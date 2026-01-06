Wine Tasting with Rick Steves

GET TICKETS

Join travel expert Rick Steves for an unforgettable wine tasting adventure! Whether you're a long-time wine aficionado or just beginning your tasting journey, we welcome you! Sip along during this delightful evening with Rick and listen to his stories, tasting notes, and learn more about the different European wine varietals and flavors.

A professional sommelier will guide you and Rick through a curated tasting of six European wines shipped right to your door. Practice the five S’s of wine tasting —see, swirl, sniff, sip, and savor—and develop your palate while getting to know Rick.

This virtual adventure with Rick Steves is filled with discovery, a bit of indulgence, and laughter. You're sure to learn something new about the wonderful world of wine- and perhaps about Rick too!

Support NEPM by purchasing a ticket to this entertaining evening with Rick Steves.

Ticket includes:

· Access to the Zoom Webinar

· 2 hours of wine education and Q&A led by our sommelier who will be joined by Rick Steves

· 6 mini bottles of wine (enough for two to taste) that will be shipped directly to your door which include the following varietals:

Your wine tasting kit includes:

· Portugal Tempranillo 2024

· Montepulciano d’Abruzzo DOC 2024

· Côtes du Roussillon Villages Red Blend 2023

· French Cabernet Sauvignon

· Rose from France

· Sauvignon Blanc/Picpoul Blanc called Bordeaux Blend

Please note:

· Kits cannot be shipped to Canada, Alaska, Arkansas, Delaware, Hawaii, Mississippi, Rhode Island, Utah or any other foreign country.

· Guests must be at least 21 years old to participate in alcohol-related events

· Ticket sales end Feb, 2, 2026 at 5 p.m. to allow for time to ship the wine tasting kits

