Special education head at Education Department abruptly resigns

Catch up on what you missed with our Education newsletter, sent weekly.

Kelly Rogers told employees Wednesday that she is resigning from her post overseeing special education at the federal Education Department as the agency is in the midst of upheaval and downsizing.

Rogers, who has been overseeing the Office of Special Education and Rehabilitative Services since May, announced her resignation less than a day before much of her staff were scheduled to move to the Department of Health and Human Services building, according to internal emails reviewed by NPR.

That move is part of the Trump administration's historic actions to try to dismantle the Education Department altogether.

Some employees say they were shocked by the timing of Rogers' departure. They asked NPR not to use their names because they weren't authorized to speak publicly.

"I have made the decision to resign from my position as Deputy Assistant Secretary/Acting Assistant Secretary for OSERS to return home to Florida, effective September 11, 2026," Rogers wrote on Wednesday morning to staff. "While I am stepping away, I remain confident in the team's ability to continue moving forward with strengthened outcomes for individuals with disabilities through the HHS partnership."

Education Department Press Secretary Savannah Newhouse confirmed Rogers' forthcoming departure to NPR and said Rogers is moving home to "take on a great opportunity and be closer to her family."

Disability rights advocates have widely condemned shifting special education staff to a different agency.

NPR's Cory Turner contributed to this report.

Edited by: Nirvi Shah

Copyright 2026 NPR