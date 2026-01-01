413 Gives FAQ

Why give through 413 Gives?

In the past year, many nonprofits across western Massachusetts have experienced funding cuts while demand for their services continues to grow.

413 Gives allows you to:

Help fill urgent funding gaps

Support a wide network of essential services

Be part of a coordinated, community-wide response

When should I donate?

413 Gives day is Thursday, June 11, 2026.

How do I give?

Visit nepm.org/413gives and make a secure donation in just a few minutes.

You can also amplify your impact by sharing the campaign with others.

Where does my donation go?

100% of your donation will fund local nonprofits through a unique partnership between NEPM, the Community Foundation of Western Mass and the Berkshire Taconic Community Foundation. Together, we’re raising money to ensure that nonprofits throughout the region can continue to provide essential human services. The Community Foundation of Western Massachusetts, and the Berkshire Taconic Community Foundation will distribute funds to nonprofits across all four counties of western Mass. most affected by funding cuts and rising community needs.

What kind of impact will my donation have?

Your donation helps local nonprofits:

Provide food, shelter, and childcare

Deliver health and human services

Support vulnerable individuals and families

Continue operating despite reduced federal funding



Every gift helps ensure these critical services remain available for the people of western Mass.

Can I give to a specific nonprofit?

413 Gives focuses on supporting the region as a whole through a shared fund.

If you prefer, you can still donate directly to specific organizations outside of this effort.

Is my gift tax deductible?

Yes. You’ll receive a donation acknowledgement for your records from NEPM.