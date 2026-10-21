Culture to Do: Oct. 21, 2026

STEAM Challenge Night

Berkshire Museum, Pittsfield

Thursday, Oct. 22 from 5 – 7:30 p.m.

The Flying Cloud Institute, Berkshire STEM Pipeline and Berkshire Museum are teaming up for an evening of hands-on science and art exploration for students in grades K–8 and their families. Part of Massachusetts STEM Week, the event takes place at the newly renovated Berkshire Museum. Founded in 1984, Flying Cloud Institute is a Berkshire County nonprofit that brings science and art together through school programs, after-school activities and summer camps designed to spark curiosity and creativity.

Blue Heron

Divine Songs: Secular Chansons & Sacred Transformations

Edwards Church, Northampton

Friday, Oct. 23 at 7 p.m.

Based in Cambridge and directed by Scott Metcalfe, Blue Heron is one of the world's leading early music vocal ensembles, and one of my favorites. In 2018 they became the first group outside Europe to receive the prestigious Gramophone Classical Music Award for Early Music. This concert in Northampton offers a rare opportunity to hear them without having to drive to Cambridge! The program will explore the connections between secular and sacred music in the Renaissance, featuring French chansons and the motets and masses that borrowed their melodies, with works by Binchois, Du Fay, Okeghem, La Rue and Bauldeweyn.

Dolly Parton Singalong

Bombyx, Florence

Friday, Oct. 23 at 8 p.m.

Get ready to raise your voice in remembrance of the Queen of Country! Bombyx is hosting a community singalong honoring Dolly's music, generosity and larger-than-life spirit. An all-star house band and local singer-songwriters will lead the audience through her beloved songs in an evening of music and togetherness. Proceeds benefit Dolly Parton's Imagination Library, which provides free books to young children.

Doctor Gasp & Moon Hollow: A Halloween Special

CitySpace, Easthampton

Friday, Oct. 23 at 7:30 p.m.

New England folk musician Dan Blakeslee transforms into his Halloween alter ego, Doctor Gasp, for an evening of spooky songs and seasonal mischief. Armed with an acoustic guitar and a collection of original tunes about vampires, ghosts and other creepy characters, Doctor Gasp draws inspiration from vintage horror and Halloween entertainment. Joining him is Western Massachusetts string band Moon Hollow, whose lively blend of folk, Americana, bluegrass and jazz features violin, mandolin, upright bass and guitar. Together, they'll conjure up a spirited evening of eerie storytelling, Halloween humor and foot-stomping music. All ages welcome.

Write Angles: Straw Dog Writers Guild Conference

Bay Path University, Longmeadow

Saturday, Oct. 24 from 8 a.m. – 6 p.m.

The largest writing conference in western Massachusetts returns for its 39th year. Participants can choose from 20 workshops on topics such as ghost stories in modern fiction, memoir, speculative fiction, and poetry, as well as three panels on the role of independent presses in the publishing world, book promotion, and a conversation with working literary agents. Authors can schedule meetings with five literary agents who will critique authors’ query letters and first five pages. The conference will feature keynote speaker Essie Chambers, award-winning local author best known for her debut novel, "Swift River."

Josh Simpson Glass Studio Sale & Live Glassblowing Demonstrations

Josh Simpson Glass, Shelburne Falls

Saturday, Oct. 24 and Sunday, Oct. 25 from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Internationally renowned glass artist Josh Simpson opens his Shelburne Falls studio for two days of live glassblowing demonstrations and a special sale. Visitors can watch Simpson at work, chat with the him, browse a selection of glass at discounted prices, and enter a raffle to win a piece of his artwork. Everyone attending will receive a coupon for Salmon Falls Gallery in downtown Shelburne Falls, which features Simpson's work alongside that of more than 90 other artists. Plus, the studio sits on a sweeping hill with views that are particularly stunning in the fall.

Spooky Safari

The Zoo in Forest Park, Springfield

Saturday, Oct. 24 from 10 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.

The Zoo in Forest Park celebrates Halloween with its annual Spooky Safari, a family-friendly event featuring a trick-or-treat trail for children ages 12 and under, crafts, animal encounters, a scavenger hunt, and visits from special guests. Families can also participate in a virtual costume contest, with prizes for the most creative, funniest, and best group costumes. Advance tickets are required and must be purchased by noon on Friday, Oct. 23. None will be sold at the gate. There’s an additional charge for parking.

Creating Your Own Comic Book!

HumanArtis Gallery, Northampton

Saturday, Oct. 24, continuing Saturday, Nov. 7, from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Have you ever wanted to create your own comic book? Pioneer Valley comic book artist and producer Gary Smith leads two hands-on workshops exploring the process of making comics, from combining words and illustrations to designing and assembling a book for printing. Beginners and experienced artists are welcome. Bring lunch.

Teaspoon Brigade

Park Hill Orchard, Easthampton

Saturday, Oct. 24 at 2 and 5 p.m.

Part theater, part dance, part community art project, Teaspoon Brigade is an interactive outdoor adventure set among the sculptures at Park Hill Orchard. Created by Apple Seed Arts Productions and written and directed by Jayme Winell, the 90-minute experience invites audiences to encounter quirky characters, contribute to art installations, and explore what happens when everyone pitches in to make a difference. The production is designed for all ages, especially children 7 and older.

Halloween Pawty at the Amherst Dog Park

Amherst Dog Park, Old Belchertown Road

Saturday, Oct. 24 from 2 – 4 p.m.

Rain date: Sunday, Oct. 25

Dogs and their humans are invited to dress up for the fifth annual Halloween Pawty, hosted by the Friends of the Amherst Dog Park. The Mad Hatter will make a special appearance to judge the costume contest, with prizes for large and small dogs, dog-and-human duos, and a new People's Choice award. There will also be raffles, refreshments and plenty of opportunities to admire creatively costumed canines. A $5 donation is suggested. All dogs must be leashed unless inside the dog park, which has separate play areas for large and small dogs.

Springfield Symphony Orchestra Season Premiere

Springfield Symphony Hall

Saturday, Oct. 24 at 7:30 p.m.

This season, the SSO's five classical concerts offer more than beautiful music. They give audiences the opportunity to sit in on the “auditions” for the orchestra's next Music Director and share their impressions with the search committee following each performance. Opening night will be led by Music Director finalist Deanna Tham. The program pairs the emotional power of Brahms' Symphony No. 4 with Andrés Martín's Morgante Violin Concerto, written specifically for violinist Samuel Vargas in memory of conductor Michael Morgan. And there's a local connection: Vargas has been a member of Holyoke's MIFA Victory Players ensemble since 2023.

Community Open House: Celebrating Sholem Aleichem & Fiddler on the Roof

Yiddish Book Center, Amherst

Sunday, Oct. 25 from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

The Yiddish Book Center celebrates Sholem Aleichem, the beloved Yiddish writer whose stories about Tevye the Dairyman inspired the musical Fiddler on the Roof. The day's activities include a family scavenger hunt, Yiddish printing press demonstrations, and guided tours of the exhibition Yiddish: A Global Culture. At 2 p.m., Valley Light Opera will present a sneak peek of songs and scenes from its early November production of Fiddler on the Roof, followed by a conversation with Amherst College scholar Ilan Stavans about the musical's meaning today. No registration required; seating for the performance is first-come, first-served.

Music for Organ: A “Farewell, For Now” Recital

Trinity Church, Shelburne Falls

Sunday, Oct. 25 at 4 p.m.

Happily, this is not a final farewell concert. It’s farewell for now. Trinity Church is preparing to restore and expand its historic 1883 Hook & Hastings pipe organ, and music director Keith Rollinson will give it a proper sendoff. The instrument has served the church for more than 140 years, but is now due for a major restoration that will take the better part of a year. Rollinson's program includes works by Sweelinck, Boyvin, Hindemith, Glass and others. Admission is free; donations toward the restoration are welcome.

Coco Montoya with Buddy McEarns

Iron Horse, Northampton

Monday, Oct. 26 at 7 p.m.

Award-winning blues guitarist and singer Coco Montoya learned his craft from two legends of the blues. He began his career as a drummer for Albert Collins, who mentored him on guitar, and later spent ten years touring and recording with John Mayall’s Bluesbreakers. Since launching his solo career in 1995, Montoya has earned a reputation for his fiery guitar playing and soulful vocals. Local musician Buddy McEarns, whose music has been described as blue roots rock n’ roll, rag-abilly Blues and “folkie funk,” opens.

The Secretaries

Mendenhall Center for the Performing Arts, Smith College

Wednesday, Oct. 28 – Saturday, Oct. 31 at 7:30 p.m.

The Secretaries made its debut in 1993 at the WOW Cafe in New York City, created by the Five Lesbian Brothers, a comedy troupe known for provocative feminist theater. Set in the early 1990s at a lumber mill in the fictional town of Big Bone, Oregon, this dark comedy follows a group of office secretaries caught in a whirlwind of competition, manipulation and sexual tension. But there's more going on at Cooney Lumber Mill than office politics. There are also some very suspicious accidents involving lumberjacks, blood and chainsaws. Presented by the Smith College Department of Theatre.

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Rickie Lee Jones

Bombyx, Florence

Wednesday, Dec. 16 at 6:30 p.m.

Two-time Grammy winner Rickie Lee Jones burst onto the music scene in 1979 with her self-titled debut album, featuring the hit “Chuck E.'s in Love.” Known for her distinctive voice and genre-defying blend of jazz, pop, rock and folk, Jones has enjoyed a career spanning nearly five decades. Her 2023 album Pieces of Treasure reunited her with producer Russ Titelman, who worked on her first two albums, and earned a Grammy nomination. She's also the author of the acclaimed memoir Last Chance Texaco. Now the legendary singer-songwriter is coming to the intimate setting of Bombyx. This one is likely to sell out soon!

COMING SOON

Trivia Bee by Amherst Education Foundation

The Drake, Amherst

Thursday, Oct. 29 at 6:30 p.m.

There’s still time to register a team of up to four adults and/or students for Amherst Education Foundation's 32nd Annual Trivia Bee. It’s a fun night of friendly competition. Proceeds fund education grants for students in Amherst, Pelham, Leverett, and Shutesbury. Costumes are encouraged!

Valley Light Opera: Fiddler on the Roof

Academy of Music, Northampton

Thursday, Nov. 5 – Sunday, Nov. 8

Valley Light Opera presents the beloved Broadway musical Fiddler on the Roof with a large cast, full orchestra, lively choreography, and elaborate sets and costumes. Set in a Jewish village in 1905 Russia, the story follows Tevye, a milkman struggling to uphold his family's traditions as his daughters challenge his expectations and political upheaval threatens his community. Filled with humor, warmth, and memorable songs, Fiddler on the Roof explores the enduring importance of family, faith, and freedom.

Eastworks Open Studios

Eastworks, Easthampton

Saturday Nov. 7 and Sunday Nov. 8, from 10 a.m – 5 p.m.

Every year, Eastworks’ artists, makers, performers, nonprofits, small businesses and entrepreneurs open their doors to the public. Participants showcase everything from fine arts, pottery and stained glass, to jewelry, textiles, instruments, and more. Meet celebrated creators, learn about your favorite artist’s process, view works in progress, participate in hands-on workshops, purchase one-of-a-kind items. Free and open to the public.

Snow Farm Seconds Sale

Snow Farm, Williamsburg

Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays, Nov. 13 – 29

Every fall after the craft workshop season winds down, Snow Farm's campus is transformed into spacious galleries full of handmade work from over 250 local artists — glass, ceramics, jewelry, wood, clothing, prints and more. Craft seconds can be excess inventory, experimental pieces, discontinued lines, or slightly flawed items. To the artist they might be seconds, but everything you'll find at the seconds sale is fully functional and most pieces look perfect.

17th Annual March for the Food Bank with Monte Belmonte

Monday, Nov. 23 & Tuesday, Nov. 24

This amazing annual fundraiser brings hunger directly in front of the public. Led by NEPM’s Monte Belmonte, Congressman Jim McGovern, and Food Bank Chief Executive Officer Andrew Morehouse, marchers walk 46 miles over two days from Springfield to Greenfield to raise funds and awareness for the Food Bank of Western Massachusetts. Plus, there’s the 3-mile Berkshire Mini-March in Pittsfield on Saturday, Nov. 21.

Heart of the Valley Chorus Open Rehearsals and Concert

Rehearsals Wednesdays, Nov. 25 – Dec. 9 at 6:30 p.m. at Christ United Methodist Church, Northampton

Concert Saturday, Dec. 12 at 3 p.m. at Bombyx, Florence

The four-part, barbershop-style Heart of the Valley Chorus invites community members to sing along at three open Wednesday evening rehearsals culminating in a holiday concert. Singers in the soprano, mezzo-soprano, alto and higher men's vocal ranges are welcome. The rehearsals offer a fun, accessible opportunity for anyone who loves to sing. Singers under 16 may participate when accompanied by an adult.