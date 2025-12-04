Bach at New Year's: The Six 'Brandenburg' Concertos

Tuesday, Dec. 30 at 7 p.m.

Academy of Music Theatre, Northampton

Classical NEPM and the Berkshire Bach Society present Bach at New Year’s: The Six ‘Brandenburg’ Concertos, an event that has been a holiday tradition since 1993.

Nine-time Grammy winner and artistic director Eugene Drucker leads the Berkshire Bach Ensemble in all six of Bach’s iconic works that combine virtuosity, beauty, introspection, and pure toe-tapping joy. Join Berkshire Bach for an evening of great music and dazzling performances to start your New Year on a high note. Come for the joy!

