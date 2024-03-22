© 2024 New England Public Media

This week's quiz has happiness and happy dogs. You're welcome

By Holly J. Morris
Published March 22, 2024 at 5:00 AM EDT
From left: adorbs, ugly-cute, just darling
Bruce Bennett/Getty Images; Josh Edelson/AFP via Getty Images; Daniel Maurer/DPA/AFP via Getty Images
From left: adorbs, ugly-cute, just darling

This week, last year's most popular dog is still top, and the happiest nation is still the most contented. March is still madness and shutdowns stillloom. Conspiracists are still theorizing about the PR-challenged Princess of Wales, who was spotted — and captured on video — out and about.

Hey, if you think that woman with Wills is a body double, you be you. Everyone needs a hobby. Ours is writing this quiz. See if you can get an 11/11 this week — the above is a pretty blatant clue, so you've got at least one correct.

Holly J. Morris
Holly J. Morris works on NPR's Training team. She was an editor at The Washington Post Express, National Geographic and U.S. News and World Report, and a college teacher.