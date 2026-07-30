Sen. Paul threatens to hold Fauci in contempt. And, a new rule undercuts U.S. asylum

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Today's top stories

Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., is threatening to hold Dr. Anthony Fauci in contempt of Congress after Fauci invoked his Fifth Amendment rights and did not answer any questions about the coronavirus pandemic during a Senate committee hearing yesterday. Fauci played a key role as the nation's top infectious disease expert throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. The two have long clashed over the origins of COVID-19. Just days before the hearing, Paul released over 1,000 pages of Fauci's private diary entries from the pandemic period, accusing him of hiding the truth about COVID-19's origins.

Alex Wroblewski / AFP / Getty Images / Getty Images Dr. Anthony Fauci waits for the start of a Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, on July 29, 2026.

🎧 Invoking the Fifth Amendment doesn't equate to admitting wrongdoing , NPR's Ari Daniel tells Up First . Before leaving office, President Biden granted Fauci a blanket pardon covering him from 2014 to early 2025. Experts warn that Fauci could still face perjury charges if he contradicts his previous statements under oath. Paul plans to hold a vote next week on whether to hold Fauci in contempt of Congress, which could potentially lead to fines or jail time. Georges Benjamin, head of the American Public Health Association, tells Daniel that this hearing, coupled with recent federal budget cuts, harms public health in the U.S. Now, more urgently than ever, educated and evidence-based health policies are needed, but could be challenging if people fear attacks like Fauci is facing, Benjamin added.

, NPR's Ari Daniel tells . Before leaving office, President Biden granted Fauci a blanket pardon covering him from 2014 to early 2025. Experts warn that Fauci could still face perjury charges if he contradicts his previous statements under oath. Paul plans to hold a vote next week on whether to hold Fauci in contempt of Congress, which could potentially lead to fines or jail time. Georges Benjamin, head of the American Public Health Association, tells Daniel that this hearing, coupled with recent federal budget cuts, harms public health in the U.S. Now, more urgently than ever, educated and evidence-based health policies are needed, but could be challenging if people fear attacks like Fauci is facing, Benjamin added. ➡️ Fauci's pandemic diaries have sparked renewed curiosity in the debate over where SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, came from. Here's what the evidence shows.

The Trump administration has announced a new rule change to the asylum process, which thousands depend on to escape violence and persecution. Asylum officers can now send some cases straight to immigration court without an interview with a U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) officer. These interviews normally allow asylum seekers to present their case, after which they can either advance or get referred to immigration court. The rule change comes as the administration has narrowed the opportunities to seek asylum and restricted who can be approved for it. Asylum approval rates are the lowest they've been in at least 20 years. The change also comes as hundreds of thousands of people who are poised to lose Temporary Protected Status (TPS) actively seek new ways to remain in the U.S., including asylum. An NPR analysis breaks down how the Trump administration has undermined the U.S. asylum program.

🎧 The challenges don't end even for those who get approved for asylum, NPR's Ximena Bustillo says. New policies render them ineligible for some safety-net programs for food, healthcare and small-business loans. Those still awaiting decisions may experience delays in work permit issuance, and since applying for asylum doesn't provide legal status, they also risk deportation. What the administration is doing is a "concerted attack on asylum from all fronts," Matt Joseph, a former asylum officer who now works at the advocacy group Center for Gender and Refugee Studies, tells Bustillo.

The Trump administration is moving to end subsidies that have kept Medicare drug coverage affordable, potentially leading to higher premiums for millions of beneficiaries next year. The Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 capped Medicare patients' out-of-pocket drug costs at $2,000 starting in 2025. The Biden administration introduced this cap to lower pharmacy costs for seniors and make expensive prescriptions more accessible. This placed more financial responsibility on insurers, who didn't know how much more they'd be spending or how high to set premiums. The Medicare subsidies, to last through 2027, helped stabilize premiums. They are now set to end a year early.

Deep dive

YMCA of the North / Camp Widjiwagan sunk some of their canoes to protect them from the wildfires.

Summer break is an exciting time for many kids, but this year has been tough. Extreme weather has cast a shadow over their fun. Sweltering heat waves, heavy rain and thick wildfire smoke have often made outdoor activities dangerous. Research shows that as the climate warms, primarily due to fossil fuel use, we experience more intense and frequent heat waves, droughts, hurricanes and floods. Here's how camps and children have been affected by these weather conditions:

🏕️ In recent decades, camps used to experience three to five days with a heat index over 105°F, but now they might see eight to 10 days, according to Henry DeHart, CEO of the American Camp Association.

🏕️ While some camps have been able to shift activities indoors during extreme weather challenges, others have had to evacuate.

🏕️ For camp staff, adapting to climate change is going to be part of the job moving forward, says Drew Mackay, director of auxiliary and summer programs at Beauvoir School. For many campers, being in the wilderness for the summer brings them face-to-face with the realities of climate change.

Life advice

Reina Takahashi for NPR /

If you have credit card debt, it can often seem impossible to save money while repaying what you owe. But financial experts say it can be possible with some careful planning and budgeting. Here's how:

💳 Track your spending for 30 days, then evaluate if there are expenses you can get rid of permanently or temporarily cut.

💳 To avoid racking up more credit card debt, set up an emergency fund to help you cover unexpected big expenses. Set up a "sinking" fund for things you know you will have to buy, like Christmas presents and new tires for your vehicle.

💳 Make a monthly budget that includes the money you need for housing, food and transportation. Distribute the extra money you saved after evaluating your spending habits toward your emergency fund, sinking fund and credit card payment.

For additional guidance on saving strategies that actually work, listen to this episode of NPR's Life Kit. Subscribe to the Life Kit newsletter for expert advice on love, money, relationships and more.

3 things to know before you go

Noah Berger / AP / AP An air tanker drops retardant while battling the Bench fire on Saturday, July 25, 2026, in Jefferson County, Ore.

Central and eastern Oregon have experienced wildfires that have burned over a million acres, setting the state on course for yet another record wildfire season. Irish singer Glen Hansard, who won an Oscar for best original song for the movie Once, died in a motorcycle crash yesterday at the age of 56. In this week's installment of Far-Flung Postcards, NPR's Betsy Joles writes from Pakistan's remote Hindu Kush mountains, which can be as dangerous as they are beautiful. Residents from the region spoke to her about dealing with avalanches, floods and landslides in their isolated home.

This newsletter was edited by Suzanne Nuyen.

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