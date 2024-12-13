© 2024 New England Public Media

FCC public inspection files:
WGBYWFCRWNNZWNNUWNNZ-FMWNNI

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@nepm.org or call 413-781-2801.
PBS, NPR and local perspective for western Mass.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Jazz Piano Christmas 2024

By Felix Contreras
Published December 13, 2024 at 4:57 PM EST
Pianists Jahari Stampley, Kris Davis and Roberto Fonseca perform at this year's Jazz Piano Christmas, live at the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C.
Jati Lindsay/Courtesy of The Kennedy Center
Pianists Jahari Stampley, Kris Davis and Roberto Fonseca perform at this year's Jazz Piano Christmas, live at the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C.

The holiday theme for Jazz Piano Christmas this year was definitely for the adventurous among us.

Our three performers placed familiar holiday songs inside masterfully crafted clusters of sound and rhythm that still felt both celebratory and reverential, just like the holidays themselves.

Newcomer Jahari Stampley was the first to offer a cascade of notes that slowly revealed the seasonal staples "Silent Night," "Amazing Grace" and "Hark! The Herald Angels Sing," then Kris Davis explored the full range of the piano's tonalities while recasting "Dance of the Sugar Plum Fairy" for the sold out audience at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts.

And finally Cuban pianist/composer Roberto Fonseca cloaked the holiday spirit within a great Cuban piano tradition that includes both classical and Afro-Cuban influences on his five tunes.

Tradition meets modernity this year on Jazz Piano Christmas — and we are all that much better for it.

Copyright 2024 NPR

Jazz & World Music
Felix Contreras
Felix Contreras is co-creator and host of Alt.Latino, NPR's pioneering radio show and podcast celebrating Latin music and culture since 2010.
See stories by Felix Contreras