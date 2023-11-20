Elisa Gonzales, Professor of Voice and Acting at UMass, Amherst

Music and history is what Elisa Gonzales brought to Tertulia on November 12, 2023. Ms. Gonzales spoke about her family’s difficult experience during the Mexican Repatriation Act in effect from 1929 -1936.

Ms. Gonzales, an actress, singer, writer and professor of voice and acting at UMass Amherst, will present “Olvidados: A Mexican American Corrido” a one woman play with music and additional lyrics by Moisés Vázquez, based on true-life events during the Repatriation, November17-18, 2023, 7:00 pm, CitySpace’s Blue Room, 43 Main St, Easthampton.

