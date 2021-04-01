Magos Herrera, born in Mexico City, is a jazz singer, songwriter, producer and educator, currently based out of New York City. Ms. Herrera was Tertulia’s guest on March 28, 2021. She spoke about her music and how she incorporates Latin American melodies and rhythms in contemporary jazz.

Ms. Herrera is also a United Nations’ spokesperson for U N Women Unite promoting the elimination of violence against women and gender equality. Ms. Herrera will have an evening concert streaming live from the Academy of Music Theatre in Northampton, April 17 at 3 pm.