413 Gives
413 Gives supports the nonprofit organizations that care for our neighbors across western Mass.
Many local nonprofits have lost the federal funding that helped them provide food, shelter, childcare, immigration support, and other essential services. 413 Gives is a community-wide day of giving to help fill that gap.
NEPM has partnered with the Community Foundation of Western Massachusetts and the Berkshire Taconic Community Foundation to make it simple to give, and to make every dollar count in our community.
413 Gives FAQ
Why give through 413 Gives?
In the past year, many nonprofits across western Massachusetts have experienced funding cuts while demand for their services continues to grow.
413 Gives allows you to:
- Help fill urgent funding gaps
- Support a wide network of essential services
- Be part of a coordinated, community-wide response
When should I donate?
413 Gives day is Thursday, June 11, 2026.
How do I give?
Visit nepm.org/413gives and make a secure donation in just a few minutes.
You can also amplify your impact by sharing the campaign with others.
Where does my donation go?
100% of your donation will fund local nonprofits through a unique partnership between NEPM, the Community Foundation of Western Mass and the Berkshire Taconic Community Foundation. Together, we’re raising money to ensure that nonprofits throughout the region can continue to provide essential human services. The Community Foundation of Western Massachusetts, and the Berkshire Taconic Community Foundation will distribute funds to nonprofits across all four counties of western Mass. most affected by funding cuts and rising community needs.
What kind of impact will my donation have?
Your donation helps local nonprofits:
- Provide food, shelter, and childcare
- Deliver health and human services
- Support vulnerable individuals and families
- Continue operating despite reduced federal funding
Every gift helps ensure these critical services remain available for the people of western Mass.
Can I give to a specific nonprofit?
413 Gives focuses on supporting the region as a whole through a shared fund.
If you prefer, you can still donate directly to specific organizations outside of this effort.
Is my gift tax deductible?
Yes. You’ll receive a donation acknowledgement for your records from NEPM.