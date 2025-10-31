Federal judges order administration to pay SNAP benefits but what's next remains unclear

Updated October 31, 2025 at 5:00 PM EDT

Two federal judges ordered the Trump administration to use emergency funding to provide SNAP benefits for the 42 million people who rely on the program to feed their families.

But it was unclear hours after the rulings Friday afternoon how much assistance may be provided or when it might come.

U.S. District Judge Indira Talwani in Boston ruled the Trump administration has until Monday to decide whether to pay at least partial SNAP food benefits. She declined to issue a temporary restraining order to force the administration to act before the funds run out tomorrow, finding that resuming payments at some point can still avoid irreparable harm to SNAP recipients.

In Rhode Island, U.S. District Chief Judge John J. McConnell Jr. came to a different conclusion, granting a temporary restraining order while saying ending SNAP payments would harm not only people, but also local economies. The judge said the Trump administration "must distribute" aid from emergency reserves as soon as possible. He also said it must submit a plan on how it would comply with his order, or "at least an update," by noon on Monday, Ocean State Media reported.

It is not yet clear how the two court orders would impact the flow of benefits, which are set to run out Saturday.

The Trump administration had said it did not have enough money to pay November's SNAP benefits because of the government shutdown, and lacked legal authority to use contingency funds set aside for emergencies.

Talwani acknowledged her order would leave millions of people without assistance starting Saturday. She issued her decision in a case filed by two dozen Democratic-led states that sued over the administration's decision to suspend the nation's largest anti-hunger program for the first time in its history.

The judge said the U.S. Department of Agriculture must use emergency funds to keep SNAP going. She also said other money is legally available, but left the decision of how much benefits to distribute up to the administration.

McConnell issued his decision in a lawsuit filed by eight cities and nonprofit and business groups.

The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, formerly known as food stamps, helps 1 in 8 U.S. residents, who get an average of $186 a month.

