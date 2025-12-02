An Evening with Ira Glass

GET TICKETS

Ira Glass isn’t just a voice you know — he’s a pioneer. Since 1995, This American Life has shaped the way millions of us experience stories every week. His work has earned nine Peabody Awards, the first-ever Pulitzer Prize for audio journalism, and a spot in the Library of Congress’s National Recording Registry. He’s also the editorial force behind groundbreaking podcasts like Serial, S-Town, and Nice White Parents.

Don’t miss this chance to see Ira Glass live! It’s the start of something smart, funny, and very NEPM.

NEPM's Smart & Funny People series is a presented in partnership with DSP Shows.