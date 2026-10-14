Culture to Do: Oct. 14, 2026

Mass Humanities

Massachusetts Storyteller of the Year Award Celebration

Mill One, Holyoke

Thursday, Oct. 15 from 6 – 9 p.m.

The Massachusetts Storyteller of the Year Award honors artists and changemakers who deepen our understanding of Massachusetts, its communities, and the power of the humanities to shape a more just future. This year, Mass Humanities comes to Holyoke to honor Monte Belmonte and Kaliis Smith, co-hosts of NEPM’s The Fabulous 413 as well as Afro-Puerto Rican dance and music group Bomba de Aquí. The evening will include the awardee celebration, live music and dancing, and a delicious meal served by El Rincon Boricua.

Creating an Icon: The Making of the New Collegiate Dictionary

Springfield Museums

Thursday, Oct. 15 from 12:15 – 1:30 p.m.

This super interesting lecture, available in-person or online, will be presented by Merriam-Webster editor at large and NEPM Jazz á la Mode host Peter Sokolowski. With its deep red cover, bull’s-eye logo and signature thumb notches, Merriam-Webster’s Collegiate Dictionary is an American icon. It’s the bestselling hardcover book after the Bible and the stylebook reference for American publishing and journalism. It’s also brand new: the Twelfth Edition combines these iconic elements with revisions based on two decades of online data about how words are used and which words are looked up most — and least.

Springfield College Arts & Humanities Speaker Series: Ruth E. Carter

Springfield College Field House

Thursday, Oct. 15 at 7:30 p.m.

Springfield native Ruth E. Carter returns to her hometown for an evening devoted to her groundbreaking career in costume design. Carter made history as the first Black person to win the Academy Award for Best Costume Design for Black Panther, then won again for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Then, when her work on Ryan Coogler’s Sinners earned her a fifth Academy Award nomination, she became the most nominated Black woman in Oscar history. Carter, was awarded the key to the City of Springfield in 2021, and a mural celebrating her life and career is displayed at Rebecca Johnson Elementary School. The event is free and open to the public; registration is requested.

Youth America Grand Prix: Fresh Voices in Dance

Doris Duke Theatre, Jacob’s Pillow, Beckett

Friday, Oct. 16 – Sunday, Oct. 18

Founded in 1999, Youth America Grand Prix is the world's largest ballet scholarship organization and a leading force in identifying and nurturing emerging dance talent. Fresh Voices in Dance showcases the next generation of choreographic talent emerging from the ballet world. Following a global search, Youth America Grand Prix selected eight inaugural fellowship recipients to create original works that will receive their world premieres at Jacob's Pillow.

America/Beautiful with Pianists Min Kwon and Jiayan Sun

Sweeney Concert Hall, Smith College

Friday, Oct. 16 at 7:30 p.m.

America/Beautiful is a project by pianist and arts advocate Min Kwon, for which she commissioned a diverse group of more than 70 of today’s leading American composers to each create a variation on “America the Beautiful.” The goal was to assemble a tapestry of distinct cultural backgrounds, musical genres, and perspectives. Min Kwon and pianist Jiayan Sun, Associate Chair for Performance Activities at Smith College, will present a curated selection of works from this critically acclaimed project. Free and open to the public.

Vitamin String Quartet & Girl Named Tom

The Mahaiwe, Great Barrington

Friday, Oct. 16 at 7:30 p.m.

Vitamin String Quartet has been experimenting with classical crossover since 1999. In 2020, they reached a worldwide audience when their string quartet arrangements of contemporary pop, rock, and hip-hop first waltzed into the ballrooms of Bridgerton. They’re now collaborating with Girl Named Tom, a vocal folk-pop sibling trio that won The Voice in 2021.

Working Weavers Studio Trail

Florence – Shelburne Falls

Saturday, Oct. 17 and Sunday, Oct. 18 from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Working Weavers Studio Trail is a self-guided driving tour of five weaving studios along back roads from Florence to Shelburne Falls. Explore handmade textiles that tell the stories of the weavers who created them. See and purchase handwoven textiles ranging from scarves and shawls to blankets and home furnishings. Plus, gorgeous leaf peeping along the way.

Seeing Place: A Downtown Amherst Sketch Walk with Scott Henderson

Amherst Town Common

Saturday, Oct. 17 from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

The Mill District Local Art Gallery invites you to explore downtown Amherst with artist and architect Scott Henderson, using sketching as a way to slow down, observe, and connect with a place. Participants will make quick sketches and visual notes inspired by the town’s streets, architecture, public art, and unexpected details, guided by four ideas: place, story, detail, and connection. No drawing experience is necessary. Registration closes Thursday.

Harvest Fest

Court Square, Springfield

Saturday, Oct. 17 from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

You should plan to arrive on time (maybe early) to pick out one of 500+ pumpkins that will be given away at this event. Downtown Springfield celebrates autumn with a family-friendly festival featuring hands-on arts and crafts, face painting, games, treats and seasonal activities for all ages. Presented by the Springfield Business Improvement District with support from community partners, including the Springfield Thunderbirds and Springfield Cultural District. Free and open to all.

Easthampton Arts & Ale Trail

Easthampton Mill District, Pleasant Street

Saturday, Oct. 17 from 2 – 5 p.m.

This looks like so much fun! Explore Easthampton’s Mill District at your own pace during the first annual Arts & Ale Trail, a choose-your-own-adventure afternoon featuring interactive art activities, music, local food and beverages. Pick up a map and visit six stops, including local breweries, restaurants and shops, with opportunities to make art along the way. Proceeds benefit Resilient Community Arts and its arts equity programs for children in Easthampton and neighboring communities. Tickets include a T-shirt and interactive art activities at each stop.

Four Roads to Freedom

Bombyx, Florence

Saturday, Oct. 17 at 7 p.m.

Four Roads to Freedom explores how music has given voice to movements for justice and equality across cultures and history. The concert brings together Black civil rights anthems rooted in the legacy of slavery and the ongoing struggle for racial justice; Irish rebel music expressing resistance and the fight for independence; South American Nueva Canción, confronting dictatorship and political repression; and Yiddish labor songs born from early 20th-century worker movements.

’90s for Families with Mr. Liam & Recent History

The Little Horse (aka The Iron Horse), Northampton

Sunday, Oct. 18 at 11 a.m.

After two years of popular family shows at the Iron Horse, local musician Mr. Liam (Liam Hurley) is launching a themed monthly series for kids and their grown-ups. The morning begins with an interactive concert for babies and toddlers, followed by food and a mini DJ dance party at 11:30 a.m. At noon, the band Recent History takes the stage with ’90s hits by Weezer, Green Day, Nirvana, Smashing Pumpkins, and Radiohead — at volume levels tailored specifically for little ears.

Across the Generations

Northampton Center for the Arts at 33 Hawley

Sunday, Oct. 18 at 2 p.m.

What happens when college students and older adults share their life stories? Those stories become original dances in Across the Generations, a collaboration among the School for Contemporary Dance & Thought’s Hatchery Young Artist Project, UMass Amherst public health students and Northampton Neighbors. The performance grew out of a storytelling project that pairs UMass students with older community members for conversations about their lives, exploring connection and belonging across generations. Teen dancers have transformed their stories and words into original choreography.

Holyoke Civic Symphony Season Premiere

Leslie Phillips Theater, Holyoke Community College

Sunday, Oct. 18 at 3 p.m.

The Holyoke Civic Symphony, a fine orchestra of amateur musicians and students dedicated to making classical music accessible to the community, opens its 2026–2027 season, “Significant Figures.” The season theme refers to two important milestones: the orchestra’s 60th anniversary and conductor David Kidwell’s 30th season at the podium. The opening concert features the world premiere of Lauren Bernofsky’s Overture on Themes from The Mensch, Quinn Mason’s Trombone Concerto with soloist Matthew Russo, and Beethoven’s Symphony No. 5. All Holyoke Civic Symphony concerts are free and open to the public.

Dustbowl Revival

Shea Theater, Turners Falls

Sunday, Oct. 18 at 8 p.m.

Los Angeles-based Dustbowl Revival returns to the Shea with its exuberant blend of Americana, folk, funk, soul, and New Orleans-style brass. Founded by singer-songwriter Z. Lupetin, the eight-piece ensemble has evolved from its old-time roots into a genre-defying band known for rich vocal harmonies, inventive arrangements, and high-energy live performances. Los Angeles-based singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Abby Posner joins them on several tour dates, including their stop at the Shea.

Elsewhere Shakespeare: Hamlet

Studio 9, North Adams: Tuesday, Oct. 20 at 7 p.m.

Blackbird, Northampton: Wednesday, Oct. 21 at 7 p.m.

Elsewhere Shakespeare styles themselves as a punk band masquerading as a theater company. They cut the plays down to 90 minutes, and the whole ensemble will only rehearse together for about a dozen hours in the few days leading up to the show. Anything can, and usually does, happen. Interestingly, Elsewhere has found that this format mirrors some aspects of 17th century stagings of Shakespeare's original theaters. Both performances are free and open to the public.

COMING SOON

Write Angles: Straw Dog Writers Guild Conference

Bay Path University, Longmeadow

Saturday, Oct. 24 from 8 a.m. – 6 p.m.

The largest writing conference in western Massachusetts returns for its 39th year. Participants can choose from 20 workshops on topics such as ghost stories in modern fiction, memoir, speculative fiction, and poetry, as well as three panels on the role of independent presses in the publishing world, book promotion, and a conversation with working literary agents. Authors can schedule meetings with five literary agents who will critique authors’ query letters and first five pages. The conference will feature keynote speaker Essie Chambers, award-winning local author best known for her debut novel, "Swift River."

Trivia Bee by Amherst Education Foundation

The Drake, Amherst

Thursday, Oct. 29 at 6:30 p.m.

There’s still time to register a team of up to 4 adults and/or students for Amherst Education Foundation's 32nd Annual Trivia Bee. It’s a fun night of friendly competition. Proceeds fund education grants for students in Amherst, Pelham, Leverett, and Shutesbury. Costumes are encouraged!

Music @ Amherst: Sequentia

Buckley Recital Hall, Amherst College

Friday, Oct. 30 at 7:30 p.m.

Ticket go on sale Friday, Oct. 16 at 12 a.m.

Sequentia, one of the world’s leading ensembles for medieval music, has spent more than 45 years bringing the music of the Middle Ages to modern audiences. Their program for Music @ Amherst is called “Wanderer.” Benjamin Bagby (voice and Anglo-Saxon harp) and Norbert Rodenkirchen (medieval transverse flutes) will explore the world of medieval travelers, from merchants, pilgrims and wandering entertainers to seafarers navigating dangerous waters.

Eastworks Open Studios

Eastworks, Easthampton

Saturday Nov. 7 and Sunday Nov. 8, from 10 a.m – 5 p.m.

Every year, Eastworks’ artists, makers, performers, nonprofits, small businesses and entrepreneurs open their doors to the public. Participants showcase everything from fine arts, pottery and stained glass, to jewelry, textiles, instruments, and more. Meet celebrated creators, learn about your favorite artist’s process, view works in progress, participate in hands-on workshops, purchase one-of-a-kind items. Free and open to the public.

The Secret Chord: Leonard Cohen Memorial Concert

The Parlor Room, Northampton

Saturday, Nov. 7 at 7:30 p.m.

The Secret Chord, a local ensemble that bills itself as the nation’s only band devoted exclusively to the music of Leonard Cohen, will present a concert marking the 10th anniversary of Cohen’s death. With rich harmonies, soulful vocals, and a blend of folk, rock, and jazz, the band brings new life to Cohen’s beloved songs. Tickets are going fast for this special tribute.

Snow Farm Seconds Sale

Snow Farm, Williamsburg

Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays, Nov. 13 – 29

Every fall after the craft workshop season winds down, Snow Farm's campus is transformed into spacious galleries full of handmade work from over 250 local artists — glass, ceramics, jewelry, wood, clothing, prints and more. Craft seconds can be excess inventory, experimental pieces, discontinued lines, or slightly flawed items. To the artist they might be seconds, but everything you'll find at The Seconds Sale is fully functional and most pieces look perfect.