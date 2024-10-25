Soldier is charged with killing an Army sergeant found in a dumpster on Missouri base

Updated November 01, 2024 at 11:58 AM ET

A fellow soldier has been charged in the death of 23-year-old Army Sgt. Sarah Roque, whose body was found in a dumpster at Fort Leonard Wood in Missouri last week.

Spc. Wooster Rancy, 21, faces charges of murder and obstructing justice in her death Oct. 20, the base said in a news release Thursday. Officials did not provide details about how Roque was killed.

Like Roque, Rancy is a member of the 5th Engineer Battalion. Rancy, a native of North Miami, Fla., joined the Army in 2022 and attended basic combat training at Fort Leonard Wood, the base said.

Roque was first reported missing on Oct. 21 after she did not show up for her unit’s morning formation. According to Fort Leonard Wood, she had last been seen on base and attempts by her chain of command and family to contact her were unsuccessful.

Following her disappearance, Fort Leonard Wood issued a "be on the lookout" report, asking the public and law enforcement agencies for help. Roque's body was discovered in a dumpster next to single-soldier housing on the evening of Oct. 21.

In a press conference last week, Maj. Gen. Christopher Beck said a person of interest had been taken into custody. Beck added that the Army Criminal Investigation Division was investigating Roque's death as a potential homicide. The FBI and other law enforcement agencies also assisted with the investigation.

Located in central Missouri, Fort Leonard Wood is a military installation that trains nearly 80,000 people each year. Roque, from Ligonier, Ind., enlisted in 2020 and attended basic combat training at Fort Leonard Wood.

She was a bridge crewmember and served as a mine-dog handler with the K9 detachment in the 5th Engineer Battalion, according to Fort Leonard Wood. Her awards and decorations include the Army Commendation Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Good Conduct Medal and the Army Service Ribbon.

Beck said Roque was "described by her peers as tough and proud of everything she did and proud to serve our country, which she did with honor and distinction." He added, "The Fort Leonard Wood community is devastated by this tragic loss."

Officials have honored Roque as her body was brought from Missouri to her hometown, including a motorcade, processional route and vigil, according to TV station WANE in Fort Wayne, Ind.

Copyright 2024 NPR