Judge blocks Trump administration from closing the Education Department

By Nicole Cohen
Published May 22, 2025 at 11:39 AM EDT
The headquarters of the U.S. Department of Education shown on March 12, after the Trump administration announced mass layoffs.
Win McNamee/Getty Images
Getty Images North America
The headquarters of the U.S. Department of Education shown on March 12, after the Trump administration announced mass layoffs.

On Thursday, a federal judge in Massachusetts issued a preliminary injunction blocking President Trump and U.S. Education Secretary Linda McMahon from carrying out Trump's executive order calling for the secretary to close the Education Department.

The judge also told the administration to reinstate Education Department employees who lost their jobs during the reduction-in-force announced on March 11 and "to restore the Department to the status quo."

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Nicole Cohen
