Russian air defenses downed more than 1,400 Ukrainian drones during a second straight night of massive attacks, Russia's Defense Ministry said Tuesday, as Ukraine's forces targeted a key rail and road bridge between Russia and the Crimean Peninsula for a second day.

Moscow's forces, meanwhile, fired ballistic missiles and drones at Kyiv, hitting two of the Ukrainian capital's main bridges and killing at least two people.

The apparent escalation in aerial attacks came as Russia and Ukraine await a date for the next round of U.S.-mediated talks aimed at ending the war that began with Moscow's full-scale invasion of its neighbor on Feb. 24, 2022.

On Monday, Russia said that it downed 1,336 Ukrainian drones in the highest number of interceptions it had reported so far during the war. On Tuesday, Russia said that it downed 1,441 Ukrainian drones.

Also Monday, Ukraine targeted the huge Kerch Bridge, a crucial span for moving military and civilian supplies from Russia to Crimea that is also a potent symbol of Russia's illegal annexation of the peninsula in 2014. Officials said that the damage then was insignificant.

But unconfirmed media reports said that Tuesday's repeat attack on the bridge severely damaged one of its two arches. The Associated Press couldn't immediately verify reports that a span of the bridge collapsed.

The Russian-installed governor of Crimea, Sergei Aksyonov, said that traffic across the bridge has been halted and urged people "to refrain from trips in the direction of the bridge." He didn't mention any damage.

Copyright 2026 NPR