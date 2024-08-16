Keyon Harrold: Tiny Desk Concert

It's a family reunion when jazz, R&B and hip-hop get together, and Keyon Harrold brought it all to his Tiny Desk, where he talked about “the good, the band, and the ugly of what life can be.”

“Gotta Go (Outer Space),” set the table for the affair, introducing Harrold and the killin’ musicians in the rhythm section and giving them a chance to settle in before special guests arrived. “Find Your Peace,” is about letting go. Seasoned with a verse from Nick Grant, a sprinkle of Rhodes by jazz rockstar, Robert Glasper , and a dash of featured vocalist, Tiana Major9, it was a tasty first course.

The title track of Harrold’s latest album, “Foreverland,” is love and longing brought to the table by STOUT. Together, with Harrold taking turns as a vocalist, they told a story about the possibilities of a dreamy romance with the support of Michelle Hunt and Mary Floyd singing background vocals. The next dish is an entrée consumed, perhaps, with a bit of reluctance. “Don’t Lie,” features Malaya pleading for answers, to which Harrold responds with a reassuring trumpet solo.

It’s apparent from everyone’s smiles, whether performing songs about joy or yearning, that they’re family creating a memory. Harrold spoke about a lesson he learned recently: friendship is an essential ingredient that nourishes the soul. For the final course, he and longtime friend PJ Morton proclaim that, with the right perspective, everyday is a “Beautiful Day.”

SET LIST

“Gotta Go (Outer Space)”

“Find Your Peace” (feat. Robert Glasper, Nick Grant & Tianna Major 9)

“Foreverland” (feat. Robert Glasper and STOUT)

“Don’t Lie” (feat. Malaya)

“Beautiful Day” (feat. PJ Morton)

MUSICIANS

Keyon Harrold: trumpet, lead vocals

Robert Glasper: keys

PJ Morton: keys, vocals

Tiana Major9: vocals

STOUT: vocals

Malaya: vocals

Nick Grant: vocals

Shedrick Mitchell: keys

David 'DJ' Ginyard: bass

Nir Felder: guitar

Jaylen Petinaud: drums

Michelle Hunt: vocals

Mary Floyd: vocals

TINY DESK TEAM

Producer: Nikki Birch

Director/Editor: Joshua Bryant

Audio Technical Director: Neil Tevault

Host/Series Producer: Bobby Carter

Videographers: Joshua Bryant, Kara Frame, Maia Stern, Sofia Seidel

Production Assistant: Ashley Pointer

Photographer: Alanté Serene

Tiny Desk Copy Editor: Hazel Cills

Executive Producer: Suraya Mohamed

Series Creators: Bob Boilen, Stephen Thompson

VP, Visuals and Music: Keith Jenkins

Copyright 2024 NPR