Bach at New Year's: The Six 'Brandenburg' Concertos

Published December 4, 2025 at 4:31 PM EST
Bach at New Year's: The Six Brandenburg Concertos. Tuesday, Dec. 30 at 7 p.m. Academy of Music, Northampton. Berkshire Bach Society, Classical NEPM, nepm.org/bach.

Bach at New Year's: The Six 'Brandenburg' Concertos
Tuesday, Dec. 30 at 7 p.m.
Academy of Music Theatre, Northampton

Classical NEPM and the Berkshire Bach Society present Bach at New Year’s: The Six ‘Brandenburg’ Concertos, an event that has been a holiday tradition since 1993.

Nine-time Grammy winner and artistic director Eugene Drucker leads the Berkshire Bach Ensemble in all six of Bach’s iconic works that combine virtuosity, beauty, introspection, and pure toe-tapping joy. Join Berkshire Bach for an evening of great music and dazzling performances to start your New Year on a high note. Come for the joy!

