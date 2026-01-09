'65 Years of As Schools Match Wits' Screening and Filmmaker Q&A

Friday, Jan. 30 at 7 p.m.

NEPM Studios, 44 Hampden St., Springfield

RESERVE YOUR SEAT

Join us for an exclusive early screening of the new documentary "65 Years of As Schools Match Wits" at NEPM Studios on Friday, Jan. 30 at 7 p.m. — before it premieres on NEPM TV!

Celebrate this monumental anniversary of As Schools Match Wits, one of the nation's longest-running academic quiz show competitions.

Our new 45 minute documentary film explores the rich history of one of the longest-running academic quiz shows in the country, featuring archival footage, interviews, and behind-the-scenes stories.

After the screening, enjoy a Q&A with ASMW executive producers Tony Dunne of NEPM and Mark St. Jean of Westfield State University with longtime ASMW host Beth Ward for an inside look at the making of this milestone documentary.

RESERVE YOUR SEAT