President Hu: China Hopes to Balance Trade Surplus

On the second day of his visit to the United States, Chinese President Hu Jintao says China is taking steps to reduce its huge trade surplus with the United States, a gap that stood at $200 billion in 2005.

Hu spoke to workers at a Boeing plant in Everett, Wash. Just days before his American trip, China agreed to purchase 80 Boeing 737 jets. President Hu will meet with President Bush on Thursday, when the pair will likely discuss the trade gap, as well as China's monetary policy.

