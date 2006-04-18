Layoffs May Follow City Takeover of L.A. Schools

RENEE MONTAGNE, host:

Renee, the mayor has yet to release any specifics. All that we have to go on right now is a draft that his staff leaked to the Los Angeles Times a few days ago. It proposed massive cuts in school district staff, mostly central office managers and administrators. It also hints at a new contract that would tie teachers' pay to their workload and responsibilities, not seniority. That's a big change. School would negotiate their own work rules and budgets.

Eventually, every school campus would be organized into separate schools of 500 students or less. The worse schools will be closed down and reopened as charter schools. This is probably one of the more provocative, or at least controversial moves because it means transferring an enormous amount of money to private groups. Allowing more independent and private groups to take over the public schools, essentially.

And so, then what would be the mayor's next move?

The mayor's next move really is to go to the legislature and see if it can sign-off on this. And then, at some point, through a referendum, I suppose, voters would have to approve how he would dismantle this school district. Which is precisely what mayors in Boston, Chicago and New York City have done, with mixed results, I must add.

