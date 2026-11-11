Culture to Do: Nov. 11, 2026

Snow Farm Seconds Sale

Snow Farm, Williamsburg

Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays, Nov. 13 – 29

Every fall after the craft workshop season winds down, Snow Farm's campus is transformed into spacious galleries full of handmade work from over 250 local artists — glass, ceramics, jewelry, wood, clothing, prints and more. Craft seconds can be excess inventory, experimental pieces, discontinued lines, or slightly flawed items. To the artist they might be seconds, but everything you'll find at the seconds sale is fully functional and most pieces look perfect. Reserve a date and time to shop.

Swanson’s Fabrics

320 Avenue A, Turners Falls

Open Wednesdays – Sundays from 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.

The folks at Swanson’s Fabrics call themselves “the no-kill shelter for your fabric stash.” It’s a place in where you can donate or buy fabric, tools, and accessories; a community maker’s space where you can hang out; and a place to learn. They have so many events and classes happening that I can’t possibly pick one for Culture to Do. Take a look at their website and you’ll see what I mean. You can find out more by tuning in to The Fabulous 413 Friday, Nov. 13 at 3 p.m. on 88.5 NEPM.

The Bones of J.R. Jones

The Drake, Amherst

Friday, Nov. 13 at 8 p.m.

Born and raised in central New York, Jonathon Linaberry got his start playing in hardcore and punk bands before becoming enamored with the field recordings of Alan Lomax, who documented rural American blues, folk, and gospel musicians throughout the 1930s and ’40s. Inspired by the unvarnished honesty of those vintage performances, Linaberry launched The Bones of J.R. Jones in 2012, and began releasing a series of critically acclaimed albums and EPs that would land his songs in a slew of films and television shows (including True Detective, Suits, Daredevil, Longmire, and Graceland). Recently, he’s been writing songs steeped in the sounds and stories of his own coming of age. Tune in to the Fabulous 413 on Friday to learn more.

Shokazoba New World Funkestra

Workshop13, Ware

Friday, Nov. 13 at 7 p.m.

Workshop13 is a dynamic center where arts, culture, and community converge — expanding access to the arts and nurturing creativity and self-expression. Shokazoba (a Nigerian term meaning “shock absorber”) is an eight-piece “Funkestra” known for horn-driven grooves, polyrhythmic trance-funk, and conscious, uplifting lyrics. Their lyrics tackle meaningful sociopolitical themes with honesty and passion, while their spiritual, groove-centered sound fosters a collective energy that fills the room. And, speaking of the room, they will be playing in Ware13’s Urban Hall, a beautiful second floor space that has recently been made accessible via vertical chair lift.

Exploring Calvin and Hobbes

Norman Rockwell Museum, Stockbridge

On view Saturday, Nov. 14 – Monday, May 31

Exploring Calvin and Hobbes revisits the beloved comic strip created by Bill Watterson from 1985 to 1995. Six-year-old Calvin, named after the 16th-century theologian John Calvin, has a vivid imagination, an aversion to homework, and a penchant for discussing the meaning of life. Hobbes, named for the 17th-century British philosopher Thomas Hobbes, appears to most of the strips’ characters as a stuffed animal, but from Calvin’s perspective, he is a living, breathing, and sometimes even dangerous tiger. The exhibition marks the first time that Bill Watterson’s original drawings have been made available for a touring exhibition.

Open House 2026

Arts & Industry Building, Florence

Saturday, Nov. 14 and Sunday, Nov. 15 from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

The Arts & Industry Building is a place of makers, designers, and creators, where community members learn and grow. The annual open house gives you the chance explore the vast layout of studios, meet the artists, learn about their creative process, and check out local businesses that offer things like body work, yoga, and outdoor recreation. Find unique handmade gifts from over 70+ studios, while enjoying a hot beverage from a local vendor or Filipino street food from Ginger Love Cafe. It’s a blast!

3rd Springfield Latino Book Fair

Hope Center for the Arts, Springfield

Saturday, Nov. 14 from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

The 7 Arts Latino Foundation presents the third annual Springfield Latino Book Fair, bringing together 27 published authors for a day of literature, music, art and family activities. Five panel discussions will explore poetry, women’s empowerment, Christian literature, Puerto Rican literature and the Latin American novel boom. There will also be also a poetry open mic, live performances by Afro-Puerto Rican music and dance ensemble Bomba de Aquí and Springfield Conservatory of the Arts vocal group REVOLUTION, a puppet show, face painting and animated book projections for children. More than 200 books will be given away. Free and open to all ages.

Uncomputable Thread: Presentation and Movement Workshop

MASS MoCA, North Adams

Saturday, Nov. 14 at 1 p.m.

What do textiles and computers have in common? Artist Taeyoon Choi and his collaborators explore the connections between weaving, computer code and human experience in a program inspired by MASS MoCA’s current exhibition, Technologies of Relation. Following a presentation and discussion, choreographer Cori Kresge leads a participatory movement workshop that brings these ideas into a shared physical experience. This looks super interesting and super fun!

Power of Truths with Akrobatik

De la Luz Soundstage, Holyoke

Saturday, Nov. 14 at 3 p.m.

Rapper Akrobatik joins filmmaker and educator Michael Lawrence-Riddell for a live recording of the podcast Remind My Soul. The program combines hip-hop, history and storytelling as Lawrence-Riddell introduces Akrobatik to a story from American history he hasn't heard before. Following the conversation, Akrobatik will have just thirty minutes to compose an original verse while DJ Trends creates an original instrumental, both inspired by the story and dialogue. Meanwhile, as Akrobatik and DJ Trends are working on the challenge, the audience will experience an interactive screening of “Get a Mule, Forty Acres or So…,” a film you may remember reading about in Culture to Do. It will all come together with a live performance of the newly created piece.

Letters Aloud: Before They Were Famous

Academy of Music, Northampton

Saturday, Nov. 14 at 7:30 p.m.

Since 2014, Letters Aloud has traveled the country, sharing the powerful and intimate letters of individuals who have left their mark on history. With a power to evoke both laughter and deep emotion, these letters serve as a testament to humanity's extraordinary ability to unearth hope, purpose, and happiness amidst life's challenges. This iteration will chart the course of celebrity through the correspondence of luminaries like Bruce Springsteen, Oprah Winfrey, Elvis Presley, Emily Dickinson, Bruce Lee, Marilyn Monroe, and Tom Hanks. Expect to hear letters from and to a few celebrities who appeared on the Academy of Music stage as well!

Artspace Open House & Holiday Market

Artspace Community Arts Center, Greenfield

Sunday, Nov. 15 from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Head to Artspace for some shopping, artmaking, and community. Their pop-up holiday market will feature works by local artisans, and guests of all ages can paint their own ceramic ornament ($5-$10 each), which will be fired and ready for pickup in December. Enter to win a door prize, including free registration for an upcoming ceramics class. Tour the studios to envision yourself having a fabulous time participating in an upcoming class.

Tanglewood Learning Institute: Imani Winds

Linde Center for Music and Learning, Lenox

Sunday, Nov. 15 at 3 p.m.

Celebrating nearly three decades of groundbreaking music-making, the Grammy-winning Imani Winds have redefined the wind quintet through virtuoso performances, adventurous programming, and bold collaborations. Renowned for blending classical masterworks with newly commissioned works and diverse musical influences, the ensemble brings extraordinary artistry and fresh perspectives to every performance, creating chamber music experiences that are both innovative and deeply engaging.

Readers & Writers Live: Doug Anderson in Conversation with Rich Michelson

Forbes Library, Northampton

Wednesday, Nov. 18 at 6:30 p.m.

Poet Doug Anderson will read from his new collection, There Was Only Smoke: New and Selected Poems, followed by a conversation with poet, children's book author and gallery owner Richard Michelson. Anderson, who lives in Ashfield, served as a combat medic in Vietnam and has drawn on his wartime experiences in both poetry and nonfiction. After moving to Northampton, he studied with poet Jack Gilbert and participated in Group 18, a poetry workshop founded by Linda Gregg and Jim Finnegan. Readers & Writers Live was founded in 1984 by Northampton bookseller Mark Brumberg and featured authors including Chinua Achebe, Howard Zinn and Tim O'Brien before ending in 1998. Happily, the series was revived at Forbes Library in 2025.

BalletX

Frederick C. Tillis Performance Hall, UMass

Thursday, Nov. 19 at 7:30 p.m.

Philadelphia’s premier contemporary ballet company returns to UMass. Founded in 2005 and led by Artistic and Executive Director Christine Cox, BalletX unites artistic innovation with technical excellence to forge new works of athleticism, emotion, and grace. The company has commissioned 150 world premiere pieces from more than eighty choreographers from around the world, helping to expand the vocabulary of contemporary ballet.

2026 Fall Faculty Dance Concert

Smith College, Northampton

Thursday, Nov. 19 – Saturday, Nov. 21 at 8 p.m.

The Smith College Department of Dance presents a program featuring works by three influential figures in postmodern dance: Merce Cunningham, Garth Fagan and Trisha Brown. Cunningham helped transform modern dance through his use of chance and experimentation. Fagan built on Cunningham’s approach while incorporating his Jamaican heritage, and Brown explored new forms of movement, improvisation and unconventional performance spaces. The concert also includes The Beautiful Lie, a new ballet by Smith professor Rodger Blum inspired by Dolly Parton’s music, and an original tap piece by guest artist Alexis Robbins.

Lend Me a Tenor

Majestic Theater, West Springfield

Playing through Sunday, Nov. 29

I’ve heard good things about this one! Ken Ludwig’s Lend Me A Tenor is a modern farce that premiered in London’s West End in 1986 before heading to Broadway, where it earned nine Tony Award nominations and won for Best Actor and Best Director. Set in a 1930s Cleveland hotel suite, the play spins wildly out of control when a world‑famous tenor’s visit to the Grand Cleveland Opera triggers a chain reaction of mistaken identities, accidental overdoses, frantic costume swaps, and enough backstage panic to make even seasoned stage managers break a sweat.

NAB TICKETS NOW

A Tiny Glass Winter's Eve

Edwards Church, Northampton

Friday, Dec. 4 at 7 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 6 at 3 p.m.

Tiny Glass Tavern is an eclectic, cross-genre ensemble led by vocalist Sophie Michaux. This concert will serve up a sparkling assortment of musical delights from the old and new worlds with a wild blend of styles, languages and artists. From the depths of archaic village rituals to the heights of ornate Venetian palazzos, Tiny Glass Tavern will take audiences on a midwinter journey like no other. Shake evil spirits out of sleeping trees, honor the king of all birds, join rousing southern Gospel hymns, dance in Parisian street fêtes and pray at the bones of St. Nicolas in a high-spirited program of songs and tunes from Mediterranean, Celtic, French and American regions with reimagined radio favorites peppered in, as well as an electric interpretation of Benjamin Britten’s A Ceremony of Carols.

Back Porch Festival 2027 Headliners Announced

Academy of Music, Northampton

Friday, March 19 – Sunday March 21 at 7:30 p.m.

The Back Porch Festival is returning for its 13th year in March, with ticketed evening shows at the Academy of Music. On Friday, March 19, Five-time Grammy winner Marty Stuart brings his blend of country, bluegrass, and roots music to the Academy, joined by blues and Americana singer-songwriter Cristina Vane. On Saturday, March 20, Bluegrass pioneer Sam Bush, will share the bill with West Coast string band The Brothers Comatose. On Sunday, March 21 the Grammy-winning sister duo Larkin Poewill perform their blues-influenced Southern roots rock. The “Ramble Pass,” which gives you access to dozens of artists and bands performing in venues all over downtown Northampton, go on sale Wednesday, Nov. 18.

COMING SOON

The Emperor’s New Clothes

Wendell Meetinghouse

Saturday, Nov. 21 at 4 p.m.

The classic Hans Christian Andersen tale gets a hilarious musical makeover performed by students from Berklee College of Music. Written by Rene Pfister and Jan Mankowsky, this musical tells the story of a vain emperor who falls for the schemes of two con artists promising him a magnificent outfit that only smart people can see. A funky pop and jazz score brings the story to life. Appropriate for ages 4 and up, including adults! It’s free, but space is limited, so you’d better reserve your tickets now.

Jake Klar & Cloudbelly: Double Album Release Show

The Drake, Amherst

Saturday, Nov. 21 at 8 p.m.

Two fabulous western Massachusetts indie-folk acts come together to celebrate the release of new albums. Singer-songwriter Jake Klar, whose soulful vocals and introspective lyrics blend folk, Americana and roots rock, joins forces with folk-rock trio Blue Ranger for “Years Go Through Me Now,” his first full-length album since 2017. Sharing the bill is Cloudbelly, the indie-folk band led by singer-songwriter Corey Laitman, whose poetic lyrics and haunting vocals are complemented by atmospheric arrangements that draw on alt-folk, art-rock and ambient music. Their new album is "Throwing The Game."

Valley Classical Concerts: Musicians of the Boston Symphony Orchestra

Chapin Auditorium, Mount Holyoke College

Sunday, Nov. 22 at 3 p.m.

Imagine hearing a piece of music by Mozart that has been lost for nearly 250 years. In 1778, while living in Paris, Mozart used a manuscript notebook to teach a teenage pupil. The notebook was discovered last year at the National Library of France, and scholars have authenticated its contents, including a previously unknown duo for flute and harp. Armin Brinzing, director of the Mozart Library at the International Mozarteum Foundation in Salzburg, calls it “the most important Mozart discovery in decades.” Now, Valley Classical Concerts is presenting the American premiere of this remarkable duo! Also on the program: works by J.S. Bach, André Jolivet, Ravel, Saint-Saëns, and Debussy.

Young@Heart: 2051 — A Tango with the Universe!

Academy of Music, Northampton

Sunday, Nov. 22 at 3 p.m.

What started out in 1982 at a Northampton elderly housing project to joyfully pass the time instead of passing before your time has developed into the stereotype-defying, generation-crossing, internationally celebrated musical extravaganza known as Young@Heart. Now, they're looking 25 years into the future with 2051: A Tango with the Universe! It's a musical vision of a better world, featuring songs by Talking Heads, Prince, Johnny Nash, Sun Ra, and others. It’s an invitation to imagine a new and alarmingly wonderful world.

Seven Times Salt: From Plimoth to Yorktown

First Congregational Church, Ashfield

Sunday, Nov. 22 at 3 p.m.

Early music ensemble Seven Times Salt celebrates America's 250th anniversary with songs and instrumental music from the Revolutionary War era. The program includes laments about unfair taxation, marches toward liberty, music by William Billings, and an early version of Yankee Doodle. Scott Metcalfe, artistic director of Blue Heron, praises the ensemble's "verve, wit, and panache," and notes that “they’ve seriously done their homework for this 250th celebration. They dug up unheard treasures and created this program rich in historical context.” You can buy tickets at Ashfield Hardware or at the door (cash or check).

Chanukah Klezmer Party with Myrtle Street Klezmer

Northampton Center for the Arts at 33 Hawley

Sunday, Dec. 6 from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Klezmer Brunch returns to Northampton for a Chanukah celebration featuring live music, dancing, bagels and other noshes. Local favorite Myrtle Street Klezmer brings its invigorating mix of accordion, clarinet, guitar, drums, bass and bouzouki to the party, joined by special guests. Dance leader Anna Hendricks will guide everyone through traditional circle and line dances, and there will be activities for children. All ages are welcome.

17th Annual March for the Food Bank with Monte Belmonte

Monday, Nov. 23 & Tuesday, Nov. 24

This amazing annual fundraiser brings hunger directly in front of the public. Led by NEPM’s Monte Belmonte, U.S. Rep. Jim McGovern, and Food Bank CEO Andrew Morehouse, marchers walk 46 miles over two days from Springfield to Greenfield to raise funds and awareness for the Food Bank of Western Massachusetts. Plus, there’s the 3-mile Berkshire Mini-March in Pittsfield on Saturday, Nov. 21.

Chanukah Klezmer Party with Myrtle Street Klezmer

Northampton Center for the Arts at 33 Hawley

Sunday, Dec. 6 from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Klezmer Brunch returns to Northampton for a Chanukah celebration featuring live music, dancing, bagels and other noshes. Local favorite Myrtle Street Klezmer brings its invigorating mix of accordion, clarinet, guitar, drums, bass and bouzouki to the party, joined by special guests. Dance leader Anna Hendricks will guide everyone through traditional circle and line dances, and there will be activities for children. All ages are welcome.