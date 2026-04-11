Artemis II splashdown captures nationwide attention
The Artemis II crew made their return to Earth on Friday following the Orion spacecraft's historic 10-day trip around the Moon, capturing the attention of awestruck fans nationwide.
In stadiums across the country, Jumbotrons projected the team's successful splashdown into the Pacific Ocean near San Diego, Calif.
Welcome home, Artemis II!@NASA | #LGM pic.twitter.com/vrpGWj6GHH— New York Mets (@Mets) April 11, 2026
Viewers watched in open amazement as the capsule, crewed by commander Reid Wiseman, mission specialist Christina Koch, pilot Victor Glover, and Canadian Space Agency astronaut Jeremy Hansen, parachuted from the skies into the ocean.
Welcome home to our very own Christina Koch from her trip around the moon. 🐺 x 🌔 pic.twitter.com/VhtEm9713s— NC State Baseball (@NCStateBaseball) April 11, 2026
The trip broke the record for farthest space flight accomplished by humans and gave the scientists aboard the spacecraft a chance to test critical systems within Orion, including the ship's life support system, maneuverability, its heat shield, and the first toilet to ever orbit the moon.
Artemis II 🤝 @UFLKings— United Football League (@TheUFL) April 11, 2026
Welcome back to 🌎! pic.twitter.com/jW4e4NE6dy
Humankind hasn't set foot on the moon since 1972's Apollo 17. The Artemis mission series seeks to change that. The third flight of the series is expected to launch sometime next year, with the plan to stay in Earth orbit to test the gear that will send astronauts to the lunar surface.
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Mariners showing the Artemis II on their big screen! Pretty cool! pic.twitter.com/iGJ5WElN5h— Nikki Jones (@fuzzybunny_feet) April 11, 2026