'People must be the goal': Francisco Carvalho vies for prime minister spot in Cape Verde

The island nation of Cape Verde will hold its parliamentary elections on May 17. Francisco Carvalho, who is the mayor of Praia, the capital city of Santiago island, is hoping to become the country’s next Prime Minister as a result. He is challenging incumbent Ulisses Correia e Silva, who is seeking a third consecutive term.

Massachusetts is home to nearly 90,000 Cape Verdeans, the largest population in the U.S. There are more Cape Verdeans living outside of the 10-island archipelago country than in it, and nearly 36 percent of the diaspora is registered to vote in their country of origin. Their ballots help select the National Assembly, which then nominates the country's next Prime Minister.

GBH's Paris Alston recently traveled to Praia's São Filipe neighborhood where she met up with Carvalho to talk about how his accomplishments there represent what he’s offering the rest of Cape Verde.

Carvalho said for any public servant, “people must be the goal.” He discusses his hopes for Cape Verde’s future.