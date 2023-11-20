© 2023 New England Public Media

Elisa Gonzales, Professor of Voice and Acting at UMass, Amherst

New England Public Media | By Raquel Obregon
Published November 20, 2023 at 2:07 PM EST

Music and history is what Elisa Gonzales brought to Tertulia on November 12, 2023. Ms. Gonzales spoke about her family’s difficult experience during the Mexican Repatriation Act in effect from 1929 -1936.
Ms. Gonzales, an actress, singer, writer and professor of voice and acting at UMass Amherst, will present “Olvidados: A Mexican American Corrido” a one woman play with music and additional lyrics by Moisés Vázquez, based on true-life events during the Repatriation, November17-18, 2023, 7:00 pm, CitySpace’s Blue Room, 43 Main St, Easthampton.
Raquel Obregon
Raquel was born in Lima, Peru. She graduated from the University of San Marcos, where she studied Mathematics, and subsequently became a high school math teacher. She began working at New England Public Media in 2004, as the co-host of Tertulia. In 2010 Raquel took over as full-time host of the program.
See stories by Raquel Obregon