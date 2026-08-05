Culture to Do: Aug. 5, 2026

Frankie and Johnny in the Clair de Lune

Shakespeare & Company, Lenox

Through Sunday, Aug. 23

Terrence McNally’s “Frankie and Johnny in the Clair de Lune” is set in a small Hell’s Kitchen apartment, accompanied by the soft glow of Debussy’s “Clair de lune,” playing on the radio. Frankie, a guarded waitress, and Johnny, an earnest short-order cook, work together at a Manhattan diner. After their first date, they find themselves in bed and talking through the night.

Kimaya Diggs

Emily Dickinson Museum Lawn

Friday, Aug. 7 at 5:30 p.m.

Like Emily Dickinson, Kimaya Diggs is a western Massachusetts artist, raised in the Valley, who creates work rooted in close observation, emotional complexity, and a singular artistic voice. Through genre-defying original songs that blend folk, soul, jazz, and R&B, Diggs explores themes of grief, resilience, love, identity, and the search for meaning — subjects that also animate Dickinson’s poetry. This is the final installment of Amherst BID’s free summer concert series. Bring your own blanket or chair.

Concerts at Black Birch Vineyard: Bebe Stockwell

Presented by the Iron Horse

Black Birch Vineyard, Hatfield

Friday, Aug. 7 at 5:30 p.m.

Bebe Stockwell is a Boston-born singer, songwriter, and performer who crafts folk anthems punctuated by an unapologetically and unfiltered Gen-Z perspective. Her 2022 breakout single “Love Me Back” has earned more than 7 million Spotify streams, and she has since performed with artists including Stephen Sanchez, Rachel Chinouriri and M. Ward She signed with Columbia Records in 2024. Gates open at 5:30 p.m. Bring a low-backed lawn chair or blanket; food trucks, wine and nonalcoholic drinks will be available. Western Mass-born-and-raised singer-songwriter Lila opens at 6:30; Bebe takes the stage at 7:15.

Stomping Grounds Dance Festival

Northampton Center for the Arts at 33 Hawley Street

Friday, Aug. 7 and Saturday, Aug. 8

The Stomping Grounds Dance Festival is a vibrant annual August event that brings together the Valley’s diverse dance community to celebrate and share original, movement-based performance. Rooted at the Northampton Center for the Arts, the festival began as a collaborative platform to bridge styles, generations, geographies, and dance cohorts — and has grown into a beloved gathering for artists and audiences alike.

The Grow Show

Berkshire Botanical Garden, Stockbridge

Saturday, Aug. 8 and Sunday, Aug. 9

A 56-year tradition of growing and showing continues. Floral designers and backyard gardeners are the celebrities at BBG’s annual Grow Show where beautiful floral arrangements and the peak summer harvest are spotlighted in an upbeat, judged event. Anyone can enter and you can bring a single bloom or enter every category. But don’t get carried away; I see five “classes” for dahlias alone! It’s free with admission.

Aston Magna: Gems from 17th Century Venice

Saint James Place, Great Barrington

Saturday, Aug. 8 at 3 p.m.

Founded in 1972, Aston Magna is America’s oldest annual summer festival devoted to music performed on period instruments. Its mission is to deepen audiences’ understanding of early music through historically informed performance. In the final concert of the season, mezzo-soprano Sophie Michaux, theorbo player Catherine Liddell, viola da gamba player Laura Jeppesen, and baroque violinists Daniel Stepner and Julie Leven present a gorgeous program of music by Monteverdi, Salamone Rossi and Barbara Strozzi.

Celebrate Smokey Bear’s Birthday

Great Falls Discovery Center, Turners Falls

Saturday, Aug. 8 at 3 p.m.

Join Wildland Firefighters from the DCR Bureau of Fire Control & Forestry to hear a reading of The Smokey Bear Story and learn about campfire safety. Tour a Wildland Fire Engine and a Turners Falls Fire Department fire truck, try a scavenger hunt, and meet Smokey Bear himself who is turning 82! Take home a Smokey Bear souvenir and check out a library book from Montague Public Libraries. Sponsored by DCR and Montague Public Libraries. Free for all ages. Rain or shine. Meet in the Great Hall.

Bousquet Jazz and Blues Festival

Bousquet Mountain, Pittsfield

Saturday, Aug. 8 from 4 – 8 p.m.

Spend a sweet summer evening enjoying jazz, blues and mountain views at the Bousquet Jazz and Blues Festival, presented by Berkshires Jazz. The Don Braden Quartet opens the festival, followed by Richard Boulger’s Cosmic Groove with a centennial tribute to Miles Davis featuring guitarist William “Spaceman” Lee and percussionist Mino Cinelu, both of whom performed with Davis. Berkshire-based band Misty Blues closes the evening. Drifters Bar & Restaurant will be open for ticket holders.

Mahaiwe Presents: Lala Tamar & Friends featuring Yacouba Sissoko

Indigo Room, Great Barrington

Saturday, August 8 at 5:30 and 8:30 p.m.

Lala Tamar is what happens when Moroccan soul and Brazilian beats meet on the dance floor. A singer songwriter, poet, guimbri player, dancer and world traveler, Lala Tamar stirs ancient North African rituals into fresh, feminine alchemy. Master kora player Yacouba Sissoko’s performances have a magical effect on audiences as he skillfully transforms the traditional songs and stories of his forefathers into modern day messages of peace, love, and harmony.

Fredella Mae's Daughter Is a Storyteller

A.P.E. Gallery at 126 Main Street, Northampton

Saturday, Aug. 8 at 7 p.m.

Storyteller Muriel Johnson shares her passion and warmth with audiences of all ages. Her one-woman show, Fredella Mae's Daughter is a Storyteller, delivers three powerful, emotionally charged tales. Through adaptations of a centuries-old West African story, a Gullah Geechee folktale of South Carolina, and a short story by Zora Neale Hurston, Muriel's telling will take you on a journey that will make you reflect on your humanness and move your soul.

I Was a Hurricane: World Premiere Documentary

Amherst Town Common

Saturday, Aug. 8 at 8 p.m.

In 2003, a group of Amherst Regional High School teenagers searching for connection found purpose and belonging through their school's Ultimate Frisbee team. Guided by the sport's tradition of self-officiating, the Amherst Hurricanes pursued a national championship while learning lessons about trust, integrity, friendship, and what it means to be part of something larger than themselves. Twenty years later, the story comes home — and we're invited to be part of the final scene. Attendees will be invited to participate in the filming of the documentary's final epilogue scene. The sequence will capture the community gathered together on the Common, reflecting the enduring impact of the story and the people who helped bring it to life.

Module Mania!

High Five Books, Florence

Monday – Friday from 10:30 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Two sessions: Aug. 10 – 14 and/or Aug. 17 – 21

Something my son would have loved — a late summer program for kids who have a strong familiarity with tabletop roleplaying game systems like D&D. Kids will design a mini playable module compatible with the D&D 5e system — complete with original creatures, settings, adventures, and more. High Five Books is an inclusive kids' community bookstore known for graphic novels, middle-grade readers, and picture books with a focus on social justice and LGBTQIA+ themes.

Hugh Jackman with the Boston Pops

Tanglewood, Lenox

Tuesday, Aug. 11 at 7 p.m.

Hugh Jackman brings the glamor of Hollywood and Broadway to Tanglewood in a concert spanning the greatest hits of his career, including music from The Boy from Oz, The Music Man, and the feature films The Greatest Showman and Les Misérables. Shed tickets appear to be sold out, so head for the Lawn.

Massachusetts Morgan Horse Show

Eastern States Exposition, West Springfield

Wednesday, Aug. 12 – Saturday, Aug. 15

The Massachusetts Morgan Horse Show is a premier Northeastern competition that celebrates the versatility, beauty, and enduring tradition of the Morgan horse. It is known for its barn decorating contest that extends friendly competition beyond the show ring. This year’s theme, Your Favorite Board Games, should be lots of fun. BTW, our friends at the Hampshire Music Club recently shared that the Morgan horse was developed by Justin Morgan, a West Springfield native. He was also a composer of early American hymn tunes — “not as famous as William Billings, certainly, but deserving of recognition, nevertheless.”

Brass Attack

The Landing, Springfield

Thursday, Aug. 13 from 4:30 – 7:30 p.m.

The Landing is Springfield’s newest outdoor event space, right next to the MassMutual Center and Convention Center Carpark. At the summer lawn parties, you can enjoy food trucks, lawn games, and a laid-back summer atmosphere. Brass Attack of Springfield is a high-energy 8-piece band that performs classic rock, pop, soul, and Motown hits from the last 50 years. They play the music of Chicago, Bruce Springsteen, Steely Dan, Bruno Mars, and many others. It’s free and suitable for all ages.

COMING SOON

The Glenn Miller Orchestra

Academy of Music, Northampton

Monday, Aug. 17 at 7 p.m.

“In The Mood” for swing music? The most popular and sought after big band of all time returns to Northampton for an evening of swing music at the Academy. The orchestra, lead singers, and vocal group will perform from their catalog of big band classics just the way they would have over 80 years ago when Glenn Miller stood in front of his band. I happened to be in Northampton one August evening last year and saw a huge crowd of people heading to the Academy. Of course, it was for the Glenn Miller Orchestra! Just checked; there are some good seats still available.

Transformance 36: Moonage Daydream

Pines Theater at Look Park, Florence

Tuesday, Aug. 18 from 4:30 – 9:30 p.m.

The Northampton Arts Council proudly presents the 36th annual summer celebration of music, culture, and community! Formerly known to long-time fans as Transperformance, this single-day festival , brings regional musicians and performers together to interpret legendary repertoire, with 100% of proceeds directly funding municipal arts grants and local youth enrichment programs across the Pioneer Valley. This year’s theme, Moonage Daydream, honors our unique home in the cosmos with a stellar night of performances inspired by intergalactic superstars, cosmic innovators, and astral travelers.

Berkshire Opera Festival: Lucia di Lammermoor

The Mahaiwe, Great Barrington

Saturday, Aug. 22 at 1 p.m.

Tuesday, Aug. 25 and Friday, Aug. 28 at 7:30 p.m.

Lucia di Lammermoor reigns as the crown jewel of bel canto opera! Set amid the foggy moors and ancient castles of Scotland, Donizetti’s masterpiece tells the tragic story of Lucia, whose forbidden love for her family’s sworn enemy drives her to the brink of madness. When her brother forces her into a loveless marriage, Lucia’s heart and mind shatter in one of opera’s most unforgettable scenes.

Arcadia Folk Festival

Mass Audubon’s Arcadia Wildlife Sanctuary, Easthampton

Saturday, Aug. 29 from 10 a.m. – 7:30 p.m.

Northampton’s Signature Sounds and Mass Audubon team up for the eighth annual Arcadia Folk Festival, bringing a full day of folk and roots music to the meadows and woods of the Arcadia Wildlife Sanctuary. This year’s lineup features Grammy-winning singer-songwriter Allison Russell, The Milk Carton Kids, John Craigie, Fantastic Cat, Caitlin Canty, and others. Plus! the festival is solar powered, zero waste, carbon neutral, and provides bike valet service! Want to sample the music? Signature Sounds put together a lovely playlist that you can save on Spotify or listen to here.

Miles for Music

Downtown Amherst to downtown Northampton

Sunday, Sept. 13 at 10 a.m.

Here’s a race with a rhythm all its own. The inaugural Miles for Music is an 8.1-mile run, walk and relay linking The Drake in Amherst with The Iron Horse in Northampton. Live music performances along the course and the finish at Taste of Northampton make it part race and part music festival, while raising funds to support and strengthen two phenomenal local music venues that you read about often here in Culture to Do!