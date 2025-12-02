© 2025 New England Public Media

An Evening with Ira Glass

New England Public Media
Published December 2, 2025 at 4:17 PM EST
An evening with Ira Glass. Saturday, Oct. 3, 2026. Academy of Music in Northampton MA. Presented by NEPM.

NEPM's Smart & Funny People series brings NPR legend Ira Glass to the Academy of Music Theater on Oct. 3, 2026.

Ira Glass isn’t just a voice you know — he’s a pioneer. Since 1995, This American Life has shaped the way millions of us experience stories every week. His work has earned nine Peabody Awards, the first-ever Pulitzer Prize for audio journalism, and a spot in the Library of Congress’s National Recording Registry. He’s also the editorial force behind groundbreaking podcasts like Serial, S-Town, and Nice White Parents.

Don’t miss this chance to see Ira Glass live! It’s the start of something smart, funny, and very NEPM.

NEPM's Smart & Funny People series is a presented in partnership with DSP Shows.
