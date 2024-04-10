William Cumpiano On the Process of Guitar Making

On March 31, 2024, Tertulia on NEPM and FOCUS Springfield had the pleasure of visiting William Cumpiano’s shop in Northampton, MA where we had the opportunity to learn about the process of guitar making.

Mr. Cumpiano is a master guitar maker and known for his writing and teaching of the art of luthiery. His career spans almost forty years of handcrafting a range of fretted stringed instruments. You can watch this video on the Youtube channels for both NEPM-Tertulia and focusspringfield.com/tertulia