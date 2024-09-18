Watch the VP debate with NEPM News

VP Debate Watch Party

Tuesday, Oct. 1

8 p.m. doors, 9 p.m. debate

White Lion Brewing

24 N. Pleasant St., Amherst

Watch the vice presidential debate along with NEPM News.

The only debate between vice presidential candidates U.S. Sen. JD Vance and Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz is Tuesday, Oct. 1 at 9 p.m. Grab your friends and take it all in with NEPM News at White Lion Brewing in Amherst.

Come early for a bite and brew! White Lion Brewing will open its doors at 8 p.m.

This watch party is open to all. Plus! NEPM will make it interesting with games, giveaways and more.

Join fellow western Mass. community members for a night of lively discussion, delicious food, and craft beverages as we engage with the 2024 presidential election. This is a chance to hear expert analysis that brings politics to life. Don't miss this opportunity to connect with others who are passionate about the future of our country.