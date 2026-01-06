The U.K. and France would install 'military hubs' in Ukraine as part of a peace plan

Updated January 6, 2026 at 3:01 PM EST

PARIS — Ukraine's allies said Tuesday they had agreed to provide the country with multilayered international defense guarantees as part of a proposal to end Russia's nearly 4-year-old invasion of its neighbor.

At a key meeting in Paris, leaders from European countries and Canada, as well as U.S. representatives and top officials from the European Union and NATO, said they would provide Kyiv's front-line forces with equipment and training and back them up with air, land and sea support to deter any future Russian attack.

The size of the supporting forces was not made public, and many of the plan's details remain unclear.

U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer said the meeting made "excellent progress" but cautioned that "the hardest yards are still ahead," noting that Russian attacks on Ukraine continue.

He said allies will participate in U.S.-led monitoring and verification of any ceasefire, support the long-term provision of armaments for Ukraine's defense, and work toward binding commitments to support Ukraine in the case of any future attack by Russia.

There was no immediate comment from officials in Russia on Tuesday, which was the eve of Orthodox Christmas.

Moscow has revealed few details of its stance in the U.S.-led peace negotiations. Officials have reaffirmed Russia's demands and have insisted there can be no ceasefire until a comprehensive settlement is agreed. Russian President Vladimir Putin has ruled out any deployment of troops from NATO countries on Ukrainian soil.

Starmer added that there can only be peace if Russia compromises, and "Putin is not showing that he is ready for peace."

In the event of a ceasefire, he said the U.K. and France "will establish military hubs across Ukraine and build protected facilities for weapons and military equipment to support Ukraine's defensive needs."

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said progress was made in the talks, although commitments need to be ratified by each country so that they can be put in place after any settlement.

"We determined what countries are ready to take leadership in the elements of security guarantees on the ground, in the air, and at sea, and in restoration," Zelenskyy told a news conference in Paris. "We determined what forces are needed. We determined, how these forces will be operated and at what levels of command."

He said details of how monitoring will work remain to be determined, as do the size and financing of the Ukrainian army.

U.S. "strongly stands behind" security guarantees

French President Emmanuel Macron said the security statement endorsed by Ukraine's allies is a "significant step" toward ending Russia's invasion.

A joint statement said the allies also agreed to continue long-term military assistance and armament to Ukraine's armed forces, which "will remain the first line of defense and deterrence" after any peace deal is signed.

The allies still must finalize "binding commitments" setting out what they will do to support Ukraine.

Prospects for progress at the meeting had been uncertain as the Trump administration's focus is shifting to Venezuela, while U.S. suggestions of a Greenland takeover caused tension with Europe, and Moscow shows no signs of compromise.

The countries dubbed the "coalition of the willing" have been exploring for months how to deter any future Russian aggression should it agree to stop fighting Ukraine.

Macron's office said an unprecedented number of officials attended in person, with 35 participants including 27 heads of state and government. Witkoff and Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner, met with Macron at the Elysee presidential palace for preparatory talks ahead of the gathering.

A series of meetings on the summit's sidelines illustrated the intensity of the diplomatic effort and the complexity of its moving parts.

Zelenskyy met with Macron ahead of the summit. French, British and Ukrainian military chiefs also met, with NATO's top commander, U.S. Gen. Alexus G. Grynkewich, participating in talks that France's army chief said focused on implementing security guarantees. Army chiefs from other coalition nations joined by video.

Macron's office said the U.S. delegation was initially set to be led by Secretary of State Marco Rubio, but he changed his plans after the U.S. military intervention in Venezuela.

Tension rises over Greenland comments

Trump on Sunday renewed his call for the U.S. to take control of Greenland, a strategic, mineral-rich Arctic island.

The leaders of France, Germany, Italy, Poland, Spain and the U.K. on Tuesday joined Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen in defending Greenland's sovereignty in the wake of Trump's comments about the self-governing territory of the kingdom of Denmark.

But the continent also needs U.S. military might to back up Ukrainian security guarantees and ward off Russia's territorial ambitions. That could require a delicate diplomatic balancing act in Paris.

Participants are seeking concrete outcomes on five key priorities once fighting ends: ways to monitor a ceasefire; support for Ukraine's armed forces; deployment of a multinational force on land, at sea and in the air; commitments in case of more Russian aggression; and long-term defense cooperation with Ukraine.

But whether that's still achievable Tuesday isn't so clear now, after the U.S. military operation targeting Maduro in Venezuela.

Ukraine seeks firm guarantees from Washington of military and other support seen as crucial to securing similar commitments from other allies. Kyiv has been wary of any ceasefire that it fears could provide time for Russia to regroup and attack again.

Important details unfinalized

Zelenskyy said during the weekend that potential European troop deployments still face hurdles, important details have not been finalized, and "not everyone is ready" to commit forces.

He noted that many countries would need approval from lawmakers even if leaders agreed on military support for Ukraine. But he recognized that support could come in forms other than troops, such as "through weapons, technologies and intelligence."

Zelenskyy said deployments in Ukraine by Britain and France, Western Europe's only nuclear-armed nations, would be "essential."

"Speaking frankly as president, even the very existence of the coalition depends on whether certain countries are ready to step up their presence," he said. "If they are not ready at all, then it is not really a 'coalition of the willing.'"

In fighting Tuesday, Ukraine's Security Service (SBU) carried out drone strikes on a military arsenal and an oil depot deep inside Russia, according to a security official who was not authorized to comment publicly and thus spoke on condition of anonymity.

The long-range drones hit the arsenal in Russia's Kostroma region, triggering explosions that lasted for hours and forced the evacuation of nearby settlements, the official said. The site was described as a key logistics hub supplying ammunition in western and central Russia.

In a separate strike, SBU drones hit an oil depot in Russia's Lipetsk region, causing a huge fire, the official said.

