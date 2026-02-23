In pictures: Winter storm slams the east coast

88.5 NEPM, Classical NEPM, WAMH and WNNZ FM are currently off the air due to winter storm related power outages at our transmitter site. We're working to get them back online as soon as possible. You can still listen at nepm.org, classicalnepm.org and in the NEPM and Classical NEPM apps.
A powerful winter storm hit the northeast U.S. on Monday, leaving millions stranded at home, prompting travel bans — which were lifted by midday— and flight cancellations throughout New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, and Connecticut.