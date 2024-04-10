© 2024 New England Public Media

William Cumpiano On the Process of Guitar Making

New England Public Media | By Raquel Obregon
Published April 10, 2024 at 12:17 PM EDT

On March 31, 2024, Tertulia on NEPM and FOCUS Springfield had the pleasure of visiting William Cumpiano’s shop in Northampton, MA where we had the opportunity to learn about the process of guitar making.
Mr. Cumpiano is a master guitar maker and known for his writing and teaching of the art of luthiery. His career spans almost forty years of handcrafting a range of fretted stringed instruments. You can watch this video on the Youtube channels for both NEPM-Tertulia and focusspringfield.com/tertulia
Raquel Obregon
Raquel was born in Lima, Peru. She graduated from the University of San Marcos, where she studied Mathematics, and subsequently became a high school math teacher. She began working at New England Public Media in 2004, as the co-host of Tertulia. In 2010 Raquel took over as full-time host of the program.
