'Rousseau's Dog' Details Clash of Philosopher Titans

Anyone who desires further proof that there is no verifiable connection between intellect and character may consult Rousseau's Dog, which details how two great minds of the Age of the Enlightenment became consumed by petty and irrational hatred for each other.

Authors David Edmonds and John Eidinow, who recounted the story of another philosopher showdown in 2001's Wittgenstein's Poker, talk with Scott Simon about their latest book. Both authors are former producers for the BBC. Mr. Edmonds has two philosophy degrees from Oxford, and Mr. Eidinow has two law degrees from Cambridge.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.