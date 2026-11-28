Winterlights

Naumkeag, Stockbridge

Open multiple dates from Friday, Nov. 27 through Saturday, Jan. 2

Winterlights, Naumkeag’s sparkly holiday tradition, returns for its eighth year. Hundreds of thousands of energy-efficient LED lights transform the grounds into a dazzling holiday display, with illuminated paths winding through the gardens. This family-friendly event was named one of the nation's Top 10 Public Holiday Light Displays in USA Today's 2020 10Best Readers' Choice Awards. Tickets are on sale now.

The Lighting of the Quadrangle 2026

Springfield Museums

Friday, Nov. 27 from 5 – 7 p.m.

Celebrate the season as the Springfield Museums’ spectacular architecture and beautifully landscaped Quadrangle grounds sparkle beneath a dazzling outdoor lighting display. This festive community celebration features train rides; appearances by Santa, Mrs. Claus, and the Grinch; hot cocoa and cookies; and opportunities to visit the Grinch’s Grotto and explore Super Sweet Superheroes. This is free and open to the public; museum admission is not required.

Christmas by Candlelight

Old Sturbridge Village, Sturbridge

Selected dates Friday, Nov. 27 – Sunday, Dec. 27

Experience the timeless charm of Christmas by Candlelight at Old Sturbridge Village with horse-drawn carryall rides, live holiday music, visits with Santa, a Christmas Tree Trail, a gingerbread house contest and more. Visitors can explore historic homes and shops, watch traditional craft demonstrations, enjoy a bonfire on the Common and see the Village illuminated by candles and lanterns during a lighting ceremony at 4:30 p.m. Each year, the Village explores holiday customs from a different country, and this year's spotlight is on Sweden.

Moonlight Magic

Downtown Shelburne Falls

Friday, Nov. 27 from 4 – 9 p.m.

Shelburne Falls celebrates the Friday after Thanksgiving with its annual Moonlight Magic festival. Bridge Street will be closed to traffic and illuminated with luminaria, with shops and vendors offering food, crafts and holiday gifts. The Parade of Lights, featuring Santa and Mrs. Claus, steps off at 5 p.m., followed by the lighting of the village tree. Other activities include rides on the holiday trolley, live music and caroling throughout the village, Santa’s Workshop, a scavenger hunt, craft markets, a holiday cookie shop and the Friends of the Arms Library book sale. Shops and restaurants will stay open late. Free admission, parking and shuttle service.

MillWorks! Makers & Art Market

The Mill at Shelburne Falls, Buckland

Friday, Nov. 27, 3 – 8 p.m.; Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 28 and 29, 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Now in its eighth year, MillWorks! expands to three days over Thanksgiving weekend, beginning Friday afternoon in conjunction with Shelburne Falls’ Moonlight Magic celebration. Resident artists and small businesses at the former Lamson Cutlery factory will be joined by regional makers offering ceramics, glass, woodwork, jewelry, photography, prints, textiles and more. The weekend also includes pottery sales, a paint-your-own ornament activity, live Celtic music, a DJ dance party and a yoga studio open house. Free admission and onsite parking. Bring something for a food drive benefiting the West County Food Pantry.

Erin McKeown's Anti-Holiday Spectacular

Shea Theater Arts Center, Turners Falls

Saturday, Nov. 28 at 8 p.m.

Singer-songwriter Erin McKeown returns to the Pioneer Valley with an irreverent alternative to traditional holiday entertainment. The show features McKeown's signature anti-holiday songs, along with new material written for 2026 and a crowd-sourced choir of “Cranky Carolers.” Expect satire, adult language and a decidedly unconventional take on the Christmas season. Not appropriate for children.

NightWood

The Mount, Lenox

Selected dates through Saturday, Jan. 2

Head to Edith Wharton’s home, where the woods and gardens are transformed into an illuminated landscape with dramatic lighting, scenic elements and music. Inspired by the natural world of The Mount, NightWood returns this year with an extended trail that takes visitors deeper into the woods, with new encounters along the way. Children 12 and under are free, as are eligible EBT, WIC and ConnectorCare cardholders.

Tuesday Morning Music Club: Holiday Concert in Westfield

First Congregational Church, Westfield

Tuesday, Dec. 1 at 10:30 a.m.

Photo by Douglas Hook / The Republican

The Tuesday Morning Music Club presents its Holiday Concert featuring soprano Emily Baker, baritone Liam Shannon, pianist Clifton Noble, and the Choir and Handbell Ringers of First Congregational Church of Westfield led by organist and conductor Allan Taylor. Excerpts from opera and oratorio will be performed side by side with Christmas-themed choral repertoire, handbell selections, and organ solos. The audience will be invited to sing along to familiar carols and wrap it all up with Handel’s Hallelujah chorus. Plus, a reception! Free and open to the public.

Wine, Words & Music

Longmeadow Adult Center

Wednesday, Dec. 2 from 5 – 7 p.m.

The Longmeadow Adult Center hosts its second annual celebration of local creativity with an evening of live music and literary readings. The program opens with Dew on the Vine, a banjo, mandolin and guitar trio, followed by readings from regional authors Steve Bernstein, Linda Cardillo, Patricia Lee Lewis, Margaret Lloyd, Ellen Meeropol, Gene Mirabelli and Jovonna Van Pelt. Festive refreshments will be served. Free and open to the public. I heard that they scrambled to get out additional chairs last year, so you might want register by calling 413-565-4150.

Central Javanese Gamelan Fall Concert

Earle Recital Hall, Smith College

Wednesday, Dec. 2 at 7:30 p.m.

A gamelan is an Indonesian orchestra made up primarily of percussion instruments, such as bronze gongs, xylophones, and drums in addition to strings and vocals. The Smith College Gamelan Ensemble was founded in 1995 by Smith music professor Margaret Sarkissian and Wesleyan professor Sumarsam. Today it is directed by Phil Acimovic, an Easthampton-based composer and musician who spent two years studying gamelan in Central Java. The concert will feature traditional gamelan pieces ranging from slow and serene to lively and joyful. Free and open to the public.

NAB TICKETS NOW

Chris Smither

Iron Horse, Northampton

Saturday, Dec. 5 at 7 p.m.; Sunday, Dec. 6 at 2 p.m.

Blues and folk singer-songwriter Chris Smither is returning to the Iron Horse for three concerts. Friday night is already sold out. As of this writing, tickets are available for Saturday evening and the Sunday matinee. Known for his intricate fingerstyle guitar playing, distinctive voice and thoughtful songwriting, Smither has been performing and recording for more than 50 years. His songs have been recorded by Bonnie Raitt, Emmylou Harris and Diana Krall, among others. Don’t wait!

A Tiny Glass Winter's Eve

Edwards Church, Northampton

Friday, Dec. 4 at 7 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 6 at 3 p.m.

Tiny Glass Tavern is an eclectic, cross-genre ensemble led by vocalist Sophie Michaux. This concert will serve up a sparkling assortment of musical delights from the old and new worlds with a wild blend of styles, languages and artists. Enjoy a program of songs and tunes from Mediterranean, Celtic, French and American regions with reimagined radio favorites peppered in, as well as an electric interpretation of Benjamin Britten’s "A Ceremony of Carols."

The Irish Tenors: A Family Christmas

HOPE Center for the Arts, Springfield

Friday, Dec. 4 at 7 p.m.

The Irish Tenors — Anthony Kearns, Ronan Tynan and Patrick Hyland — bring their rich vocal harmonies to a holiday program featuring traditional Christmas carols, seasonal favorites and selections associated with their We Three Kings album. Since joining forces in 1998, the trio has performed at venues including Carnegie Hall, Radio City Music Hall and the Sydney Opera House, and have starred in many a PBS special. Their repertoire ranges from traditional Irish ballads to classical and contemporary songs.

Chanukah Klezmer Party with Myrtle Street Klezmer

Northampton Center for the Arts at 33 Hawley

Sunday, Dec. 6 from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Klezmer Brunch returns to Northampton for a Chanukah celebration featuring live music, dancing, bagels and other noshes. Local favorite Myrtle Street Klezmer brings its invigorating mix of accordion, clarinet, guitar, drums, bass and bouzouki to the party, joined by special guests. Dance leader Anna Hendricks will guide everyone through traditional circle and line dances, and there will be activities for children. All ages are welcome.

Arcadia Players: Handel and Porpora, Rivals Paired

St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church, Longmeadow: Friday, Dec. 11 at 7:30 p.m.

Abbey Chapel, Mount Holyoke College: Saturday, Dec. 12 at 3 p.m.

In 1730s London, composers George Frideric Handel and Nicola Porpora competed for the city’s opera audiences. Arcadia Players, the region’s period-instrument ensemble, brings the two composers together for a holiday program that pairs Part I (the Christmas portion) of Handel’s Messiah with sacred music by Porpora.

Berkshire Lyric Chorus: We Hear the Christmas Angels

St. Mark’s Church, Pittsfield: Friday, Dec. 11 at 7:30 p.m.

Saint James Place, Great Barrington: Sunday, Dec. 13 at 3 p.m.

The 90-voice Berkshire Lyric Chorus and its two choruses for young singers present a program of Christmas music featuring works by Bach, Bruckner, Walton, Britten, Stopford and Forrest, along with traditional carols arranged for chorus. Berkshire Lyric will also present “Make the Season Bright,” a family-friendly concert of traditional and contemporary carols and holiday standards, on Saturday, Dec. 19 at 3 p.m. at Stockbridge Congregational Church.

Springfield Symphony: Jazz Up the Holidays

Springfield Symphony Hall

Saturday, Dec. 12 at 4 p.m.

Celebrate the season with a jazzy, fun holiday concert full of music that brings people together. Featuring beloved holiday classics re-imagined with a swingin’ flair, special guest vocalist Paul Loren, and the Springfield Symphony Chorus, this festive tradition is sure to fill the hall with warmth, joy, and jazzy holiday cheer.

Pioneer Valley Symphony: Holiday Pops!

Greenfield High School Auditorium

Saturday, Dec. 12 at 4 p.m.

The Pioneer Valley Symphony’s annual Holiday Pops concert is a family-friendly tradition featuring seasonal classics and holiday sing-alongs. The program includes Leroy Anderson’s “Sleigh Ride” and an opportunity to join in singing the “Hallelujah Chorus” from Handel’s Messiah. Arrive early to enjoy pre-concert performances by the Cello Choir and other ensembles. Tickets for students and youth are just $10.

Paul Winter Consort

Bombyx, Florence

Sunday, Dec. 20 at 3 p.m. and 7 p.m.

In 1980, saxophonist Paul Winter and his Consort began a residency at New York City’s Cathedral of St. John the Divine, where their annual Winter Solstice Celebration became a tradition enjoyed by NPR listeners across the country. This year marks the fourth presentation of the celebration at Bombyx. Granted, it doesn’t include the dancers and theatrical effects that were possible in the world's largest cathedral. But with Paul Winter, vocalist Theresa Thomason, Eugene Friesen on cello, Bulgarian bassist Peter Slavov, Brazilian drummer Rogério Boccato, and Paul Winter on soprano sax, it’s an unforgettable intimate experience. Looks like tickets are still available.

Drunk Opera History: Messiah Sing with Opera Untapped

Iron Horse, Northampton

Sunday, Dec. 20 at 1 p.m.

Opera Untapped, an ensemble dedicated to bringing classical music to audiences outside the traditional concert hall, offers a twist on the New England tradition of the Messiah sing. Along with singing Handel’s beloved choruses, participants will learn about the composer and the history behind his famous oratorio, with a little musical trivia thrown in.

The Sweetback Sisters: Country Christmas Sing Along Spectacular

Academy of Music, Northampton

Sunday, Dec. 20 at 4 p.m.

Zara Bode and Emily Miller return to the Academy of Music with The Sweetback Sisters for the 20th anniversary of their Country Christmas Sing Along Spectacular. Part country music revue, part vintage holiday variety show and part audience sing-along, the program features classic carols, country Christmas favorites, lesser-known seasonal songs, quirky originals, holiday trivia and prizes. Songbooks are provided so everyone can join in.

Berkshire Bach Society: Bach at New Year’s – A Joyful Noise

Academy of Music, Northampton: Wednesday, Dec. 30 at 7 p.m.

Mahaiwe Performing Arts Center, Great Barrington: Thursday, Dec. 31 at 6 p.m.

The Berkshire Bach Society’s annual New Year’s concert returns with a program of orchestral suites and arias by Bach, Handel and other Baroque composers led by Artistic Director and concertmaster Eugene Drucker and Principal Conductor James Bagwell. This year’s event combines two great Baroque musical traditions — orchestral and vocal music — in a grand show of thrilling virtuosity. The Northampton concert is co-presented by NEPM.