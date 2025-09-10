We're Doing The Wiz Live!

Saturday, Oct. 4 | Doors 6 p.m. | Show 7 p.m.

NEPM Studios

44 Hampden St., Springfield

General Admission $20 | Students $10

Behind the podcast that tells the story of the PVPA musical no one saw coming

An evening with Ian Coss and Sakina Ibrahim, co-creators of "Radiotopia Presents: We’re Doing The Wiz," the acclaimed podcast about the high school musical that changed their lives. The two Pioneer Valley Performing Arts alums – along with special guests from the podcast – look back on their starkly different experiences on the frontlines of the school’s bussing experiment, and what if anything has really changed in the 20 years since.

Doors at 6 p.m.; show at 7 p.m. Concessions include a cash bar with drinks from White Lion Brewery and free popcorn.

About 'Radiotopia Presents: We’re Doing The Wiz'

In 2004, a racial controversy erupted at a small, mostly white performing arts high school in rural Massachusetts. There were protests. TV news crews. A tense all-school assembly. And then, an announcement: the school would stage an iconic American musical that no one saw coming. This is the story of that production.

