Culture to Do: June 17, 2026

Green River Festival

Franklin County Fairgrounds

Friday, June 19 – Sunday, June 21

The 40th annual Green River Festival brings another big-hearted weekend of music, food, art and family-friendly fun, with a lineup that stretches from country and roots to indie rock, soul, reggae and global grooves. This year’s headliners are Charley Crockett on Friday, Spoon on Saturday, and Geese on Sunday.

Fireflies

Shakespeare & Company, Lenox

Friday, June 19 – Sunday, July 19

Retired schoolteacher Eleanor Bannister lives alone in tiny Groverdell, Texas, settled into her routines and secure in her standing as the town’s most respected woman. When a hole in her roof brings Abel Brown—a charming, smooth-talking drifter—onto her doorstep, he offers to repair the house and quietly begins to upend her carefully ordered life. As an unexpected late-life romance flickers to life, gossip spreads and doubts surface. Can Abel be trusted, or is he not quite who he seems? Either way, the whole town is watching.

Soul, Sound & Voice: The Art of Jerry Pinkney

The Eric Carle Museum of Picture Book Art, Amherst

Opens Saturday, June 20

Jerry Pinkney was one of America’s great picture-book artists, a Caldecott Medal-winning watercolorist who illustrated more than 100 books and helped make children’s literature more inclusive of Black histories and voices. This new exhibition explores the profound influence of music in Pinkney’s life and work, with 76 works organized around the themes of soul, sound, and voice.

10th Annual Berkshire Pride Festival & Parade

The Common, Pittsfield

Saturday, June 20 from 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Berkshire Pride celebrates a full decade of love, identity, belonging, and community with its 10th annual Pride Parade & Festival. The parade moves through the heart of Pittsfield, followed by a big, joyful festival at The Common with live entertainment and performances, food vendors and local favorites, artisans, community organizations, and activities for all ages. Bring your friends, your family, your allies, your flags, and all of your Pride energy.

Pioneer Valley Symphony: Summer Pops with the PVSO

Northfield Golf Course Pavilion, Northfield

Saturday, June 20 from 6 – 7:30 p.m.

The PVSO and friends bring you an evening of songs of adventure! Hear your favorite Broadway classics mixed with family-friendly, timeless Disney hits, conducted by Anthony Ferreira. Bring the whole family and your lawn chairs or blankets!

Berkshire Pride Tea Dance

Naumkeag, Stockbridge

Sunday, June 21 from 3 – 7:30 p.m.

This 18-plus event begins with D’Jay Tilda, setting the tone on the dance floor, followed by the return of crowd favorite DJ RuBot of Occupy the Disco, bringing their signature high-energy, disco-inspired, returning for a fifth year in one of the Berkshires’ most scenic and vibrant settings. Food trucks with delicious food for purchase will be on site Rain or shine. On-site parking is limited consider carpooling! All proceeds from ticket sales go to Berkshire Pride.

A Hundred Words for Snow

’62 Center for Theatre and Dance, Williamstown

Tuesday June 23 – Saturday, June 27

This play was a big hit at Chester Theater last summer, and now they’re bringing it back for a brief run with the “Summer at the '62 Center” series in Williamstown. After her father’s unexpected death, 15-year-old Rory discovers that he was planning a trip for the two of them to the North Pole. So, she picks up his ashes, her passport, and her mother’s credit card, and sets out to make good on his plans. Layered, complex and as beautiful as snowfall, Hennessy’s play is an epic Arctic adventure about adolescence, grief, love, and being an explorer in a melting world.

Jacob’s Pillow Dance Festival: Week 1

Jacob’s Pillow, Becket

Wednesday, June 24 – Sunday, June 28

Jacob’s Pillow opens its 2026 festival season with an exciting first week. Paul Taylor Dance Company returns to the Pillow for the first time in seven years with a program that includes Esplanade, Brandenburgs, and Company B. In the Doris Duke Theatre, Shamel Pitts and TRIBE bring Touch of RED, a charged duet inspired by boxing footwork, Lindy Hop, and nightlife culture. Outdoors on the Henry J. Leir Stage, Denmark’s Uppercut Dance Theater makes its U.S. debut. There are a good number of seats still available, but you should try to nab your tickets soon.

The Color of Familiar Places

Wisteriahurst Museum, Holyoke

Opening Reception Thursday, June 25 from 4:30 – 6 p.m.

Artist Harold Dumas’ vibrant exhibit, The Color of Familiar Places, will feature his oil paintings of locations across Western Massachusetts. Dumas says he wishes to offer viewers “a moment of recognition, a sense of presence that invites people to pause, breathe, and see their surroundings with fresh eyes.” On view through July 28, during open gallery hours on Mondays, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. and Tuesdays, 4:30 – 6:30 p.m.

JUNETEENTH

Juneteenth Celebration Concert

First Congregational Church, Williamstown

Sunday, June 14 from 5 – 7 p.m.

First Congregational Church in Williamstown hosts a Juneteenth celebration concert featuring Misty Blues, the Berkshire County blues band led by singer Gina Coleman, along with Chantell McFarland and Tendai Muparutsa. The concert brings together local artists for an evening of blues, jazz, soul, and community celebration in honor of Juneteenth.

Juneteenth Jubilee Springfield

Friday, June 19 – Saturday, June 20

Family Block Party at Blunt Park on Saturday from 1 – 7 p.m.

Juneteenth is a second Independence Day; a jubilee for African Americans, welcoming everyone who believe in freedom for all. Springfield’s Juneteenth Jubilee will include a flag raising at the Black Vietnam Veterans Memorial and an adult block party on Ben Swan Way. The main event is Saturday’s Family Fun Day at Blunt Park with art, music, food, education, and neighborly connection.

Springfield Symphony Orchestra: Juneteenth Concert

Center Court at Tower Square

Friday, June 19 from 12 – 6 p.m.

Freedom Concert starts at 3 p.m.

Head to Tower Square for a vibrant celebration of community, culture, and music at this year’s Juneteenth Concert! The SSO partners with White Lion Brewing Company and 6 Bricks to present a special afternoon of live chamber music featuring the Avery Sharpe Quintet, the Springfield Symphony Chorus, Springfield’s Extended Family Choir, and SSO String Players. It’s free.

Celebrate Juneteenth 2026

Wistariahurst Museum, Holyoke

Friday, June 19 from 12 – 3 p.m.

Wistariahurst and Genuine Culture team up for their fourth annual Juneteenth celebration, with an afternoon of music, performances, games, hands-on art projects, and food vendors across the museum grounds. The event also features Black-owned businesses, makers, artists, and local organizations sharing their work with the community.

Greenfield’s 5th Annual Juneteenth Celebration

Greenfield Community College, Greenfield

Friday, June 19 from 1 – 4 p.m.

Greenfield’s family-friendly Juneteenth celebration moves to the campus of Greenfield Community College this year for an afternoon honoring freedom, history, and community. The lineup for this year includes the Twice as Smart singers, Springfield-based poet Maurice Taylor, and featured speaker Mpress Bennu.

17th Annual Juneteenth Jubilee in Amherst

St. Brigid’s Parish Auditorium, Amherst

Friday, June 19 from 3 – 6 p.m.

The Black Business Association of Amherst Area and Sankofa Gumbo host Amherst’s 17th Annual Juneteenth Jubilee, a free community celebration with a meal, spoken word open mic, photo booth, vendor marketplace, fashion show, and music by the Amherst Area Gospel Choir and Pumoja Drum & Dance. The program also includes a keynote by Dr. Amilcar Shabazz, remarks by State Rep. Mindy Domb, community awards, and more.

Juneteenth Celebration 2026

Durant Park, Pittsfield

Sunday, June 21 from 12 – 7 p.m.

The NAACP Berkshire County Branch hosts Pittsfield’s Juneteenth Celebration at Durant Park, honoring Black independence, resilience, history, and culture. This free community gathering is a day to celebrate, remember, and come together.

Father’s Day Juneteenth Celebration

149 Exchange Street, Chicopee

Sunday, June 21 at 2 p.m.

This free Father’s Day and Juneteenth celebration in Chicopee comes with live music, games, food, and drinks. Plus, there are two ticketed add-ons: an after party and a cake decorating class. Whether you're attending for dad or to honor freedom, it's a great chance to connect and have a blast.

COMING SOON

Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra with Wynton Marsalis

Koussevitzky Music Shed, Tanglewood, Lenox

Friday, June 26 at 7 p.m.

The Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra with Wynton Marsalis brings one of the world’s great jazz ensembles to Tanglewood. Founded in 1988, the orchestra is known for performing a sweeping repertoire that ranges from Duke Ellington, Count Basie, Thelonious Monk, Mary Lou Williams, Dizzy Gillespie, and Charles Mingus to new music by leading jazz composers and arrangers. With Marsalis at the helm, this should be a powerhouse evening of swing, virtuosity, and big-band brilliance under the Shed, or under the stars.

New Directions Cello Festival

Bombyx, Florence

Friday, June 26 – Sunday, June 28

Since its inception at New York City’s Knitting Factory in 1995, the New Directions Cello Festival has provided an international forum for the exchange of music and ideas for creative and alternative cellists of all ages, levels and backgrounds. With a “big tent” ethos, New Directions embraces all styles of music, particularly those not commonly taught at conservatories and music schools and especially those that incorporate improvisation. The Friday and Saturday concerts showcases facilitators and guest artists; Sunday features guest artists and festival participants together.

Victor Wooten & The Wooten Brothers

The Drake, Amherst

Friday, June 26 at 8 p.m.

Victor Wooten & The Wooten Brothers bring a lifetime of musical connection to The Drake. The brothers first performed together in Hawaii in 1966, making an early impression as musical prodigies. Over the years, they went on to build a robust genre-crossing sound with influences of R&B, jazz, funk, soul, fusion, and more. Together, they’ve earned 10 Grammy Awards and 26 Grammy nominations.

Young@Heart Brass Bash

The Sanctuary at Look Park, Florence

Tuesday, July 7 at 7 p.m.

Just days after America's 250th, Young@Heart Chorus and the Bombyx Brass Collective take the stage at the Sanctuary in Look Park to perform songs from the American songbook with a nuanced look at our country's past. This is the first collaboration between the two groups — and you can expect to dance the night away under the stars. Bring your picnics and lawn chairs.