Life Kit's guide to a successful Dry January

Life Kit's Guide to Dry January

If your New Year's resolution is to take a break from drinking alcohol, we've got some guidance that could help. Life Kit put together some strategies to help you stay sober for Dry January or sober-ish if you're doing "damp" January. The team created a guide to the month as a limited-run newsletter series.

Photo illustration by Beck Harlan / NPR / NPR Congrats! You've decided to put your drinking on ice for a month. Let's get started!

Dry January can have health benefits, even for moderate drinkers. This includes achieving better sleep, losing weight and helping your liver. These science-backed benefits could also overlap with other resolutions you might have for 2025. Here's what you can expect from the challenge:

Life Kit editor Malaka Gharib says Dry January is one of the most searched for resolutions online around the new year, which is what sparked the idea to create the helpful guide. It includes strategies and best practices to help you get to Day 31 without drinking alcohol.

Most of the content for the series will be available exclusively in the newsletter, so to get all of the expert advice, be sure to sign up. One of the newsletters Gharib is most looking forward to is about the etiquette of sober socializing. It provides good guidance on what to say when asked, "Why aren't you drinking?"

Gharib hasn't done the challenge before, but 2025 is the year she and her husband will be going through the motions. She will also be doing this with the help of the newsletter.

Looking ahead to 2025

Nobody can predict what the future holds, but that has never stopped us from trying. Every year, Pop Culture Happy Hour tries to play fortune teller by predicting what will happen in the world of pop culture. In this episode, the podcast's hosts look back on their 2024 predictions and discuss how those panned out.

As you start 2025, your bank account might be hurting after paying for travel costs and presents bought during the holiday season. If that sounds like you, don't worry! The Life Kit podcast team has guidance on what they call "financial self-care." This episode covers creating routines for a healthy bank account this year and beyond.

The 2024 elections are widely considered to have been run fairly by the majority of both major political parties. But so-called election integrity advocates are not taking a victory lap just yet. NPR obtained audio detailing how people who believe the 2020 election was stolen are already making plans for this year, like pushing for single-day, in-person voting and adding restrictions on what documents people can use to register to vote.

Last year was on track to have the fewest existing home sales since 1995, a time when the U.S. population was over 20% smaller than it is now. But what will 2025 have in store? There are signs of the market loosening up. More housing inventory became available and home sales increased in November.

The new year is ushering in thousands of new state laws, including several that will increase minimum wages and one banning children under 14 from using social media. Here are some of the significant laws taking effect today.

Haven't decided on a New Year's resolution yet? From challenging yourself to trying something fun, Life Kit has a whole list of suggestions to get you started.

