Jazz & World

The multi-instrumentalist prepares for his major-label debut by focusing on the fundamentals: namely, a solid groove.
Tony Bennett included the trumpeter Ruby Braff in a select group of “pure musicians” who have “a sound that’s as precious as a string of pearls or a rare diamond."
The cornetist, composer and bandleader combined a distinctly American harmonic palette with an openhearted emotional clarity uncommon in modern jazz.
This performance by the celebrated South African pianist and NEA Jazz Master reflects on the past and helps clarify the present.
Grammy winner Jacob Collier has been called a musical phenomenon; his work is full of joy and spontaneity. He makes a case for why we should emphasize play, passion, and curiosity over practice.
The celebrated jazz singer performs a selection of popular early jazz standards at the GB Juke Joint Studio.
Where to start with Evan Parker's immense catalog? This recent collab with the Dave Green Trio, "Shuffle Boil," is a compelling entry point – a Monk tune that remains an avant-jazz standard.
The poet and saxophonist reminds us to step back and look hard at the things that are working against you.
For Jazz Beat 57 and 58, Tom Reney spoke with Billy Boy Arnold about his autobiography, THE BLUES DREAM OF BILLY BOY ARNOLD.
With myriad examples of American harm to Black people, Masta Ace sums up an ambient feeling perfectly — flatly concluding that it's like someone took "the welcome mat and put a torch to it."
Adair was a superb soloist and tremendous accompanist, as well as the bedrock of Nashville's jazz scene after first relocating there in the early '60s.
The tabla player worked with trailblazing collaborators including Miles Davis and Ornette Coleman.
Glasper's piano sets a chiming gospel loop, over which Killer Mike and Big K.R.I.T. rap verses about perseverance and positivity.