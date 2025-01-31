© 2025 New England Public Media

FCC public inspection files:
WGBYWFCRWNNZWNNUWNNZ-FMWNNI

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@nepm.org or call 413-781-2801.
PBS, NPR and local perspective for western Mass.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

FAA restricts helicopter flights near DCA airport after mid-air collision

By Joel Rose,
Russell LewisTom Bowman
Published January 31, 2025 at 3:35 PM EST
An American Airlines aircraft takes off from Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport as emergency workers continue to search the wreckage of the aircrafts that crashed into the Potomac River Wednesday night. An American Airlines flight from Wichita, Kansas collided midair with a military Black Hawk helicopter while on approach to DCA airport.
Kayla Bartkowski
/
Getty Images
An American Airlines aircraft takes off from Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport as emergency workers continue to search the wreckage of the aircrafts that crashed into the Potomac River Wednesday night. An American Airlines flight from Wichita, Kansas collided midair with a military Black Hawk helicopter while on approach to DCA airport.

WASHINGTON — Federal authorities have restricted helicopter flights near Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport. The move comes two days after a deadly collision between a passenger jet and a military helicopter that killed 67 people.

The restrictions on helicopter routes along the Potomac River were confirmed by two FAA officials. They spoke on condition of anonymity because they don't want to get ahead of the ongoing investigation into why the collision occurred between an American Airlines regional jet and a U.S. Army Black Hawk helicopter.

The FAA officials say helicopter traffic near the airport — between the Woodrow Wilson Bridge and the Key Bridge — would be restricted but not completely suspended. A source on Capitol Hill, speaking to NPR on condition of anonymity, said exceptions could be made for medical emergency flights and VIP movements.

The FAA says it's restricting helicopter flights along two busy corridors near Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport. The move follows Wednesday's mid-air collision between a U.S. Army Black Hawk helicopter and an American Airlines regional jet that was attempting to land at National Airport.
FAA /
The FAA says it's restricting helicopter flights along two busy corridors near Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport. The move follows Wednesday's mid-air collision between a U.S. Army Black Hawk helicopter and an American Airlines regional jet that was attempting to land at National Airport.

The restrictions come as investigators continue to pore over an area of the Potomac River where the two aircraft went down. Authorities say they have recovered the remains of 41 people who died in Wednesday's mid-air collision.

John Donnelly, the chief of Washington, D.C. Fire and EMS, says of the 41 victims, 28 have been positively identified. Sixty-four people were on the jet and three were on the helicopter. No one survived. This is the deadliest aircraft accident in the United States since 2001.
 
Two of the three runways remain closed at DCA as the investigation and recovery operations continue. About 100 flights were canceled Friday because of the reduced capacity.

Copyright 2025 NPR

National & World News
Joel Rose
Joel Rose is a correspondent on NPR's National Desk. He covers immigration and breaking news.
See stories by Joel Rose
Russell Lewis
As NPR's Southern Bureau chief, Russell Lewis covers issues and people of the Southeast for NPR — from Florida to Virginia to Texas, including West Virginia, Kentucky, and Oklahoma. His work brings context and dimension to issues ranging from immigration, transportation, and oil and gas drilling for NPR listeners across the nation and around the world.
See stories by Russell Lewis
Tom Bowman
Tom Bowman is a NPR National Desk reporter covering the Pentagon.
See stories by Tom Bowman