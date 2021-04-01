© 2022 New England Public Media.

Jazz & World

Magos Herrera

New England Public Media | By Raquel Obregon
Published April 1, 2021
Magos Herrera

Magos Herrera, born in Mexico City, is a jazz singer, songwriter, producer and educator, currently based out of New York City. Ms. Herrera was Tertulia’s guest on March 28, 2021. She spoke about her music and how she incorporates Latin American melodies and rhythms in contemporary jazz.

Ms. Herrera is also a United Nations’ spokesperson for U N Women Unite promoting the elimination of violence against women and gender equality. Ms. Herrera will have an evening concert streaming live from the Academy of Music Theatre in Northampton, April 17 at 3 pm.

Jazz & World TERTULIA
Raquel Obregon
Raquel was born in Lima, Peru. She graduated from the University of San Marcos, where she studied Mathematics, and subsequently became a high school math teacher. She began working at New England Public Media in 2004, as the co-host of Tertulia. In 2010 Raquel took over as full-time host of the program.
See stories by Raquel Obregon
