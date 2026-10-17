No Kings draws crowds with focus on early voting

Updated October 17, 2026 at 7:15 PM EDT

At the steps of the Lincoln Memorial in Washington D.C. on Saturday, a large inflatable donkey bounced around next to a paper-mache replica of Donald Trump's head. Next to both of them: a sign reading "VOTE EARLY."

Ava Berger / NPR Athena Haresign wears an inflatable donkey costume at the No Kings rally in Washington, D.C.

The donkey, the floating head and the voting sign were all part of the "No Kings: Vote Early" day of action. Thousands of gatherings across the country drew protestors, voters and grassroots organizers to the streets and to voting centers.

Organizers said the events were a nonpartisan effort to promote early voting in the midterm elections. The nationwide push to vote marks a pivot for the No Kings coalition, which comprises hundreds of partner organizations, including the American Civil Liberties Union and Black Voters Matter.

Amid Farahi / AFP via Getty Images Demonstrators take part in a "No Kings: Vote Early" rally near the Lincoln Memorial in Washington D.C., on Oct. 17, 2026. The national day of action is taking place in cities across the country focusing on voter turnout, early voting and election protection, ahead of the midterm elections.

"The first three No Kings were designed to send a message," said Ezra Levin, the co-founder of Indivisible — one of the major organizations within the No Kings network. "We're done sending a message."

Now, he said, they want people to vote.

The events looked different across the country. Some were larger marches or rallies, but many were smaller community gatherings such as block parties and cookouts. While some protests, like the one on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial, were reminiscent of the first three No Kings rallies — with signs blasting Trump and his administration's actions — other events focused on spreading information to community members on how to vote.

Charly Triballeau / AFP via Getty Images People gather during a "No Kings: Vote Early" demonstration in Portland, Maine on Oct. 17.

From Lady Liberty to a donkey

Saturday's events all shared similar restrictions, Levin said, including a rule against political endorsements and inviting current candidates to speak.

In Golden, Colo., a "Paws to the Polls" event invited people to bring their dogs on a march. Organizers in Everett, Wash., planned a "concert for democracy," featuring an environmental troubadour.

Matt Mikus / MPR News Thousands gathered in The Commons park in downtown Minneapolis as part of the No Kings early vote rally on Saturday, Oct. 17. Speakers including Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison and former Minneapolis Mayor R.T. Rybak encouraged attendees to vote early and push their neighbors to do the same.

Superhero capes and masks were the staple of Cammy Dunford's event in Frisco, Texas. Dunford, a co-leader of Indivisible Frisco, planned a "voting is your superpower" gathering.

"I don't care if you're an independent, first-time voter, Democrat, Republican," Dunford said. "If you are eligible to vote, you need to get out there and vote. Because without everybody voting, we don't have a democracy."

Early voting in Texas does not start until Oct. 19, but Dunford and a group of her neighbors put together 500 goody bags to hand out — filled with QR codes linking to voting information and voting resources.

Julie Denesha / KCUR Alan Watkins, from Overland Park, Kan., dressed as Uncle Sam for a No Kings rally on Saturday, Oct. 17, at Mill Creek Park in Kansas City, Mo. The event was part of a nationwide day of action, with several gatherings planned across the metro.

In Washington D.C., under the shadow of the Capitol, about two dozen people huddled around an official ballot drop box, where voters can send off their mail-in ballots.

Members of the grassroots community group Free DC, which advocates for statehood in the nation's capital, organized Saturday's gathering, flanked by fluffy dogs and giggling young kids. The group cheered as each person slid their ballot into the early voting box.

Chris Salm, a union organizer and informal leader of the group, led a chant: "What are we here to do? Vote! When we vote together? We win!"

"Let's get it done!" Salm shouted as he banged on a makeshift drum: An old metal umbrella stand fastened around his shoulder by a worn-out belt.

/ Chris Salm, a member of the Free DC group, puts his mail-in ballot in an official ballot drop box in Washington, D.C.

Across the city at the Lincoln Memorial, protestors young and old held signs echoing that early voting message: "YOUR VOTE IS YOUR VOICE" and "VOTERS OVER VANITY!"

Celia Zanni attended the rally with her sister and mom. The 16-year-old held a sign that read "I studied checks and balances in school for this." She said Trump "needs to have his power checked."

"I'm here because I want to make my voice heard and do something about this because I'm too young to vote," Zanni said. Still, she pre-registered to vote two years early out of excitement.

Nearby, wearing the inflatable donkey costume, Athena Haresign, a horse trainer from Maryland, said she was voting in the midterm elections for the first time.

The front of her costume read: "Donkeys against Tyranny."

Before the protestors marched over to the memorial, organizers set up tables with voting information and ways to protect the election. Another focus for No Kings groups was getting volunteers trained as poll watchers.

Macy Lipkin / KUER Paul Hinojosa holds a "Vote Early" sign at a No Kings rally in Ogden, Utah, about 40 miles north of Salt Lake City, on Oct. 17.

"We want people not to just vote. I mean, that's the baseline," said Lisa Finn, one of the organizers of Saturday's D.C. rally with the advocacy group Third Act Virginia. "We want people to do more than that. We want people to be ready for anything in case something bad happens."

Levin, the Indivisible leader, said it's a response to actions by the Trump administration that he views as threats to election integrity. Levin pointed to the failed SAVE America Act that would have required voters to show a document proving their U.S. citizenship, such as a passport or a birth certificate, when registering to vote. He also raised concerns that federal immigration officers will be sent to the polls, as well as President Trump's attempts to restrict voting by mail.

At a rally in Fort Myers, Fla., Diane Scire dressed as the Statue of Liberty holding a sparkling flame. The 59-year-old construction company owner, who's a Democrat, said she urged everyone to vote.

Michael Braun / WGCU In Fort Myers, Fla., Diane Scire dressed as Lady Liberty held a sparkling flame and waved as vehicles honked. The 59-year-old construction company owner said she urged everyone to vote.

"I'm hoping to see a lot of these corrupt politicians come to justice," Scire said.

Macy Lipkin / KUER Debra Marin, left, dressed as a suffragist (down to the bloomers), and Carolyn Quinn at a No Kings rally in Ogden, Utah, Oct. 17.

Both Cheryl Singleton and Sandy Hill at a No Kings rally in Ogden, Utah voiced concerns about corruption, data centers and public lands.

Macy Lipkin / KUER Cheryl Singleton and Sandy Hill of West Point, Utah, hold signs at the No Kings rally outside the Ogden Municipal Building in Ogden, Utah, on Oct. 17.

"I have a lot of grievances, and I was raised Republican," Hill said. "This is not a Republican administration. I am obviously now a Democrat, but I would vote for anyone who oppose these present policies"

Brooke Thorington / WWNO/WRFK A No Kings rally at the State Capitol in Baton Rouge, La. Despite the colder weather, windy conditions and the Capitol grounds sprinklers at full blast, approximately 200 people attended the event.



In Kansas City, Mo., Margie Singleton drew a comparison to the huge crowds that sports teams in the city are able to attract.

"I think about the rallies we've had for the Chiefs and the Royals — I look at all those people. If all those people had registered to vote, we could have a real democracy here," Singleton said.

Anna Neumann from KCUR, Macy Lipkin from KUER and Michael Braun from WGCU contributed to this story

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