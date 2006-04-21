Changing Parties -- and Sexes -- in Utah

Can a Democrat (who use to be a Republican) and a woman (who used to be a man) win a legislative seat in one of the most conservative states in the nation?

As a man, Jennifer Lee Jackson once served as a Republican city council member in Sandy City, Utah and was even an official in the Mormon church.

She's now become a woman, switched political parties and is running for a seat in the State Senate. Jenny Brundin of member station KUER in Salt Lake City reports on the personal and political journey of an unlikely politician.

