Mahaiwe, Great Barrington

Friday, June 12 at 7 p.m.

Saturday, June 13 at 2 p.m.

Alison Larkin's hit show Grief… A Comedy comes to the Mahaiwe Performing Arts Center where it will be filmed before a live audience for an upcoming special. After marriage, divorce, and raising two children, Alison had made peace with the idea that great romantic love had passed her by. Then she met Bhima at the Red Lion Inn. What followed was a once-in-a-lifetime love story that would change everything. When Archbishop Desmond Tutu heard what happened next, he insisted Alison return to comedy to tell this story as widely as possible. "Because," he said, "it will bring hope."

Django in June

Academy of Music, Northampton

Friday, June 12 and Saturday, June 13 at 7:30 p.m.

Northampton’s Django in June plays host to world class artists and avid amateurs with a shared passion for the musical tradition associated with pioneering jazz guitarist Django Reinhardt and violinist Stéphane Grappelli. They're putting on two fabulous concerts at the Academy of Music this weekend.

Hatchery: Asteroid B-612: A Love Story

Northampton Center for the Arts @ 33 Hawley

Friday, June 12 at 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, June 13 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Inspired by The Little Prince, Asteroid B-612: A Love Story brings together original dance, music and visual art created by the School for Contemporary Dance and Thought’s Hatchery Young Artist Company. The performance features the Hatchery Dance Company and Hatchery Pit Band, with the younger Hatchlings joining the Saturday matinee. Family-friendly and full of invention, it’s a chance to see what the next generation of Pioneer Valley artists is making.

Community Free Day

MASS MoCA, North Adams

Saturday, June 13

MASS MoCA’s Community Free Day offers free museum admission all day, along with thematic tours, art-making, community organization tabling, outdoor art activities, and more. The day also marks the opening of Amanda Lovelee and Jessica Gersony’s new outdoor exhibition Homecoming, which imagines the museum as a kind of “field station” for two red oak trees — one from the southeastern U.S. and one from our local region — as they take part in an assisted plant migration residency.

Northampton Garden Tour

Saturday, June 13 from 10 a.m. 4 p.m., rain or shine

Friends of Forbes Library, Inc. announces the 32nd Annual Northampton Garden Tour which will inspire and educate with an interesting variety of landscape styles, plants and gardening methods. At each garden you will find plant descriptions and volunteer guides to answer your questions. Tickets provide garden locations and parking guidance. You provide your own transportation to all gardens on the tour. Bicyclists are welcome.

Turnpark Summer Festival 2026: Myth

TurnPark Art Space, West Stockbridge

Saturday, June 13 from 3 – 10 p.m.

TurnPark is a beautiful 16-acre open-air museum, sculpture park, and performance place in West Stockbridge, situated on the grounds of a former lime and marble quarry. It features winding trails, sweeping cliff views, and a collection of contemporary and Soviet-era art. The festival will be filled with performance art, immersive installations, wearable sculptures, music, dance, and meditative rituals inspired by this year’s theme: myth.

Mohawk Trail Concerts: The Adaskin String Trio with Sally Pinkas

Charlemont Federated Church, Charlemont

Saturday, June 13 at 5 p.m.

Mohawk Trail Concerts opens its summer season with the Adaskin String Trio and pianist Sally Pinkas in a program of Beethoven and Brahms. Known for mixing beloved chamber works with more adventurous repertoire, the Adaskin String Trio has a long musical partnership with Pinkas, a widely touring pianist and professor of music at Dartmouth College. The Charlemont Federated Church has fabulous acoustics, excellent sight lines, and (perhaps best of all) air-conditioning!

Ancestral Bridges 6th Annual Juneteenth Legacy Celebration

West Cemetery and Ancestral Bridges, Amherst

Sunday, June 14 at 12 p.m.

Ancestral Bridges’ 6th Annual Juneteenth Legacy Celebration honors Black and Afro-Indigenous soldiers from Amherst who served in the Massachusetts 54th Regiment and the 5th Cavalry during the Civil War, and whose return home was not fully welcomed or recognized. The day begins with a remembrance at West Cemetery, then moves to Ancestral Bridges for a homecoming celebration featuring a Juneteenth jazz set by Avery Sharpe, bassist, composer, and Friday night host of NEPM’s Jazz à la Mode. The program also pays tribute to Amherst jazz greats Gil Roberts and Dr. Fred Tillis.

David Wax Museum & Lowland Hum present The Golden Hours

Iron Horse, Northampton

Sunday, June 14 at 7 p.m.

Catch the unveiling of The Golden Hours, a new Charlottesville-based band formed by the members of acclaimed indie-folk acts Lowland Hum and David Wax Museum. These musicians have been featured on CBS Saturday Morning and NPR’s Tiny Desk, and lauded by The New York Times, Washington Post, TIME and Rolling Stone, among others. The Iron Horse performance offers an early listen to songs from their forthcoming album, Terra Nova.

Summer at the ’62 Center

Williams College’s ’62 Center for Theatre and Dance, Williamstown

Monday, June 15 – Saturday, August 29

Here's a summer performance series featuring more than 30 days of theater, dance, music, film, and community events at Williams College. The season brings together leading arts organizations from across the Berkshires and beyond — including Barrington Stage Company, Berkshire Theatre Group, Chester Theatre Company, Hilltown Theatre Anonymous, Hubbard Hall, Images Cinema, The Adams Theater, WAM Theatre, and others — in a shared summer of performances, residencies, screenings, and special events. Some examples: Sunday in the Park with George presented by Hubbard Hall, A Hundred Words for Snow, presented by Chester Theatre, and the Williamstown Blues & Roots Festival, presented by Gina Coleman.

Springfield Public Forum

Barbara McQuade: “The Fix”

Basketball Hall of Fame, Springfield

Monday, June 15 at 6 p.m.

The Springfield Public Forum brings big thinkers and timely conversations to Springfield — always free and open to the public. For this event, Barbara McQuade, former U.S. Attorney, New York Times bestselling author, and co-host of the SistersInLaw podcast, discusses The Fix, her new book about threats to democracy and the rule of law. Drawing on her experience as a federal prosecutor, McQuade looks at how corruption, cruelty, chaos, and information warfare can be used to undermine public institutions — and outlines practical ways citizens can help protect democracy.

Battle of the Botanicals

Hitchcock Center for the Environment, Amherst

Thursday, June 18 from 6 – 9 p.m.

The Hitchcock Center’s Battle of the Botanicals returns with an evening of cocktail and food pairings created by some of the region’s top bartender/chef teams. Each team serves an appetizer and cocktail sample inspired by a signature botanical ingredient, and then the top-voted bartenders take the stage for a live cocktail mix-off. Even better: the hosts are NEPM’s own Monte Belmonte and Kaliis Smith of The Fabulous 413. This 21+ fundraiser supports the Hitchcock Center’s environmental justice programs.

The American Five

The Unicorn Theatre, Stockbridge

Thursday, June 18 – Saturday, July 11

Written by Chess Jakobs, The American Five explores pivotal moments in the lives of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., Coretta Scott King, Bayard Rustin, Stanley Levison and Clarence B. Jones during the height of the Civil Rights Movement. Set in the tense days leading up to the March on Washington, the play examines the strategy, collaboration and moral conviction behind one of the most consequential events in American history.

COMING SOON

Fireflies

Shakespeare & Company, Lenox

Friday, June 19 – Sunday, July 19

Retired schoolteacher Eleanor Bannister lives alone in tiny Groverdell, Texas, settled into her routines and secure in her standing as the town’s most respected woman. When a hole in her roof brings Abel Brown—a charming, smooth-talking drifter—onto her doorstep, he offers to repair the house and quietly begins to upend her carefully ordered life. As an unexpected late-life romance flickers to life, gossip spreads and doubts surface. Can Abel be trusted, or is he not quite who he seems? Either way, the whole town is watching.

Jacob’s Pillow Dance Festival: Week 1

Jacob’s Pillow, Becket

Wednesday, June 24 – Sunday, June 28

Jacob’s Pillow opens its 2026 festival season with an exciting first week. Paul Taylor Dance Company returns to the Pillow for the first time in seven years with a program that includes Esplanade, Brandenburgs, and Company B. In the Doris Duke Theatre, Shamel Pitts and TRIBE bring Touch of RED, a charged duet inspired by boxing footwork, Lindy Hop, and nightlife culture. Outdoors on the Henry J. Leir Stage, Denmark’s Uppercut Dance Theater makes its U.S. debut. There are a good number of seats still available, but you should try to nab your tickets soon.

The Color of Familiar Places

Wisteriahurst Museum, Holyoke

Opening Reception Thursday, June 25 from 4:30 – 6 p.m.

Artist Harold Dumas’ vibrant exhibit The Color of Familiar Places will feature his oil paintings of locations across Western Massachusetts. Dumas says he wishes to offer viewers “a moment of recognition, a sense of presence that invites people to pause, breathe, and see their surroundings with fresh eyes.” The exhibit will be on view through July 28, during open gallery hours on Mondays, 10:00 am-2:00 pm, and Tuesdays, 4:30-6:30 pm.

New Directions Cello Festival

Bombyx, Florence

Friday, June 26 – Sunday, June 28

Since its inception at New York City’s Knitting Factory in 1995, the New Directions Cello Festival has provided an international forum for the exchange of music and ideas for creative and alternative cellists of all ages, levels and backgrounds. With a “big tent” ethos, New Directions embraces all styles of music, particularly those not commonly taught at conservatories and music schools and especially those that incorporate improvisation. The Friday and Saturday concerts showcases facilitators and guest artists; Sunday features guest artists and festival participants together.

Victor Wooten & The Wooten Brothers

The Drake, Amherst

Friday, June 26 at 8 p.m.

Victor Wooten & The Wooten Brothers bring a lifetime of musical connection to The Drake. The brothers first performed together in Hawaii in 1966, making an early impression as musical prodigies. Over the years, they went on to build a robust genre-crossing sound with influences of R&B, jazz, funk, soul, fusion, and more. Together, they’ve earned 10 Grammy Awards and 26 Grammy nominations.

Young@Heart Brass Bash

The Sanctuary at Look Park, Florence

Tuesday, July 7 at 7 p.m.

Just days after America's 250th, Young@Heart Chorus and the Bombyx Brass Collective take the stage at the Sanctuary in Look Park to perform songs from the American songbook with a nuanced look at our country's past. This is the first collaboration between the two groups — and you can expect to dance the night away under the stars. Bring your picnics and lawn chairs!