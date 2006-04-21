© 2022 New England Public Media

FCC public inspection files:
WGBYWFCRWNNZWNNUWNNZ-FMWNNI

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@nepm.org or call 413-781-2801.
NEPM Header Banner
PBS. NPR. Local Perspective.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
National & World News

Changing Parties -- and Sexes -- in Utah

By Jenny Brundin
Published April 21, 2006 at 1:00 PM EDT

Can a Democrat (who use to be a Republican) and a woman (who used to be a man) win a legislative seat in one of the most conservative states in the nation?

As a man, Jennifer Lee Jackson once served as a Republican city council member in Sandy City, Utah and was even an official in the Mormon church.

She's now become a woman, switched political parties and is running for a seat in the State Senate. Jenny Brundin of member station KUER in Salt Lake City reports on the personal and political journey of an unlikely politician.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

National & World News
Jenny Brundin
See stories by Jenny Brundin